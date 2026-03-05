Cooperation on Referendum Monitoring Discussed with the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights in Astana

Images | gov.kz

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with a delegation of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), headed by Douglas Bruce Wake, who arrived in Astana to observe the process of preparation and conduct of the national referendum scheduled for March 15, 2026, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





In addition to discussing the ongoing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the ODIHR, the parties reaffirmed the importance of the presence of international observers at the referendum in order to ensure transparency and openness of the electoral process. It was emphasized that constructive dialogue and cooperation contribute to strengthening confidence in the procedures of people’s will expression.





Particular attention was paid to the mandate of the Observation Mission. The special importance of an objective assessment of the electoral process was noted, as well as readiness for further cooperation within the framework of international obligations and national legislation was confirmed.





Following the meeting, both sides expressed mutual interest in maintaining regular working contacts and providing the necessary support to facilitate the Mission’s activities.