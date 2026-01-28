Senior Officials of the "Central Asia - Germany" Format Identified Priority Areas for Further CooperationSenior Officials of the "Central Asia - Germany" Format Identified Priority Areas for Further Cooperation
27.01.2026, 20:06 14306
Kazakhstan to launch and resume 15 international flights
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
During the Government's Jan 27 session today, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev spoke on the resumption and launch of new domestic and international flights, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, 42 flights are being operated today across Kazakhstan to improve access to remote regions and bolster domestic tourism.
Nine domestic flights are expected to be resumed, said Sauranbayev.
Besides, the ministry plans to launch and resume 15 another international flights, including to Vienna, Rome, Shanghai, Tokyo, Riyadh, Larnaca, Amman, Dammam, Kashgar, Delhi, Riga, Bishkek (from Shymkent), Warsaw, Urumqi (from Shymkent), and to Abu Dhabi.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
25.01.2026, 20:25 42241
FlyArystan flight delayed after bird strike in Uralsk
Tell a friend
A FlyArystan aircraft traveling from Almaty to Uralsk collided with a flock of birds on January 24, causing a delay to the return flight, Qazinform News Agency reported.
The airline's press service reported that the incident occurred on 24 January during flight FS7167. After landing at Uralsk Airport, the aircraft underwent an additional technical inspection, with engineering and technical specialists dispatched from Astana to inspect its main components. Following the checks, the plane was cleared for operation and departed on the Uralsk-Almaty route at 01:17 on January 25, the company confirmed
Passengers of the delayed flight were provided with hot drinks and meals, as well as hotel accommodation upon request.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.01.2026, 17:00 41941
Kazakhstan connects 504 rural settlements to satellite internet
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
As part of Affordable Internet national project, Kazakhstan has completed the connection of 504 rural settlements to the internet using satellite technologies, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.
One of the key goals of the project is to provide internet access to remote and underpopulated villages where laying fiber-optic cables or installing mobile base stations is economically and technically impractical. In these areas, satellite communication systems are used to deliver stable, high-speed internet.
Since 2023, 176 rural settlements have been connected to the internet via KazSat satellites. The remaining 328 villages were connected using non-geostationary satellite systems (NGSO) from OneWeb, with the participation of operator Jusan Mobile.
Thus, all 504 villages included in the Affordable Internet project are now provided with satellite internet access.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.01.2026, 09:25 42536
Snowfall predicted across Kazakhstan Jan 25
Tell a friend
On January 25, snow will persist over most of the country due to the passage of atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
Southwestern and southern regions will brace for precipitation (rain and snow) during the day.
Fog is forecast across the country, while southen, southeastern, and central regions will experience ground blizzards. Icy road conditions are forecast in the southwest, south, and southeast of the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.01.2026, 09:25 80966
Kazakh Senate to debate international agreements with Mongolia, France
Tell a friend
The deputies of the Kazakh Senate are expected to convene today at 10:00 a.m., Qazinform News Agency reports.
Ratification of the Readmission Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and France is on the agenda. The agreement is purposed to create a legal framework for bilateral cooperation on the readmission of people staying in the territories of the two countries in violation of national laws.
The document provides for the return of citizens to their country of nationality if they have violated conditions of stay, for example, through the loss of identity documents.
Kazakh citizens will be able to return from France in cases where competent authorities are notified of the loss of identity documents or illegal residence in that country - without the application of any sanctions. The French Ministry of the Interior will assist them in processing the necessary documents for their return home.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.01.2026, 12:45 119766
Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week"
Tell a friend
An international event in the field of children’s fashion - International Kids Fashion Week took place in Abu-Dhabi under the patronage of Sheikha Fakhra bint Dhiyab Al Nahyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The fashion week was organized by Mona Al Mansouri, the first fashion designer of the United Arab Emirates and one of the key figures in the development of international projects in children’s fashion and culture.
The event brought together designers and participants from Kazakhstan, the UAE, Russia, India, Morocco, Australia, Zambia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Oman, confirming the status of International Kids Fashion Week as a global cultural and fashion platform.
The Kazakh ethnic collection, inspired by national traditions, ornamental patterns, and cultural heritage, attracted great interest from the international audience.
Following the runway shows, Kazakh designer Gaukhar Kanatbay was awarded the title of Best Children’s Designer, recognizing her creative approach and successful integration of ethnic motifs into contemporary children’s fashion.
