26.11.2025, 08:00 5981
Quake jolts 160 km northeast of Almaty
Images | Depositphotos
The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on November 26 at 07:15 am Astana time, Qazinform news Agency reports.
The quake was centered 160 km northeast of Almaty. No casualties or damages were reported.
25.11.2025, 10:25 11836
Six killed in road accident in Almaty region
Six people have been confirmed dead following a road accident on the 65th km of the Almaty-Bishkek highway, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Footage from the scene has appeared on social media, showing that the crash occurred near the village of Kainazar in the Almaty region.
The police have initiated a pre-trial investigation. It was established that a 23-year-old Audi driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Toyota.
As a result of the accident, both drivers and three passengers were killed at the scene from their injuries. Another passenger was taken to the hospital, but despite doctors’ efforts, later died there," the police press service reported.
A comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine all the circumstances of the incident. The progress of the inquiry is being closely monitored by the Almaty region police department.
18.11.2025, 10:45 51846
Governmental commission set up to investigate causes of fire in Turkistan region
Images | Depositphotos
A governmental commission was established to investigate the causes of the fire that occurred in a two-storey private house in the village of Algabas in Turkistan region, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the Government’s press service.
The commission, led by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, consists of executives of the Emergencies, Interior, Healthcare, Labor and Social Protection Ministries and Turkistan region akimat.
Those injured and bereaved families will be provided with all necessary assistance, including medical and psychological support. The akimat is assigned to assist in organizing funerals. The commission’s work is under special control.
04.11.2025, 11:15 115661
Mass die-off of seals prompts water quality testing in Mangistau region
Images | instagram/mangystau_ecology_department
Mangistau region’s ecology department said Tuesday the laboratory and analytical control division collected water samples after a mass die-off of seals, Kazinform News Agency reports.
On November 3, seawater samples were collected off Fort-Shevchenko and Bautino towns, after the discovery of seal carcasses washing ashore in Bautino town, Tupkaragan district, said the ecology department.
The department added that 112 more carcasses of Caspian seals were spotted along the coastline from Asan town to the cape in Bautino during a monitoring conducted jointly with the fisheries inspection department.
23.10.2025, 12:40 171206
12 killed in road accident in Aktobe region
A fatal collision of a DAF truck and a GAZelle passenger van causing the death of twelve people occured on the Samara–Shymkent highway near the village of Belkopa on October 23, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the police department of Aktobe region.
According to preliminary data, the truck drove into the oncoming lane. As a result of the accident, both drivers and 10 passengers of the GAZelle were killed at the scene, while five other people were hospitalized.
The police have initiated a pre-trial investigation. It was established that the GAZelle was officially transporting passengers from the village of Temirbek Zhurgenev to the regional center.
Police officers and the investigative team are working at the scene to determine all the circumstances of the accident. Necessary investigative measures are being carried out.
06.10.2025, 12:03 261596
M4 quake felt in south of Kazakhstan
The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake at 01:29 am Astana time, Kazinform News Agency cite the Ministry’s press service.
According to preliminary information, the quake occurred in Zhambyl region and the city of Shymkent. The earthquake was centered 465 km southwest of Almaty in Kyrgyzstan.
Its energy class is 13.3, the MPV magnitude is 5.9 The quake of magnitude 2-4 was felt in Zhambyl, Turkistan regions and Shymkent.
Later, an operational headquarters was established at the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry’s command center, involving emergency departments of Zhambyl, Turkistan regions and the city of Shymkent.
23.09.2025, 19:38 327976
5 killed in road accident in Pavlodar region
Images | Depositphotos
The accident, involving a Toyota vehicle and a truck, occurred on the Pavlodar-Kyzylorda highway, 5 kilometers away from the Bayet village, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The driver of a Toyota vehicle failed to maintain a safe distance, and collided with a Sitrak cargo truck. As a result of the collision, the Toyota caught fire," local police say.
4 passengers and a driver died at the scene. A pre-trial investigation was launched.
18.09.2025, 18:25 361471
State of emergency declared in Alatau over landfill fire
Images | screenshot
A local state of emergency has been declared in Alatau due to a large-scale fire at a landfill site, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Akimat of Alatau stated that the decision was made in line with the current legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
As the fire has encompassed a significant area, the state of emergency enables us to swiftly mobilize all necessary personnel and resources, including fire crews, rescue teams, and specialized machinery, and coordinate all services effectively. These measures are designed to speed up the containment and recovery work," the Akimat reports.
Authorities confirmed the situation is under constant control and that there is no threat to residents' lives. All emergency services are operating in a heightened mode.
18.09.2025, 12:30 358636
Waste landfill fire rages on in Almaty region
Images | gov.kz
A persistent fire at a waste landfill in the Almaty region has entered its fourth day, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations, firefighters have successfully contained the open flames around the entire perimeter of the landfill.
Efforts to extinguish the solid waste fire continued throughout the night.
It is also stated that a tent camp has been established at the site to provide the necessary conditions for the recovery of rescue personnel. A field kitchen is supplying hot meals and drinking water, while doctors from the Emergency Ministry's Disaster Medicine Center are on standby to provide emergency medical care.
Yerlan Turegeldiyev, Chairman of the Fire Service Committee, previously said that extinguishing the fire is complicated by the unique characteristics of such landfills. Waste is piled up to 10 meters high, causing deep smoldering at the base where oxygen accumulates in the loose soil. The decomposition process generates methane, which continuously fuels the smoldering.
Emergency response teams are employing a method of backfilling the burning areas with inert materials, followed by soil compaction. This technique aims to cut off oxygen supply to the smoldering zones, ensuring the complete extinguishment of the fire.
