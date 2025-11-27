Quake jolts 160 km northeast of Almaty

Tell a friend

Six people have been confirmed dead following a road accident on the 65th km of the Almaty-Bishkek highway, Qazinform News Agency reports.





Footage from the scene has appeared on social media, showing that the crash occurred near the village of Kainazar in the Almaty region.





The police have initiated a pre-trial investigation. It was established that a 23-year-old Audi driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Toyota.





As a result of the accident, both drivers and three passengers were killed at the scene from their injuries. Another passenger was taken to the hospital, but despite doctors’ efforts, later died there," the police press service reported.





A comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine all the circumstances of the incident. The progress of the inquiry is being closely monitored by the Almaty region police department.