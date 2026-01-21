20.01.2026, 11:53 9781
Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi
Images | gov.kz
As part of the 11th Music and Dance Festival held in New Delhi, Kazakh artists delivered a performance, marking a significant milestone in the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the Kazakhstan and India, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan was represented by approximately 68 artists, including the Astana State Academic Philharmony named after Erkegali Rakhmadiev, conducted by Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin, the "Gakku" dance ensemble, as well as the Kazakh Chamber Choir of the Aktobe Regional Philharmony named after Gaziza Zhubanova.
A highlight of the festival programme was the joint performances by Kazakh aritsts with Indian musicians - Lakshminarayana Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti, which vividly demonstrated the creative harmony and mutual respect between the musical traditions of Kazakhstan and India.
To the concerts were attended citizens of Kazakhstan who live in India, diplomats of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India, as well as Kazakh students studying at Indian higher education institutions, creating a special atmosphere of unity and national pride.
This cultural initiative stands as a notable example of Kazakh-Indo cultural diplomacy, contributing to the strengthening of mutual understanding between the two nations and enhancing Kazakhstan’s international cultural presence.
In addition to the performances in New Delhi, the tour programme of the Kazakh artists continue in other major cities of India, which scheduled in Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru.
relevant news
20.01.2026
Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week"
An international event in the field of children’s fashion - International Kids Fashion Week took place in Abu-Dhabi under the patronage of Sheikha Fakhra bint Dhiyab Al Nahyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The fashion week was organized by Mona Al Mansouri, the first fashion designer of the United Arab Emirates and one of the key figures in the development of international projects in children’s fashion and culture.
The event brought together designers and participants from Kazakhstan, the UAE, Russia, India, Morocco, Australia, Zambia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Oman, confirming the status of International Kids Fashion Week as a global cultural and fashion platform.
The Kazakh ethnic collection, inspired by national traditions, ornamental patterns, and cultural heritage, attracted great interest from the international audience.
Following the runway shows, Kazakh designer Gaukhar Kanatbay was awarded the title of Best Children’s Designer, recognizing her creative approach and successful integration of ethnic motifs into contemporary children’s fashion.
In addition, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Abu Dhabi was honored with a special award from the event organizers for its support in facilitating Kazakhstan’s participation, highlighting the important role of diplomatic engagement in promoting cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
International Kids Fashion Week once again demonstrated that culture, fashion, and children’s creativity serve as important bridges between nations, fostering international dialogue, mutual understanding, and friendship among countries.
20.01.2026
Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev
Addressing the V Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda, President of Kazakhstan Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev focused on the issue concerning the Aral Sea, stressing its global importance, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He emphasized that the problem of the Aral Sea remains highly relevant and extends far beyond the borders of a single country.
The President said it is impossible not to raise the issue of the Aral Sea. Saving the Aral Sea remains an urgent task for all humanity. The Head of State reminded that he repeatedly brought this matter up on international platforms.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the years of targeted efforts have helped preserve the Northern Aral, and he reminded that it has been five years since the start of the restoration project.
19.01.2026
Mobile network coverage to be expanded along Kazakhstan’s highways
The Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and TTC Transtelecom have signed an agreement to build telecommunications infrastructure aimed at ensuring stable mobile internet and voice services along the nation’s highways, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As part of the national Accessible Internet initiative, the project aims to eliminate so-called "white spots" along highways-areas where mobile coverage is absent or unreliable-allowing drivers and passengers to remain connected on the road for navigation, emergency calls, and access to banking and government services.
The project will be rolled out in phases, with work on national highways set to be completed by the end of 2026 and coverage of regional roads by the end of 2027. Under the agreement, Transtelecom will fully finance the project without the use of government funds.
The project envisages covering more than 40,000 kilometers of roads in two phases, with stable connectivity along highways expected to boost road safety, improve the efficiency of emergency services, and facilitate the deployment of intelligent traffic management and road monitoring systems.
The project includes the construction of more than 500 antenna towers and mobile base stations, which will substantially expand coverage and enhance service quality along Kazakhstan’s key transport corridors.
18.01.2026
Kazakh athletes bag bronze at Asian Shotgun Championship in Doha
Images | depositphotos.com
The Kazakhstan national team secured another podium finish at the Asian Shotgun Championship in Doha, Qatar, Qazinform News Agency cites the Sports Committee.
In the skeet mixed team event, Kazakhstan’s Assem Orynbay and Eduard Yechshenko claimed the bronze. The host nation, Qatar, took the gold, while the South Korean team earned the silver.
It is noted that 196 athletes from 17 countries are competing in the continental championship until January 22.
18.01.2026
East Kazakhstan village records bone-chilling -53°C
A temperature of -53°C (-63°F) was recorded in the village of Parygino, the Altay District of the East Kazakhstan region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
On January 15, the thermometer in Parygino dropped to -45°C(-49°F), and by the morning of January 16, it reached -53°C (-63°F).
By midday, the temperature rose slightly to -48°C(-54°F). Gani Tolekov, the Akim (head) of the rural district, noted that residents are well-prepared for such extreme conditions.
Social and vital infrastructure facilities are operating as usual. No disruptions or malfunctions have been reported," confirmed Renat Kurmambayev, the Akim of the Altay district.
17.01.2026
Kazakh emergency services rescue 81 foreign nationals from bus in Kokshetau
Emergency crews in Kokshetau successfully evacuated 81 citizens of Tajikistan after their international bus became stranded in life-threatening sub-zero temperatures, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Akmola Regional Emergency Department reported that the bus was halted in Kokshetau after dangerously low temperatures created hazardous driving conditions.
There were 81 foreign citizens on board, including 17 children. All passengers are citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan," stated Yersain Koishibayev, the Emergency Department's official spokesperson.
17.01.2026
Severe frost to grip Kazakhstan's east on Jan 17
On January 17, most regions of Kazakhstan will experience precipitation (rain and snow) as atmospheric fronts move across the country. Southern, southeastern, and southwestern parts will see heavy precipitation, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
An anticyclone will maintain frosty weather with no precipitation in the country’s north, east, and central regions. The met service warns residents about strong winds, icy road conditions, and fog across the country.
Extreme cold forecast:
- Pavlodar region (north, east) and Abai region (north): nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to - 40°C.
- Karaganda region (northeast): -35 to -38°C at night.
- Almaty region (north, mountainous areas) and Zhetysu region (central, mountainous areas): -25 to -27°C at night
- East Kazakhstan region (north, east): severe frosts up to - 45°C overnight
15.01.2026
Kazakhstan names universities with supercomputing facilities
Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education Talgat Yeshenkulov has explained which universities in the country currently host supercomputers and who can access them, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Access will be available to virtually all universities. However, at present, our major supercomputers are installed at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University," Yeshenkulov said at a briefing in the Senate of Kazakhstan.
He noted that the supercomputers will be accessible to anyone wishing to conduct research using high-performance computing resources.
The vice minister added that the installation of supercomputers at other universities remains a possibility in the future.
