Key Development Priorities of Kazakhstan Presented in Madrid
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain, Danat Mussayev, held a briefing for representatives of leading Spanish media outlets, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the event, key aspects of Kazakhstan’s domestic political and socio-economic development were discussed, as well as the country’s foreign policy priorities at the present stage.
Particular attention was paid to the constitutional reforms underway in Kazakhstan, including issues related to the formation of a renewed architecture of state power, the strengthening of the role of Parliament, the expansion of citizens’ democratic participation, and the enhancement of guarantees for human rights and freedoms.
The briefing also covered issues of Kazakhstan’s economic development, investment climate and economic diversification, the country’s role in ensuring Europe’s energy security, as well as the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (the "Middle Corridor").
Special emphasis was placed on Kazakhstan’s foreign policy stance, its commitment to international law, and its participation in international initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and sustainable development.
In addition, information was presented on the prospects for expanding Kazakh-Spanish economic and investment cooperation, including the presence of Spanish companies in Kazakhstan and opportunities for their participation in major international events held in the country.
relevant news
Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in the Hellenic Parliament
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, held a meeting with Dora Bakoyannis, Chair of the Standing Committee on National Defence and Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Parliament and Head of the Greek Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, interaction within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, as well as issues related to strengthening trade-economic and humanitarian ties, including in the context of the outcomes of the visit of the Kazakhstan-Greece Parliamentary Friendship Group delegation to Astana in June 2025.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan briefed his counterpart on the large-scale constitutional reforms underway in the country, aimed at forming a more efficient and transparent system of public administration. These reforms include the transition to a unicameral Parliament, the introduction of the institution of the Vice-President, as well as the consistent strengthening of the rule of law and the protection of fundamental citizens’ rights. It was noted that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to the development of parliamentary diplomacy as an important instrument for enhancing mutual trust, mutual understanding and constructive dialogue with foreign partners.
For her part, D. Bakoyannis expressed interest in the transformations taking place in Kazakhstan and conveyed her willingness to continue the exchange of experience on issues of parliamentary activity and institutional reforms. She also emphasized the significant role of parliamentary structures in strengthening the principles of the rule of law, democracy and the protection of human rights across the Eurasian and European spaces.
In addition, the interlocutors underlined the considerable potential for expanding cooperation in priority areas, including trade and investment, transport and logistics, energy, green technologies, tourism and digitalization. The sides also separately discussed the role of the Greek diaspora in Kazakhstan as a "living bridge of friendship" between the two nations, noting its contribution to the country’s public, cultural and educational life.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to continue coordinating efforts at international parliamentary platforms, including PACE and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, as well as to facilitate the organization of mutual visits and thematic events aimed at further developing political and humanitarian dialogue between Kazakhstan and Greece.
Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Cooperation
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Almat Aidarbekov, held a meeting with the Vice Chairman of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Vlad Batrîncea. During the meeting, the sides engaged in a substantive exchange of views on key issues of bilateral cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties confirmed that Kazakh-Moldovan relations are developing in a constructive manner and expressed mutual interest in further deepening and strengthening interparliamentary cooperation.
Ambassador noted the importance of the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Astana, as well as the official visit of the Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs M.Popșoi, to Kazakhstan in 2025.
Ambassador also presented the information on the ongoing political and economic transformations in Kazakhstan. In particular, attention was drawn to the initiative of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of parliamentary activity and developing representative institutions. Among the possible areas of institutional modernization under discussion is the optimization of the parliamentary model, including consideration of a unicameral format, for which a special commission has been established.
It was emphasized that one of the key elements of Kazakhstan’s large-scale constitutional reform has been the presentation of the first draft of the updated version of the country’s Constitution.
The Vice Speaker expressed support for the initiatives of President Tokayev, highlighting their importance for strengthening democratic institutions and enhancing the resilience of the public administration system.
Special attention during the meeting was devoted to Kazakhstan’s state policy and achievements in the development of AI and digital technologies. Ambassador Aidarbekov briefed on the measures being taken to establish a modern regulatory framework, develop digital infrastructure, train qualified personnel, and introduce AI-based solutions in public administration, the economy, and the social sphere.
Deputy Speaker Batrîncea underscored the Moldovan side’s interest in further developing bilateral cooperation. It was noted that Moldova is ready to consider opportunities to expand cooperation in areas such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and trade, as well as in other promising fields, including digitalization and IT.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakh-Moldovan cooperation and emphasized the importance of maintaining regular interparliamentary dialogue.
Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in Slovenia
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev held meetings with the Minister of Justice of Slovenia Andreja Kokalj and the Chair of the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly of Slovenia Predrag Baković, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador elaborated on the key points of the statements made by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 5th meeting of the National Qurultai in Kyzylorda, highlighting the logic and objectives of the ongoing political and institutional transformations, as well as the country’s strategic course toward building a just and effective state. Special attention was given to the current work of the Constitutional Commission, the forthcoming transformation of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, the proposed amendments to the text of the Constitution, and the measures being undertaken to comprehensively reform the political system of the country.
The Slovenian Minister of Justice emphasized the uniqueness of the President’s political initiatives and expressed particular interest in the development of Kazakhstan’s judicial system, the reform of judicial proceedings, ensuring the independence of the judiciary, and strengthening public trust in the institutions of justice. Both sides underscored their mutual interest in expanding cooperation between the supreme courts of the two countries, including through exchanges of experience and expert practices, as well as in establishing interagency cooperation in combating corruption. The Slovenian Ministry of Justice expressed interest in signing agreements with Kazakhstan on readmission and on mutual legal assistance in criminal and civil matters.
Chair of the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly of Slovenia Predrag Baković reaffirmed Slovenia’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral partnership, noting Kazakhstan’s status as a Middle Power and a guarantor of stability. He emphasized that Kazakhstan is Slovenia’s most important political and trade‑economic partner in Central Asia. The Slovenian parliamentarian showed particular interest in the constitutional reform, including the transition to a unicameral parliamentary model, interethnic harmony, the functions and tasks of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, and the new institution of the Halyq Kenesi, being formed as a platform for nationwide dialogue and an important instrument of public diplomacy. The fundamental importance of such mechanisms for ensuring internal harmony in any country and interest in expert coverage of these processes in the Slovenian information space was stressed.
The Slovenian interlocutors supported the need to further strengthen cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals, to establish practical transport and logistics interaction within the framework of the Middle Corridor, to ensure the protection of personal data in the process of implementing AI and digital technologies, and to liberalize the visa regime to expand cooperation in the tourism sector.
Spanish Experts were Briefed on Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain, Danat Mussayev, held a meeting with the Director of the Centre for Political and Constitutional Studies, Rosario García, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state and potential areas for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Spain, with particular emphasis on expanding contacts in the legal field and at the level of expert and analytical institutions.
Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan is undergoing a period of large-scale political transformation and, in this context, briefed the interlocutors on the key aspects of the constitutional reform, including the main provisions of the draft new Constitution. It was emphasized that the draft Basic Law is aimed at strengthening statehood and enhancing the country’s institutional resilience in the long term.
The discussion also highlighted the importance of historical continuity, interethnic harmony, and social stability as key factors for the country’s steady and progressive development. The Spanish side positively received the approaches presented, noting their significance for the improvement of the legal system and the strengthening of institutional foundations.
Following the meeting, the interlocutors expressed mutual interest in continuing a substantive dialogue and agreed to further promote joint initiatives.
Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms Presented at the Parliament of the Czech Republic
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic, Kairat Abdrakhmanov held a meeting with the Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, Radek Vondráček, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for further advancing the Kazakh-Czech interparliamentary dialogue, underscoring its important role in strengthening the overall framework of bilateral relations. The parties noted that active contacts between members of the two parliaments, including within the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, contribute to deepening political engagement, expanding economic and humanitarian ties, and promoting the exchange of legislative experience.
In this context, particular attention was given to the draft of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, the development of which represents a logical continuation of the political and socio-economic reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Czech side was provided with detailed information on the substance and objectives of the constitutional reforms aimed at further democratizing the political system, strengthening the role of Parliament, expanding checks and balances, and enhancing the protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms. It was emphasized that the ongoing transformations are designed to foster a sustainable and diversified economy, improve the effectiveness of public administration, and reinforce public trust in state institutions.
The parties also exchanged views on regional and international issues and confirmed their mutual interest in further developing interparliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic. In this regard, special importance is attached to the emerging Kazakhstan Friendship Group within the Czech legislature.
Kazakhstan and Finland Expand Dialogue in the Field of Healthcare
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov visited the production facilities of the Finnish company Lojer Group, one of the leading Scandinavian manufacturers of medical and rehabilitation equipment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit, Ambassador got acquainted with the full production cycle, modern technological solutions and the company's approaches to ensuring high-quality products. The company's equipment is used in more than 115 countries around the world.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat and the leadership of Lojer Group discussed prospects for cooperation, including the localization of Finnish medical equipment production in Kazakhstan, and highlighted opportunities for developing joint projects in medical technologies.
Following the discussions, the parties agreed to further develop practical cooperation in the field of medical equipment.
Kazakhstan and Israel Discuss Prospects for Expanding Trade and Economic Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Daulet Emberdiyev held a meeting with Trade Commissioner, Director of the Foreign Trade Administration of the Ministry, Roy Fischer at the Ministry of Economy and Industry of Israel, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding Kazakh–Israeli trade and economic cooperation in the context of current geopolitical and geo-economic developments. It was emphasized that there is a potential for diversification and growth of bilateral trade volumes, including in such sectors as metallurgy, petrochemicals, food and chemical industries, mechanical engineering, and others.
Special attention was paid to institutional mechanisms for trade support. The Israeli side noted that Israel maintains a network of 50 trade and economic missions abroad. In this context, the parties discussed the possibility of further expanding trade infrastructure and agreed to hold a joint event on the platform of the Ministry aimed at developing direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries.
The parties confirmed the existence of a solid foundation for deepening trade and economic partnership. In 2025, bilateral trade turnover amounted to 193.5 mln USD. It was noted that official statistics do not fully reflect the actual trade volumes, as some major shipments are carried out through third countries.
During the meeting, the Trade Commissioner informed about the positive dynamics of Israel’s key economic indicators, emphasizing the resilience and steady growth of the Israeli economy.
In turn, Ambassador of Kazakhstan confirmed the intention to continue active joint efforts in the economic sphere, including through such an effective format of cooperation as the Kazakhstan–Israel Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the next meeting of which is planned to be held in 2026.
Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic Discussed Constitutional Reforms and Bilateral Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Kairat Abdrakhmanov briefed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Marie Chatardová, on the activities of the Constitutional Commission, the progress of the nationwide discussion regarding the draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and specific proposals for bilateral engagement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting the parties noted with satisfaction the regular and constructive political dialogue maintained at various levels between the two countries. They emphasized the mutual interest of both governments in elevating their trade and economic partnership to a new level, acknowledging the significant potential of the business communities in both states, as well as across Central Asia and Central Europe. In this context, particular attention was drawn to emerging prospects for transport and transit connectivity and other initiatives within the framework of cooperation with the European Union.
Following the meeting, during which the schedule of upcoming visits was also reviewed, the parties reaffirmed their mutual readiness to further develop political relations and to expand and deepen economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic.
