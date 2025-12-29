Scientists talked about the geomagnetic situation on Earth until the end of the year

Images | gov.kz

A Kazakhstan Cultural Evening was held at the "Niavaran" Historical and Cultural Complex, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Islamic Republic of Iran and was attended by the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, senior officials of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism and Foreign Affairs, ambassadors of foreign states accredited in Tehran, heads of international organizations, representatives of the cultural and academic community, as well as members of the media.





The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ontalap Onalbayev noted that for centuries the two countries have served as an important bridge between East and West, recalling the close interaction between the Great Kazakh Steppe and the ancient Iranian civilization during the era of the Great Silk Road in the fields of trade, science, and culture.





The Ambassador underlined that Kazakhstan today is a dynamically developing state with a strong international standing. He stressed that under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev comprehensive political, economic, and cultural reforms are being successfully implemented.





O.Onalbayev also noted that the development of friendly and good-neighborly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran remains one of the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, highlighting Iran as one of Kazakhstan’s important political and economic partners in the Middle East and the Islamic world.





In his remarks Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri welcomed the organization of the Kazakhstan Cultural Evening in Tehran and noted the steady expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture and cultural heritage. He emphasized that the shared civilization and historical heritage of the two nations create a strong foundation for further strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation.





The Minister expressed support for enhancing cooperation between cultural and artistic institutions of the two countries and voiced confidence that the event would contribute to further deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture, cultural heritage and tourism.





The cultural evening continued with a performance by the "Serper" dombra ensemble from the Mangystau Region, who performed traditional Kazakh kui with great professionalism and were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.