In addition, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Abu Dhabi was honored with a special award from the event organizers for its support in facilitating Kazakhstan’s participation, highlighting the important role of diplomatic engagement in promoting cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
International Kids Fashion Week once again demonstrated that culture, fashion, and children’s creativity serve as important bridges between nations, fostering international dialogue, mutual understanding, and friendship among countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.01.2026, 12:35 119056
Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev
Tell a friend
Addressing the V Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda, President of Kazakhstan Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev focused on the issue concerning the Aral Sea, stressing its global importance, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He emphasized that the problem of the Aral Sea remains highly relevant and extends far beyond the borders of a single country.
The President said it is impossible not to raise the issue of the Aral Sea. Saving the Aral Sea remains an urgent task for all humanity. The Head of State reminded that he repeatedly brought this matter up on international platforms.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the years of targeted efforts have helped preserve the Northern Aral, and he reminded that it has been five years since the start of the restoration project.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.01.2026, 11:53 120046
Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
As part of the 11th Music and Dance Festival held in New Delhi, Kazakh artists delivered a performance, marking a significant milestone in the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the Kazakhstan and India, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan was represented by approximately 68 artists, including the Astana State Academic Philharmony named after Erkegali Rakhmadiev, conducted by Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin, the "Gakku" dance ensemble, as well as the Kazakh Chamber Choir of the Aktobe Regional Philharmony named after Gaziza Zhubanova.
A highlight of the festival programme was the joint performances by Kazakh aritsts with Indian musicians - Lakshminarayana Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti, which vividly demonstrated the creative harmony and mutual respect between the musical traditions of Kazakhstan and India.
To the concerts were attended citizens of Kazakhstan who live in India, diplomats of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India, as well as Kazakh students studying at Indian higher education institutions, creating a special atmosphere of unity and national pride.
This cultural initiative stands as a notable example of Kazakh-Indo cultural diplomacy, contributing to the strengthening of mutual understanding between the two nations and enhancing Kazakhstan’s international cultural presence.
In addition to the performances in New Delhi, the tour programme of the Kazakh artists continue in other major cities of India, which scheduled in Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.01.2026, 18:23 129091
Mobile network coverage to be expanded along Kazakhstan’s highways
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and TTC Transtelecom have signed an agreement to build telecommunications infrastructure aimed at ensuring stable mobile internet and voice services along the nation’s highways, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As part of the national Accessible Internet initiative, the project aims to eliminate so-called "white spots" along highways-areas where mobile coverage is absent or unreliable-allowing drivers and passengers to remain connected on the road for navigation, emergency calls, and access to banking and government services.
The project will be rolled out in phases, with work on national highways set to be completed by the end of 2026 and coverage of regional roads by the end of 2027. Under the agreement, Transtelecom will fully finance the project without the use of government funds.
The project envisages covering more than 40,000 kilometers of roads in two phases, with stable connectivity along highways expected to boost road safety, improve the efficiency of emergency services, and facilitate the deployment of intelligent traffic management and road monitoring systems.
The project includes the construction of more than 500 antenna towers and mobile base stations, which will substantially expand coverage and enhance service quality along Kazakhstan’s key transport corridors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.01.2026, 17:15 28.01.2026, 10:353721Kazakhstan’s Human Rights Reforms Highly Praised in Romania 28.01.2026, 18:313631Morocco Positively Assesses Political Reforms in Kazakhstan 28.01.2026, 09:423326Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms Presented in the Capital of Hungary 28.01.2026, 19:003311Kazakhstan and International Religious Organizations Enhance Cooperation within the African Union 22.01.2026, 19:10104741Kazakh Government reviews comprehensive plan to combat shadow economy 22.01.2026, 16:10103731President Tokayev Signs the Board of Peace Charter 23.01.2026, 19:01103161The Consulate of Kazakhstan was Opened in Phuket 22.01.2026, 17:5298151Kazakhstan - Thailand: New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed in Phuket 23.01.2026, 16:2592641Upcoming Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Presented at the OSCE 31.12.2025, 18:20176356Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars 31.12.2025, 09:20170456Direct flight linking Kazakhstan’s Almaty and China’s Chengdu launched 01.01.2026, 19:10169581New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan 06.01.2026, 20:54166851Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services 02.01.2026, 15:45160656The scientist warned about a set of magnetic storms in 2026