22.02.2026, 06:20 6491
Heavy snow and snowstorms to sweep across Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
On Sunday, a northwestern cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts will continue to affect most of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet National Weather Service.
Rain and snow are expected across the country. Forecasters also warn of snowstorms and black ice. There will be heavy snow in the northern and northwestern regions. Additionally, patchy fog and strong winds are expected nationwide.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
21.02.2026, 12:00 17041
Population of snow leopards jumps four times in Ile-Alatau National Park
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
The Ile-Alatau National Park said in a statement on Friday there were a mere 5-10 snow leopards on its territory in 1996, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The park revealed the population of snow leopards has jumped by four times to 39 as of now. It also reported a rise in numbers of the brown bear from 15-20 to 85, the stone marten from 100 to 493, and the golden eagle from 50 to 97.
The Ile-Alatau National Park said it houses two genetic reserves, maintains an archive of red-listed Sievers' apple tree, while carrying out efforts to protect its gene pool.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2026, 15:15 27351
Measles cases in Kazakhstan dropped 6.8 times in 2025, Healthcare Ministry
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
Last year, measles incidence in Kazakhstan decreased 6.8 times compared to 2024, though the situation remains unstable, Qazinform News Agency quotes sanitary and epidemiological control committee chairwoman Sarkhat Beyssenova, as saying.
WHO recorded over 247,000 measles cases globally in 2025, driven by gaps in immunization coverage.
She stressed in Kazakhstan, despite the decline, cases began rising again from November 2025, continuing into January-February 2026.
Since the beginning of 2026, 3,343 cases have been registered countrywide, with 72% among children under 5 years old. 78% of cases were detected among those unvaccinated, of which 56% due to parental refusal, 14% due to medical exemptions and 30% because children had not yet reached vaccination age.
Last year, 323,700 children aged one year or 96.4%, and 348,300 children aged six years or 95% coverage were vaccinated against measles.
Catch-up immunization continues for children up to 18 years.
Additional immunization was introduced for infants aged 6-11 months due to rising cases.
New measures were introduced nationwide on February 18, 2026. The sanitary and epidemiological control committee chairwoman signed a decree on expanded immunization against measles, rubella, and mumps for children aged 6 months to 10 months 29 days, catch-up vaccination for unvaccinated children aged 2-5 years and 7-18 years and vaccination of healthcare workers under 30 without documented immunization.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.02.2026, 11:14 39496
Measles situation remains tense in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region
Tell a friend
134 measles cases were confirmed in Kostanay region with 89.6% of those unvaccinated, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The main causes of measles spread are vaccine refusal and medical exemptions. Besides, infections were reported in children who had not yet reached the vaccination age.
Most cases have been recorded in Kostanay and Arkalyk cities, with additional cases across several districts. The majority of patients are young children.
Children with acute intestinal infections have been transferred to the regional hospital to avoid contact with measles patients.
Patient routing is being carried out according to health department orders to ensure timely and effective medical care.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.02.2026, 12:54 50801
Wizz Air’s former managing director appointed to lead Kazakh low-cost carrier
Tell a friend
The Air Astana Group, in a statement on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Johan Eidhagen as the President of FlyArystan, the Group's low-cost airline, which will come into force on March 1, 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of Air Astana.
According to the statement, Johan Eidhagen joins from Wizz Air where he held several senior roles, including most recently that of the Managing Director of Wizz Air, Abu Dhabi. During his time at Wizz Air, he was also the Chief People & ESG Officer and the Chief Marketing Officer at Wizz Air Group. Prior to Wizz Air, Johan spent fourteen years with Nokia in a range of senior executive positions across multiple jurisdictions.
Johan takes over from Richard Ledger, who will now transition to a new senior executive position in the Air Astana Group as Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.02.2026, 11:12 66181
World Day of Turkic Languages Marked in Kuala Lumpur
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A cultural event dedicated to the designation of 15 December as the World Day of Turkic Languages by decision of UNESCO was held at the premises of the Embassy of Türkiye in Malaysia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The decision was adopted at the 43rd General Conference of UNESCO held in November 2025 in Samarkand. The date of 15 December is linked to a historic milestone - the decipherment of the Orkhon inscriptions, which revealed to the world the ancient written tradition of the Turkic peoples.
The event was attended by the Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan to Malaysia, as well as diplomats, members of the academic community and representatives of the public.
In his remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, Bulat Sugurbayev, noted that the adoption of the resolution represents a logical and important step toward strengthening cultural dialogue and solidarity among Turkic peoples, taking into account their shared history and cultural heritage. Kazakhstan consistently supports the development of the Kazakh language as an integral part of the Turkic language family and as an important tool of international communication.
Ambassador of Türkiye to Malaysia, Emir Salim Yuksel, noted that the establishment of the World Day of Turkic Languages opens a new chapter in cultural cooperation among Turkic states.
