28.02.2026, 17:10 6071
Kazakhstan's Air Astana announces changes to Middle East flights
Images | Depositphotos
Air Astana has announced changes to flights to the Middle East following the closure of Iranian airspace and instability of situation in the region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Flights KC263 Almaty-Medina, KC897 Almaty-Dubai, KC653 Almaty-Doha, KC205 and KC207 Astana-Dubai have returned to their departure airports.
Flight KC899 Almaty-Dubai was diverted to Delhi.
FlyArystan’s flight FS7617 Aktau-Dubai landed at an alternate airport.
All other flights to the Middle East scheduled for February 28 have been canceled. The Air Astana Group is closely monitoring the situation and working on passenger repatriation.
Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights, in view of possible changes to departure and arrival times at destination airports. Free rebooking and ticket refunds for Jeddah, Medina, and Dubai are allowed at the place of purchase through March 6.
28.02.2026, 16:44 5811
President Tokayev sets several tasks amid escalating situation in Middle East
President Tokayev ordered Secretary of the Security Council Gizat Nurdauletov, together with the heads of law enforcement agencies and relevant ministries, to submit an emergency measures plan in light of the escalating situation around Iran and the possible emergence of threats to stability within the country, Qazinform News Agency learned from the President's Advisor and Press Secretary Aibek Smadyarov.
In line with the President’s order, all law enforcement agencies have already been placed on round-the-clock duty.
A special monitoring group has begun operating within the Government under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Regional governors have been instructed to take measures in consideration of the situation in the Middle East.
27.02.2026, 20:23 14576
Kazakhstan ratifies EAEU agreement on vehicle weights and dimensions
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree ratifying the Agreement on permissible weights, axial loads, and dimensions for vehicles traveling on Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) highways within Eurasian transport corridors, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The document, signed on December 13, 2024, in Moscow, aims to harmonize requirements for vehicle parameters across EAEU territories. It will ensure equal and transparent conditions for international road carriers.
Main objectives of the Agreement:
- Effective utilization of the EAEU's transit potential;
- Enhancing the efficiency of international road transport along Eurasian transport corridors;
- Ensuring the preservation of road infrastructure;
- Enhancing road safety;
- Improving the quality of transport services.
27.02.2026, 19:47 14806
President Tokayev Awards President of Serbia the Order of "Altyn Kyran"
Speaking at the award ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described Aleksandar Vučić as an outstanding statesman and a genuine leader who, with the support of his people, is confidently guiding Serbia along the path of progress, akorda.kz reports.
Thanks to your balanced and forward-looking policy, Serbia has achieved remarkable results and strengthened its standing on the international stage. I am confident that under your wise leadership, your country will continue to reach new heights. Serbia is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkans. Relations between our countries are built on mutual support, understanding and enduring friendship. Political dialogue remains active at all levels. Cooperation in trade, investment, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges continues to gain momentum. Our engagement within multilateral frameworks is also expanding. In the current period of global instability, it is especially important to reinforce bilateral partnership. We are committed to maintaining this positive momentum and deepening cooperation across various sectors. All the necessary conditions are in place. The substantive and constructive talks held today in a spirit of trust and friendship clearly demonstrate this. I am confident that the agreements reached will elevate our strategic partnership to a new qualitative level. We remain ready for joint efforts to achieve this goal," -the President of Kazakhstan stated.
In recognition of his significant contribution to strengthening ties between the two nations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented Aleksandar Vučić with the highest state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Order of "Altyn Kyran (Golden Eagle)."
This decoration is a symbol of the profound gratitude and special respect of the Kazakh people for you and for the people of Serbia. I sincerely congratulate you. I am convinced that this award will further promote the development of our bilateral relations. May the bonds of friendship between our peoples continue to grow stronger," - the Head of State said.
In turn, President Aleksandar Vučić emphasized that it was a great honor for him to receive the award, which he regards as a testament to the friendship between the two nations and a pledge of further strengthening bilateral relations.
Accepting the Order of ‘Altyn Kyran,’ I feel both pride and a deep sense of responsibility for further advancing our relations and working together to ensure peace and stability. May the friendship between Serbia and Kazakhstan continue to grow for the benefit of future generations," - Aleksandar Vučić stated.
27.02.2026, 17:55 15041
Kazakhstan, Serbia sign wide-ranging documents to deepen bilateral ties
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and visiting President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić on Friday issued a joint statement after the talks in Kazakh capital Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić attended an exchange ceremony for cooperation documents between Kazakhstan and Serbia. A list of interdepartmental documents is as follows:
- Memorandum of cooperation in the field of healthcare between the Health Ministries of Kazakhstan and Serbia;
- Memorandum of partnership and cooperation between the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice of Serbia;
- Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications of Serbia;
- Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of digitalization and the development of e-Government between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and the Office for Information Technologies and e-Government of Serbia;
- Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine between the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of Serbia;
- Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science, Technological Development and Innovation of Serbia;
- Memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in the field of cinematography between the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture of Serbia;
- Memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in the field of protection of intangible cultural heritage between the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture of Serbia;
- Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Kazakh Invest national company and the Development Agency of Serbia;
- Memorandum of cooperation between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan and the Diplomatic Academy of Serbia.
25.02.2026, 11:20 44261
Morocco and Kazakhstan Discussed Opportunities to Deepen Cooperation in the Media Sector
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Morocco, Saulekul Saylaukyzy met with Fayçal Laraichi, President of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Company of Morocco, the National Olympic Committee of Morocco and Executive Vice President of the Marrakech International Film Festival Foundation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the meeting, the parties noted the strengthening of ties between Kazakhstan and Morocco in recent years. F.Laraichi noted the growing interest of Moroccans in exploring Kazakhstan, its tourism potential and economic achievements, and the changes in the country, including constitutional reforms and the upcoming republican referendum.
S. Saylaukyzy also noted the importance of launching programs about the culture, traditions, and socioeconomic development of the two countries on cable, satellite and internet television networks and invited them to implement joint projects in the information sector.
The parties also exchanged views on the prospects for expanding ties in sports and the film industry, noting the significant opportunities for developing cooperation in these areas, and agreed to advance joint initiatives in this direction.
24.02.2026, 13:58 63896
Tokayev calls for openness and legality during upcoming referendum
Images | Depositphotos
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the Central Referendum Commission Nurlan Abdirov, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda press service.
The latter reported on preparations for the upcoming national referendum. The President emphasized the need to ensure openness, legality, and equal conditions for all citizens during the referendum.
Recall that on February 12, 2026, the final draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution was published. The referendum on the new Constitution will be held on March 15, 2026.
24.02.2026, 12:57 65396
Academic Dialogue Between Kazakhstan and Ghent University Reaches a New Level
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Rector of Ghent University (UGhent), Petra De Sutter. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for expanding cooperation in higher education, scientific research, and academic mobility, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan is consistently developing an open and internationally integrated educational ecosystem, positioning itself as a regional academic hub in Central Asia. Around 40 branches of foreign universities currently operate in the country, including dual-degree programs. More than 35,000 international students are studying at Kazakhstani universities, and this number is planned to increase to 150,000 by 2029.
Particular attention was paid to the large-scale political and institutional reforms underway in Kazakhstan. A comprehensive constitutional reform is currently being implemented, aimed at strengthening the rule of law, modernizing the public administration system, and expanding citizens’ participation in socio-political life. The final decision on the draft updated Constitution will be adopted through a nationwide referendum scheduled for 15 March 2026.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that the development of science, technology, and human capital is viewed by Kazakhstan as a key element of sustainable development and international cooperation, creating additional opportunities for engagement with leading European universities.
A practical foundation for cooperation between Kazakhstan and UGhent has already been established. M. Auezov South Kazakhstan University collaborates with UGhent’s Faculty of Bioscience Engineering in research and specialist training. Six Kazakhstani researchers have completed research internships at Ghent University, while two PhD specialists continue their academic and teaching activities at L.Gumilyov Eurasian National University. Ghent University also actively cooperates with Nazarbayev University, Suleyman Demirel University, and the Institute of Mathematics and Mathematical Modeling of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Both sides expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation beyond academic exchanges toward joint research projects, co-supervision of PhD programs, and the implementation of innovative initiatives in biotechnology, agricultural sciences, artificial intelligence, and digitalization.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to intensify joint efforts to develop academic mobility, launch new educational programs, and expand research collaboration. They also discussed Ghent University’s participation in academic events within the framework of upcoming bilateral visits and initiatives.
24.02.2026, 11:50 62096
Areas Under Oilseed and Fodder Crops Expanded in Kazakhstan Ahead of the Upcoming Sowing Campaign
Images | Depositphotos
At the Government session, Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov reported on preparations for the spring fieldwork campaign and presented the projected structure of sown areas for 2026, primeminister.kz reports.
He emphasized that conducting the sowing campaign within optimal agrotechnical timeframes is key to ensuring a stable harvest and meeting the country’s domestic needs.
In this direction, the Ministry, together with regional administrations, is continuing efforts to diversify crop areas by reducing the share of wheat and expanding the cultivation of high-margin and highly profitable crops.
As part of implementing the instructions of the Head of State, we have revised diversification indicators. The total sown area this year will amount to approximately 23.8 million hectares, which is 180 thousand hectares more than last year. At the same time, wheat areas will be reduced by 125 thousand hectares, while oilseeds, fodder crops, and barley will demonstrate significant growth," Aidarbek Saparov noted.
Specifically, it is planned to expand areas under:
- Fodder crops - by 242 thousand hectares;
- Barley - by 94 thousand hectares;
- Oilseed crops - by 55 thousand hectares;
- Potatoes (in organized farms) - by 10.3 thousand hectares.
Special attention is being given to creating a raw material base for enterprises engaged in deep processing of agricultural products. This year, the area under corn is planned to reach 265 thousand hectares, which is 90 thousand hectares more than last year’s figure of 174.6 thousand hectares.
To successfully introduce this crop in northern regions, the Ministry has engaged the experience of leading foreign companies. In addition, a forward financing mechanism through the Food Contract Corporation is being developed to ensure guaranteed procurement of raw materials by investors.
In southern regions, optimization of water-intensive crops continues. The area under rice has been reduced by 20.2 thousand hectares. In cotton production, emphasis is placed on modern technologies: areas under drip irrigation will increase by 29.8 thousand hectares to reach 79.8 thousand hectares.
Unprecedented financial support measures have been предусмотрены for farmers this year. The total volume of preferential lending for spring fieldwork and harvesting has been increased to 700 billion tenge. Due to the early launch of application acceptance in October last year, approximately 1,900 agricultural producers have already been financed for a total of 200 billion tenge. This is 6% ahead of the financing pace during the same period last year.
Additionally, 300 billion tenge has been allocated for preferential machinery leasing and another 300 billion tenge for lending under guarantees from the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund.
Technical equipment is the key to meeting agrotechnical deadlines. At the end of 2025, the renewal rate of machinery reached 6.5%; this year, we plan to increase it to 8%. To ensure timely fieldwork, farmers have been allocated 402 thousand tons of preferential diesel fuel, and the shipment schedule has already been approved," Aidarbek Saparov clarified.
Currently, machinery readiness stands at 80% and will be increased to 100% before the start of mass sowing. In total, farmers have at their disposal:
- 139 thousand tractors;
- 5.6 thousand high-performance seeding complexes;
- 70 thousand seeders;
- 141 thousand tillage implements.
The Minister stressed that at least 300 billion tenge has been allocated this year for preferential machinery leasing. Domestic production of agricultural machinery increased by 22% over the year, and in 2026 it is planned to produce 9.9 thousand units. More than 70 service centers across the country will support farmers’ operations.
To ensure the quality of planting material, 2.3 million tons of seeds have been prepared. Examination confirmed that 99% of the tested volume meets first- and second-class standards.
The Minister highlighted the role of domestic breeding: in 2026, 45 new high-yield Kazakhstani varieties are recommended for use - three times more than in 2021. To support science, it is proposed to introduce paid testing for foreign varieties while maintaining budget financing for domestic developments.
Significant progress has also been noted in chemicalization. The fertilizer application plan for 2026 amounts to 2.3 million tons.
This has been facilitated by an advance subsidy mechanism, which enabled domestic plants - KazAzot and Kazphosphate - to substantially increase production volumes.
Issues related to the spring campaign are under special control. All emerging problems will be promptly addressed at meetings of the Operational Headquarters with the involvement of all interested parties," the Minister added.
