28.12.2025, 18:12 15491
Scientists talked about the geomagnetic situation on Earth until the end of the year
Images
The geomagnetic situation on Earth will remain calm until the end of this year, iz.ru reports.
The comment this time is simple. The remaining days until the new year will be quiet. Possible outbreaks will definitely not affect the Earth (just fireworks), " said the press service of the Laboratory of Space Astronomy at IKI RAS.
The IKI RAS also called on Russians to calmly go about their business. Over the past 24 hours, the geomagnetic situation has also been calm.
relevant news
28.12.2025, 14:15 15321
Brigitte Bardot, French screen legend, dies aged 91
Images
Brigitte Bardot, the French actor and singer who became an international sex symbol before turning her back on the film industry and embracing the cause of animal rights activism, has died aged 91, The Guardian reports.
Among those paying tribute on Sunday was the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who wrote on social media that Bardot had "embodied a life of freedom" and "universal brilliance". France was mourning "a legend of the century", he said.
Brigitte Bardot, French actress, model and singer, wearing a blue gingham dress with her hair in plaits, tied with blue bows, sitting in a series of stone steps
Brigitte Bardot was a zeitgeist-force and France’s most sensational export
Read more
Jordan Bardella, the president of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party (RN), which Bardot supported, wrote: "Brigitte Bardot was a woman of heart, conviction and character. An ardent patriot, devoted to animals that she protected throughout her life, she embodied a whole French era, but also above all a certain idea of courage and freedom."
Le Pen, whom Bardot once described as "the Joan of Arc of the 21st century", wrote on social media that Bardot was "exceptional for her talent, courage, frankness and beauty". "She was incredibly French," she said. "Free, indomitable, whole. She will be hugely missed."
28.12.2025, 08:40 15601
Kazakhstan to brace for snowstorms and fog on Sunday
Images
A storm warning has been issued for 14 regions of Kazakhstan on December 28, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.
Snow and rain, fog and icy roads, blizzards are forecast to batter Atyrau region.
Zhetysu region is expected to observe fog at night and in the morning and winds up to 15–20 m/s.
Snow, drifting snow, fog, high wind and icy roads are reported to grip Aktobe region.
East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Pavlodar regions are to wake up to foggy streets.
26.12.2025, 16:52 43486
An Evening of Kazakh Music Held in Istanbul
Images
A concert program titled "QAZAQ CONCERT" was held in the capital of Turkey, aimed at broadly promoting Kazakhstan’s traditional and contemporary musical art. The event was organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, with the participation of the creative ensemble "QAZAQ CONCERT", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The main objective of the concert was to introduce the Turkish public to Kazakhstan’s rich musical heritage, to deepen cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, and to promote Kazakh national art at the international level. As part of the program, the audience was presented with folk songs, kyui (traditional instrumental compositions), and ethno-contemporary musical works.
The concert featured renowned figures of Kazakhstan’s arts scene, including Nurbolat Arzamasuly, Perizat Turar, Zhantu Dadabayev, and Akerke Tazhibayeva. Each performer harmoniously combined national identity, historical continuity, and modern musical forms in their repertoire, offering the audience vivid and memorable cultural experiences.
The event served not only as a concert performance but also as an important cultural platform, contributing to the presentation of the spiritual values, national identity, and cultural diversity of the Kazakh people to an international audience.
25.12.2025, 21:06 58946
Kazakhstan Cultural Evening Held in Iran
Images
A Kazakhstan Cultural Evening was held at the "Niavaran" Historical and Cultural Complex, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Islamic Republic of Iran and was attended by the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, senior officials of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism and Foreign Affairs, ambassadors of foreign states accredited in Tehran, heads of international organizations, representatives of the cultural and academic community, as well as members of the media.
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ontalap Onalbayev noted that for centuries the two countries have served as an important bridge between East and West, recalling the close interaction between the Great Kazakh Steppe and the ancient Iranian civilization during the era of the Great Silk Road in the fields of trade, science, and culture.
The Ambassador underlined that Kazakhstan today is a dynamically developing state with a strong international standing. He stressed that under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev comprehensive political, economic, and cultural reforms are being successfully implemented.
O.Onalbayev also noted that the development of friendly and good-neighborly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran remains one of the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, highlighting Iran as one of Kazakhstan’s important political and economic partners in the Middle East and the Islamic world.
In his remarks Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri welcomed the organization of the Kazakhstan Cultural Evening in Tehran and noted the steady expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture and cultural heritage. He emphasized that the shared civilization and historical heritage of the two nations create a strong foundation for further strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation.
The Minister expressed support for enhancing cooperation between cultural and artistic institutions of the two countries and voiced confidence that the event would contribute to further deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture, cultural heritage and tourism.
The cultural evening continued with a performance by the "Serper" dombra ensemble from the Mangystau Region, who performed traditional Kazakh kui with great professionalism and were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.
25.12.2025, 16:47 59276
Kazakhstan and Israel Join Forces in Green Technologies and Waste Recycling
Images
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Daulet Emberdiyev visited "The Hiriya Recycling Park", which covers needs for the municipal waste recycling of the Tel Aviv urban agglomeration area, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit the meetings with the CEO of the Dan Region Association of Towns Gil Livne, Chairman of the Dan Region Association of Towns, Vice Mayor of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Reuven Ladijansky were held.
The management of the Association informed about the history and accumulated unique experience of Hiriya, the successful practice of urban waste disposal, ensuring its reuse.
Special attention was drawn to the production line for recycling municipal waste into fuel for industrial enterprises (RDF - Refuse Derived Fuel), as well as to the Hiriya Center for Environmental Education "Made in Hiriya", which provides an opportunity for schoolchildren and students, all residents and visitors of Israel interested in ecology, to learn more about responsibility to nature and caring for the environment.
Resuming the visit, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan and the top managers of Hiriya agreed on joint steps to establish contacts between representatives of authorized ministries, interested municipalities and businessmen of the two countries to share best practices, as well as implement joint projects and initiatives in the fields of urban ecology and municipal waste recycling.
24.12.2025, 15:20 76406
Kazakhstan to launch new satellite to replace KazSat-3
Images
Kazakhstan is preparing a planned upgrade of its national satellite communications system, with KazSat-3 set to be replaced by a next-generation satellite in 2029, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Artificial Intelligence.
The projected operational lifespan of KazSat-3 is defined to be by the end of 2029.
The Republican Center for Space Communications (RCSC) has officially begun selecting a supplier for the creation and commissioning of the KazSat-3R satellite communications system, which will replace the KazSat-3 satellite.
According to the ministry, the KazSat-3R project aims to continue developing Kazakhstan’s aerospace and communications sectors, improve access to information and communications infrastructure, expand broadband internet coverage, and ensure the continued operation of the national satellite communications system.
As part of the selection process, the Aerospace Committee sent invitations to space technology manufacturers, including companies with extensive global experience in spacecraft development as well as emerging startups in the space sector. 14 companies responded to the invitation to participate in the bidding for the creation of the new Kazakh communications satellite, KazSat-3R, including 2 domestic and 12 foreign companies.
24.12.2025, 12:40 76826
President Tokayev inspects Astana's lifting equipment manufacturer
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Tausogar Plant in Astana on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The facility, located in Industrial Park No. 1, supplies Kazakhstan’s construction sector with modern lifting equipment and machinery.
During the visit, the Head of State was briefed on the production process of tower cranes, elevators, and escalators, which are in high demand among the country's leading construction companies.
Speaking with employees, the Head of State highlighted the plant’s contribution to infrastructure development and voiced confidence that the enterprise will continue to strengthen its market position.
21.12.2025, 20:08 130796
Actor and film director Assanali Ashimov passed away at the age of 88
Images
Kazakh theater and film actor Assanali Ashimov died on December 21 at the age of 88, Qazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Auezov Drama Theater.
Assanali Ashimov was born on May 8, 1937, in the Zhambyl Region. After graduating from a theater institute, he started his career at the Auezov Kazakh Drama Theater and starred in numerous landmark films, including The End of the Ataman and Trans-Siberian Express. In 2017, he was awarded the title of Labor Hero of Kazakhstan
Ashimov left an indelible mark on Kazakh theater and cinema. He made his film debut as a student in Botagoz (1958), based on a novel by Sabit Mukanov, playing the role of Kenzhetai. His screen partner was Gulfairus Ismailova, who later became a renowned theater actress.