The cultural programme featured a dombra performance by students from Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, the ambassadors of the Turkic-speaking states came to agreement to hold such events in Malaysia on a regular basis and to jointly celebrate the first anniversary of the World Day of Turkic Languages on 15 December this year in Kuala Lumpur.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.02.2026, 13:45 80436
Asian Forest Cooperation Organization Head Invited to the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana
Tell a friend
A meeting was held in Seoul between Nurgali Arystanov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Korea, and Park Chongho, Executive Director of the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in sustainable forest management, reforestation, and technology transfer, as well as cooperation within multilateral forums.
In this context, the Ambassador handed over to the head of AFoCO an invitation to take part in the Regional Ecological Summit, to be held in Astana on 22-24 April 2026, and emphasized the importance of the upcoming event as a platform for promoting practical solutions in the field of ecology and sustainable development.
It was noted that the Summit was being held at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who, in his remarks at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, underscored the importance of international efforts to protect the environment and respond to climate challenges. The Kazakh diplomat also briefly highlighted the "Taza Kazakhstan" initiative, which aims to foster a careful attitude toward nature as a national value.
The head of AFoCO expressed interest in further developing cooperation with Kazakhstan and readiness to support joint initiatives and share practical experience, including capacity-building programs.
The meeting also confirmed the positive momentum of cooperation in a number of areas, including capacity building and Train-the-Trainers programs, the transfer of know-how, and the exchange of experience, including on forest fire prevention and suppression.
Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their intention to continue joint work and implement new initiatives.
Overall, AFoCO implements projects in member countries focused on reforestation and capacity development. In 2024, the total value of AFoCO’s project portfolio was estimated at USD 235 million, and under its training programs 136 courses were conducted in 2014-2025, involving more than 27,000 participants from government agencies and local communities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.02.2026, 12:30 79946
Kazakhstan launches high-speed internet project for rural communities
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development has announced the launch of the Kazakhstan Digital Acceleration for an Inclusive Economy project and an open call for shared grants for telecom operators, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The competition is being conducted as part of the project’s implementation and aims to expand telecommunications infrastructure in rural areas while ensuring that residents gain access to internet speeds of at least 100 Mbps.
The project provides for the construction of fiber-optic communication lines in 1,123 rural settlements that currently lack local internet access infrastructure.
Once implemented, the project will enable more than 445,000 households to be connected and provide high-speed internet access to approximately 2.3 million people.
As part of the initiative, telecom operators may receive non-repayable co-financing grants covering up to 50% of verified capital expenditures for the construction of rural telecommunications networks. The projects will be financed with the operators’ own funds, and the completed infrastructure will remain under their ownership and on their balance sheets.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.02.2026, 12:20 77206
Kazakhstan Presented Constitutional Reforms to Mexico’s Academic Community
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A briefing was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mexico for representatives of the Mexican Association of International Relations Faculties (AMEI), focusing on the main provisions of the constitutional and political reforms in Kazakhstan. AMEI is the largest association of its kind in Latin America and the Caribbean, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico Almurat Turganbekov delivered a presentation on the draft of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, informing the audience that a nationwide referendum on the adoption of amendments to Kazakhstan’s Basic Law will be held on 15 March 2026.
The information sparked broad interest among AMEI’s professor members and invited representatives of the local media. It was noted that Kazakhstan is on the path of comprehensive and progressive modernization against the backdrop of ongoing changes in the global order.
An agreement was reached to provide more detailed coverage of developments in Kazakhstan through a special association podcast and a series of interviews in the near future.
Furthermore, a new chapter of cooperation has been opened between the diplomatic community, including the Embassy of Kazakhstan, and AMEI. In particular, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed, under which the diplomatic corps will strengthen its contacts with future Mexican specialists in international relations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
22.02.2026, 10:55Tokayev congratulates Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 22.02.2026, 06:206141Heavy snow and snowstorms to sweep across Kazakhstan 22.02.2026, 14:563981Kazakh speed skaters pocket 4 gold medals at Junior World Cup 22.02.2026, 12:003726Team Kazakhstan’s Day 15 results at 2026 Winter Olympics 22.02.2026, 20:1025616.2-magnitude quake hits South of Fiji Islands - GFZ 19.02.2026, 14:5687231Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan were Discussed in Vienna 19.02.2026, 21:3084696Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Outline Paths to Strengthen Multilateral Partnership 16.02.2026, 13:4580536Asian Forest Cooperation Organization Head Invited to the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana 16.02.2026, 12:3080046Kazakhstan launches high-speed internet project for rural communities 16.02.2026, 12:2077256Kazakhstan Presented Constitutional Reforms to Mexico’s Academic Community 25.01.2026, 20:25152356FlyArystan flight delayed after bird strike in Uralsk 08.02.2026, 09:45137506Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 31.01.2026, 14:55136806Eurasian Economic Commission Council convenes for its first meeting in 2026 27.01.2026, 20:06135316Kazakhstan to launch and resume 15 international flights 30.01.2026, 18:35134031Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate