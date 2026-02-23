This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
6.2-magnitude quake hits South of Fiji Islands - GFZ
relevant news
South Korea’s former president Yoon Suk Yeol jailed for life for leading insurrection
Former prince Andrew arrested at Sandringham estate
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred off the coast of Cuba
China to launch first-ever solar probe at Sun-Earth L5 point
Seven killed as landslide, flash floods hit Indonesia's West Java
Over 9,000 flights across U.S. canceled as major winter storm hits - media
AI-powered "RoboCops" take up traffic duties in Chinese cities
It is a new colleague capable of assisting us effectively," said Jiang Zihao, a traffic police officer in Wuhu.
The robot can work around the clock," Jiang said, noting that it is expected to ease the workload of the police, especially during peak hours or in extreme weather conditions.
Xiconomics: China's vision for an open world economy in a turbulent era
Whether you like it or not, the global economy is the big ocean that you cannot escape from," Xi said in his 2017 WEF speech, warning that attempts to cut off the flows of capital, technology and people would only run counter to economic reality.
China's emphasis on openness, inclusiveness, and fairness speaks directly to the core aspirations of developing countries, which have long sought a global economic system that enables growth rather than constrains it," Lewis Ndichu, director of research at the Nairobi-based Centre for China Africa Policy, told Xinhua.
For many in the Global South, openness is not about unfettered liberalization but about meaningful access to markets, technology and finance on equitable terms. China's proposals resonate because they recognize this distinction and place development at the center of globalization," he said.
Rising uncertainty and geopolitical fragmentation, alongside slower growth, are currently the most worrying challenges for the global economy, especially for developing countries that depend on open trade and stable investment flows," Deni Friawan, an economic researcher at the Jakarta-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Xinhua.
Global South economies require a balanced international environment that combines openness, stability, and access to affordable financing," said Asif Javed, associate research fellow at Pakistan's Sustainable Development Policy Institute. "Trade and investment should be fair and inclusive so that developing countries may integrate into global value chains."
There is a clear convergence between President Xi's emphasis on dialogue-based governance and the Global South's aspiration for a more balanced and cooperative global economic order," Alok Kumar Pathak, associate fellow at the BRICS Institute India, told Xinhua.
China functions as both a stabilizing anchor and a key driver of industrial upgrading across the Global South," said Herman Tiu Laurel.
By prioritizing infrastructure development and technological innovation, China offers developing countries the practical means to build sustainable growth and achieve genuine economic autonomy," he said.
China has offered additional development options for Global South countries. This engagement complements existing international efforts and contributes to a more diversified and balanced global economic system," he added.
Most viewed
22.02.2026, 10:55Tokayev congratulates Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 22.02.2026, 06:206141Heavy snow and snowstorms to sweep across Kazakhstan 22.02.2026, 14:563981Kazakh speed skaters pocket 4 gold medals at Junior World Cup 22.02.2026, 12:003726Team Kazakhstan’s Day 15 results at 2026 Winter Olympics 22.02.2026, 20:1025616.2-magnitude quake hits South of Fiji Islands - GFZ 19.02.2026, 14:5687231Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan were Discussed in Vienna 19.02.2026, 21:3084696Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Outline Paths to Strengthen Multilateral Partnership 16.02.2026, 13:4580536Asian Forest Cooperation Organization Head Invited to the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana 16.02.2026, 12:3080046Kazakhstan launches high-speed internet project for rural communities 16.02.2026, 12:2077256Kazakhstan Presented Constitutional Reforms to Mexico’s Academic Community 25.01.2026, 20:25152356FlyArystan flight delayed after bird strike in Uralsk 08.02.2026, 09:45137506Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 31.01.2026, 14:55136806Eurasian Economic Commission Council convenes for its first meeting in 2026 27.01.2026, 20:06135316Kazakhstan to launch and resume 15 international flights 30.01.2026, 18:35134031Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate