Government Establishes an Operational Coordination Council to Address Key Issues in Tourism

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of tourism development was reviewed in line with the tasks set by the Head of State, primeminister.kz reports.





Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabosynov reported on preparations for the summer tourist season and plans for sector development. Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev presented measures to develop transport infrastructure at tourist sites. Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Tourism Talgat Gazizov reported on the development of event tourism and plans to attract foreign tourists. Akims of Abai, Jetisu, Karaganda, and Mangystau regions were also heard.





Last year, following numerous appeals from citizens, the President delivered strong criticism regarding the inadequate condition of infrastructure, service quality, and the failure to observe safety measures around Lake Alakol and, in general, at tourist destinations across the country," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





Over the past six months, certain measures have been implemented:





permanent operational tourism headquarters have been established in a number of regions, such as in Jetisu Region;

issues related to wastewater disposal and shoreline reinforcement are being addressed in coastal villages near Lake Alakol;

in East Kazakhstan Region, municipal services have been organized in popular tourist areas.





In the World Economic Forum global index, Kazakhstan rose to 52nd place out of 119 countries, previously ranking 66th. The target is to enter the top 50. The tourism sector shows growth in key indicators. By the end of 2025, the number of tourists increased by 12% and exceeded 10 million people. Approximately 4,500 accommodation facilities are operating, including hotels and other lodging options.





In addition, last year investment volumes in the sector increased by 32% compared to the same period in 2024, with more than 1.2 trillion tenge attracted.





At the same time, recent comprehensive inspections of tourist zones showed that systemic problems remain significant, the Prime Minister emphasized. In particular, many sites lack reliable internet access, with work either only planned or progressing very slowly.





Media outlets and social networks regularly publish cases of violations of sanitary and epidemiological requirements. Many entrepreneurs ignore the requirement to obtain relevant approvals. For example, in Karaganda Region, out of 149 mass recreation sites, sanitary approvals have been issued to only 80 facilities, and only 3 out of 28 beaches have obtained such approvals.





There are also serious concerns regarding full transport accessibility to popular and remote tourist destinations, including adequate roadside services.





In some locations, stable power supply is lacking. Issues related to the organization of round-the-clock medical posts, law enforcement, and rescue services are not resolved everywhere.





Prices for accommodation services, as well as in cafes and shops near tourist sites, remain excessively high.





Numerous complaints from tourists concern littering of recreation areas and the absence of proper access roads and parking facilities.





To address the existing issues, it is necessary to establish an Operational Coordination Council with the participation of all akimats, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, major tourism businesses from each region, and sector experts. It will be headed by Aida Galymovna," Olzhas Bektenov stated.





The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to submit a draft resolution to the Government Office within three days. Within one month, the Coordination Council must update the Action Plan for the Tourism Development Concept, taking into account all instructions and remarks of the Head of State.





Relevant performance indicators for heads of state bodies must be defined, and constructive measures to support tourism businesses must be developed. Ongoing operational support for the tourist season will subsequently be provided locally under the supervision of operational headquarters in each region.





A formal approach is unacceptable. The Government Office will conduct regular inspections of tourist facilities and continuously monitor the situation. By the start of the summer tourist season, ministries and akimats must take all necessary measures to ensure comfortable conditions for visitors," Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





Following the review, the Prime Minister issued a number of instructions to relevant ministries.





It was noted that foreign tourists rely on information from open sources, including the internet and social networks, when choosing a destination. In Kazakhstan, tools for attracting foreign tourists have not been updated for the past four years. Outdated information is used, and cultural, ethnographic, and other materials lack sufficient coverage. In this regard, the Ministry of Tourism, together with the Ministry of Culture, Kazakh Tourism, and regional akimats, was instructed to develop within one month a detailed action plan for 2026, taking into account all cultural, sports, and other mass events held in Kazakhstan.





There are issues related to access for domestic entrepreneurs to national park territories and other sites with similar status. To ensure sustainable development of tourism infrastructure and improve service quality while preserving flora and fauna, international best practices should be studied, and proposals developed for mechanisms of regulated access for entrepreneurs to national parks, reserves, and protected areas. The Ministry of Ecology, together with the Chamber of Entrepreneurs, was instructed to work on the relevant legislative amendments.





During the implementation of investment projects, businesses face difficulties related to bans or restrictions on access to coastal protection zones. For example, it is impossible to provide infrastructure for the construction of water parks. A balanced solution must be found, the Prime Minister emphasized. The Ministry of Water Resources was instructed to study advanced international experience and develop appropriate legislative amendments.





Overall coordination has been assigned to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva.