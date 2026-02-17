Kazakhstan Presented Constitutional Reforms to Mexico’s Academic Community

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

A briefing was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mexico for representatives of the Mexican Association of International Relations Faculties (AMEI), focusing on the main provisions of the constitutional and political reforms in Kazakhstan. AMEI is the largest association of its kind in Latin America and the Caribbean, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico Almurat Turganbekov delivered a presentation on the draft of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, informing the audience that a nationwide referendum on the adoption of amendments to Kazakhstan’s Basic Law will be held on 15 March 2026.





The information sparked broad interest among AMEI’s professor members and invited representatives of the local media. It was noted that Kazakhstan is on the path of comprehensive and progressive modernization against the backdrop of ongoing changes in the global order.





An agreement was reached to provide more detailed coverage of developments in Kazakhstan through a special association podcast and a series of interviews in the near future.





Furthermore, a new chapter of cooperation has been opened between the diplomatic community, including the Embassy of Kazakhstan, and AMEI. In particular, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed, under which the diplomatic corps will strengthen its contacts with future Mexican specialists in international relations.