Kazakh Culture Showcased at an International Festival in India

Creative ensembles and traditional craft masters from Kazakhstan took part in the "39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela" in India, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





As part of the concert program, performers from the Zhambyl Regional Philharmonic named after Kenen Azirbayev presented musical and dance compositions rooted in national traditions.





In addition, a Kazakhstan national stand was organized, where craft masters showcased traditional decorative and applied arts. Visitors to the exhibition had the opportunity to discover handcrafted items featuring distinctive national designs and to appreciate the unique characteristics of Kazakh traditional art.





Festival guests were able to gain deeper insight into Kazakh customs and traditions, experiencing the richness and essence of the country’s national culture.





The cultural event contributed to the development of international cultural relations and the expansion of creative cooperation.