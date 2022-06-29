The information agency Kazakhstan Today occupies one of the leading places in the information market of the country.

Among the subscribers of the agency are national companies, banks and international financial Institutions, leading ministries and departments, diplomatic missions, foreign news agencies, newspapers, radio stations and television channels, as well as the international Information and analytical service Dowjones Factiva and American company ISI Emerging Markets.

Daily audience of Kazakhstan Today site kt.kz - from 20 to 100 thousand unique visitors. Monthly the web-site are visited by more than three million unique visitors.



DOWNLOAD MEDIA KIT

