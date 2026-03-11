Expanding Cooperation in Intellectual Property and Innovation Discussed in Geneva

Tell a friend

A meeting took place at the headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) between the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the WTO and other international economic organizations, Kairat Torebayev, and the Director General of WIPO, Daren Tang, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and WIPO in the development of the intellectual property system and the innovation ecosystem. The Kazakh side expressed appreciation for the successful needs-assessment mission of the WIPO Academy on intellectual property capacity building, which took place in Astana and Almaty on 23-26 February 2026. It was noted that the mission represented an important step towards establishing a national intellectual property training center based at Kazpatent and its branch, the National Institute of Intellectual Property in Almaty, with the support of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Ambassador Torebayev also thanked WIPO for its expert support in the development of Kazakhstan’s National Innovation Development Strategy, which includes a significant intellectual property component.





In this context, it was noted that a seminar under the IMPACT program aimed at strengthening capacity in intellectual property management will be held in Kazakhstan on 16-17 March.





Participants also highlighted the development of educational cooperation in the field of intellectual property, including the implementation of a joint Master of Laws program in Intellectual Property and Business Law carried out by WIPO in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Maqsut Narikbayev University. The program represents the first WIPO initiative of this kind in the Eurasian region. The first cohort comprised 18 students from Kazakhstan, India, Tanzania and Uzbekistan.





The Kazakh side also presented two projects submitted under the WIPO IP Acceleration Fund aimed at introducing artificial intelligence technologies in the examination of industrial property objects and creating a digital monitoring system for the use of audio and audiovisual works.





In addition, the parties discussed a joint WIPO initiative to support startups in the field of artificial intelligence. Preparatory work for launching the pilot project has already been completed, and the timeline for its official launch is currently being finalized. The project envisages training and acceleration programs for startups with the participation of WIPO experts.





The parties also discussed opportunities to expand the participation of representatives of Kazakhstan’s business community and SMEs in the educational programs of the WIPO Academy and emphasized the importance of greater engagement of the private sector in training courses and professional development programs in the field of intellectual property.





Special attention was also given to preparations for Kazakhstan’s national exhibition within the framework of the upcoming WIPO General Assemblies, where the country plans to showcase its achievements in innovation and creative industries.





The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation and Kazakhstan’s active participation in the work of WIPO bodies.