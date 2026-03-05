Copies of Credentials Presented by Ambassadors of Several States at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Images | gov.kz

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov received copies of credentials from Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia Alkali Fanka Conteh, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana Koma Steam Jehu-Appiah, Ambassador of the Republic of Mali Seydou Kamissoko, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Mohammad Nazrul Islam, and Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Shobini Gunasekera to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the political, trade-economic and investment spheres.





Kazakhstan is already actively cooperating with these countries within international organizations and platforms such as the United Nations and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, building sustainable relations based on mutual interests.





In this context, sectors of mutual interest for cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats include agriculture, light industry, education and healthcare. The interlocutors also discussed measures to diversify trade, enhance transport and logistics connectivity, and expand cooperation in energy, food security and digitalization.





Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue their engagement aimed at further developing political dialogue, strengthening trade and economic cooperation, and enhancing interaction within multilateral frameworks.