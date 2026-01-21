Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi

Images | gov.kz

As part of the 11th Music and Dance Festival held in New Delhi, Kazakh artists delivered a performance, marking a significant milestone in the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the Kazakhstan and India, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Kazakhstan was represented by approximately 68 artists, including the Astana State Academic Philharmony named after Erkegali Rakhmadiev, conducted by Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin, the "Gakku" dance ensemble, as well as the Kazakh Chamber Choir of the Aktobe Regional Philharmony named after Gaziza Zhubanova.





A highlight of the festival programme was the joint performances by Kazakh aritsts with Indian musicians - Lakshminarayana Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti, which vividly demonstrated the creative harmony and mutual respect between the musical traditions of Kazakhstan and India.





To the concerts were attended citizens of Kazakhstan who live in India, diplomats of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India, as well as Kazakh students studying at Indian higher education institutions, creating a special atmosphere of unity and national pride.





This cultural initiative stands as a notable example of Kazakh-Indo cultural diplomacy, contributing to the strengthening of mutual understanding between the two nations and enhancing Kazakhstan’s international cultural presence.





In addition to the performances in New Delhi, the tour programme of the Kazakh artists continue in other major cities of India, which scheduled in Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru.