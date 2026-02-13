World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki

Tell a friend

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Finland, together with the Embassies of Türkiye and Uzbekistan, the House of Azerbaijan, Finnish Islamic Congregation, as well as representatives of the Kyrgyz and Tatar diasporas, held a ceremonial event in Helsinki dedicated to the World Day of the Turkic Languages Family, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The celebration of the World Day of the Turkic Languages Family gained special significance after UNESCO officially included this date in the international calendar of commemorative days in 2025, highlighting the rich cultural and historical heritage of Turkic peoples and the unique contribution of Turkic languages to world civilization.





In his remarks, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland, Azamat Abdraimov, noted that Turkic languages are an essential part of the shared historical memory and spiritual closeness of Turkic nations. He emphasized that for Kazakhstan, the promotion of Turkic cultural heritage and the preservation of close ties with brotherly countries remains one of its priority directions. According to him, the World Day of the Turkic Languages Family is not only a celebration of our common culture, but also a symbol of cooperation, mutual respect, and the aspiration toward shared development.





The event was attended by representatives of the Finnish Parliament, the Ministry of Education, the business community, research institutes, as well as cultural figures and representatives of public organizations.





In addition, the program featured musical performances by the participants. Guests had the opportunity to hear pieces played on national instruments, including the dombra, jetigen, kobyz and other traditional instruments, which added a special atmosphere of cultural unity and diversity to the celebration.





The participants expressed their gratitude to the organizers for creating a platform that strengthens ties between Turkic peoples, as well as for the opportunity to introduce the Finnish public to the richness and diversity of Turkic culture.