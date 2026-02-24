Heads of European Diplomatic Missions Pay a Working Visit to Kyzylorda

Images | gov.kz

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bakyt Dyussenbayev arrived in Kyzylorda together with a delegation of EU Ambassadors led by the EU Ambassador A. Simkic, as well as the Ambassadors of Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Canada, to explore the region’s investment potential, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The main objective of the visit was to strengthen partnerships, develop investment dialogue, and gain insight into the socio-economic and tourism potential of the Kyzylorda region.





As part of the visit, the guests toured the Kaisar Football Stadium, a new tennis center, an inclusive sports center, the Regional Museum of History and Local Lore, and a music college. For the foreign guests, a meeting with students of Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University was organized in a "cafeteria-style" format, along with a visit to the agricultural company Abai Daulet LLP, and excursions to an ethno-village and the House of Friendship, which brings together 11 ethnocultural associations.





Key events of the visit included an official meeting of the delegation with the Akim of the Kyzylorda Region, Nurlybek Nalibayev, and participation in a roundtable discussion titled "Investment Potential of the Kyzylorda Region."





During the roundtable, participants discussed achievements and prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU countries, presented key socio-economic indicators and priority development areas of the Kyzylorda region, as well as promising investment projects in the agro-industrial complex, transport, logistics, and energy sectors.





Deputy Minister Kuantyrov highlighted the region’s strategic importance in the context of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route connectivity and the implementation of the EU’s Global Gateway initiative. The visit of the European delegation to Kyzylorda confirms the strong momentum of the partnership with the EU in light of the 10th anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.





Alibek Kuantyrov emphasized: The European Union remains Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner. Kazakhstan accounts for 80 percent of the EU’s trade with Central Asia. Cumulative European investment since 2005 has surpassed 200 billion US dollars, which is equal to 48 percent of overall FDIflow to Kazakhstan.This long-term presence demonstrates a high degree of economic integration and mutual trust.





Following the visit, foreign ambassadors and representatives of the business community expressed interest in the investment opportunities of the Kyzylorda region and confirmed their readiness to further discuss potential areas for mutually beneficial cooperation.