Kazakh Ambassador, Deputy Prime-Minister of Thailand metAmbassador of Kazakhstan Raushan Yesbulatova was received by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Justice, Air Chief Marshal of Thailand, H.E. Mr.Prajin Juntong.
More Muslim prayer rooms open in Japan, but relatively few takersWith an increase in Muslim visitors to Japan, more prayer rooms are being installed in commercial facilities across the country, but the number of users remains limited due to reasons such as lack of awareness and difficulty of access.
British author Louise Welsh to unveil her book about Kazakh eagle huntress in Los AngelesBritish author Louise Welsh, who is recognized with her works such as ‘The Cutting Room' and ‘Tamburlaine Must Die', is writing a book named ‘The Eagle Huntress' about Mongolian eagle huntress Aisholpan Nurgayip.
UN says 30,000 people on the brink of famine in South SudanNearly seven million people in South Sudan are food insecure, with 30,000 on the brink of famine, UN agencies and the government warned on Friday.
Air Astana revises check-in procedures for transfer passengers at Incheon International AirportThe check-in counter for transfer passengers arriving in Almaty & Astana via Incheon International Airport in Seoul will cease operation on 1st March 2019.
Preparations in full swing for Trump-Kim summitWith the second meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump five days away, the Korean War foes look busy preparing for what would be a watershed event in denuclearization, future bilateral relations and regional security.
S. Korea takes emergency fine dust reduction measuresSouth Korea enforced emergency measures to reduce fine dust nationwide, except Jeju Island, on Friday, as most of the country was blanketed by choking particulate matter for the third consecutive day.
Samsung unveils Galaxy S10, 5G model alongside foldable phoneSamsung Electronics Co. on Thursday unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10, along with a 5G variant, expanding its product lineup to better target the premium market.
First meeting of High Level Working Group on Caspian Sea held in BakuThe first meeting of the High Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea was held on February 19-20, 2019 in Baku.
Putin: Russia to Take Steps if US Deploys Its Short, Medium Range Missiles in EUIn an address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin touched upon a spate of pressing international issues related to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
