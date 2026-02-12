11.02.2026, 18:04 11006
Kazakhstan to hold constitutional referendum in March
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Wednesday a decree to hold a republican referendum on the new Constitution on March 15, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The decree assigns the preparation for and holding of the republican referendum to the Central Election Commission, acting as the Central Referendum Commission, as well as territorial and precinct election commissions, acting as territorial and precinct referendum commissions.
According to the decree, the Kazakh government together with the Central Election Commission and other central state and local executive authorities should take necessary measures to hold the republican referendum.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
11.02.2026, 17:50 11241
Tokayev to issue decree on republican referendum for new Constitution
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Chair of the Constitutional Commission - Chair of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, Deputy Chair of the Constitutional Commission - State Counselor Erlan Karin, and member of the Constitutional Commission - Assistant to the President for Legal Issues Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State was informed about the results of the Commission’s work on the draft of the country’s new Constitution.
Azimova reported that, based on the results of twelve meetings, the Commission had developed the final draft of the new Constitution.
The text of the new Constitution was drafted based on initiatives and propositions of citizens and an expert community, submitted through the eGov and e-Otinish portals since October 2024. The draft also takes into account the approaches developed from October through January by the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform.
Following the discussion, the Constitutional Commission proposed to submit the draft of the new Constitution to the nationwide referendum.
According to the Head of State, the provisions of the new Constitution mark the completion of the process of transforming the institutional foundations of the country and the transition to an entirely new constitutional model.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that in the near future he will sign a decree to hold a nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.02.2026, 15:46 11761
Kazakhstan, Peru agree on mutual legal assistance and transfer of convicted persons
Tell a friend
Majilis deputies have ratified several international treaties between Kazakhstan and Peru on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases, transfer of convicted persons, and extradition, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The documents were signed on October 23, 2024, in Astana.
The main goal of the treaty on mutual legal assistance is to boost effectiveness in preventing, investigating, prosecuting, and combating crime through cooperation between the parties.
The document contains a number of measures, such as information sharing, identification of individuals, searches, interrogations, expert examinations, provision of evidence, and other forms of assistance as provided under the parties’ national laws.
The treaty on the transfer of convicted persons allows individuals sentenced in the territory of one party to serve their sentence in the territory of the other.
The extradition agreement is aimed at establishing cooperation between the parties in handing over individuals located on their territory and who are wanted for criminal prosecution or to enforce a final court judgment for extraditable offenses.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.02.2026, 20:21 27701
President Tokayev calls for tougher safeguards against cybercrime
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government together with relevant agencies to comprehensively review approaches to ensuring cybersecurity and protecting citizens’ personal data at the Feb.10 extended session of the Government, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In his remarks, the Head of State noted that in the context of digital transformation, it is citizens who become the most vulnerable link.
Massive leaks of personal data, online fraud, and the use of artificial intelligence in criminal schemes - these are new realities both abroad and in our country," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The President emphasized that measures are already being taken in the country to counter cybercrime. In particular, the Agency for Financial Monitoring and other law enforcement bodies are working to detect and prevent fraudulent activities. As the Head of State noted, thanks to the work of the National Anti-Fraud Center, fraudulent operations against 90,000 citizens were prevented.
I instruct the Government, together with relevant agencies, to thoroughly study approaches to ensuring cybersecurity and protecting citizens’ data on a comprehensive basis," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.02.2026, 14:10 27921
Kazakh President’s special assistant for investments named
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the appointment of Murat Nurtleu as his special assistant on investment issues, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that attracting quality investments is hindered by excessive bureaucracy and overlapping functions. He called for a unified coordination system to streamline decision-making and ensure accountability.
The President praised the effective work of the Investment Headquarters led by Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, but emphasized that success depends on strong leadership and efficient project implementation.
He said he has appointed special assistant on investment issues so the foreign and domestic investors can address all issues to Murat Nurtleu as the focal point. For international financial institutions, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Asset Irgaliyev will maintain constant communication.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.02.2026, 13:12 28136
President orders total digitalization of tax system
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a task to ensure total digitalization of the country’s tax system as soon as possible, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He said it at the Government’s extended meeting today.
The President highlighted that the new tax-fiscal policy should focus on sustainable development of the economy and improvement of people’s well-being.
Tokayev said that according to the Ministry of Economy, through the introduction of the new taxation regime for the self‑employed, the number of official taxpayers has increased by more than 180,000.
In addition, according to government estimates, as a result of the tax reform, this year's budget will receive additional 4.4 trillion tenge.
The plans are certainly encouraging, but I emphasize: the intended targets must not be achieved through unjustified tax pressure or unreasonable burdens on business. I believe that significant potential for budget replenishment lies in effective tax administration. Therefore, it is imperative to urgently ensure the full digitalization of the tax system," instructed the Head of State.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.02.2026, 18:30 44486
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Mongolia on pension cooperation
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday signed a law ratifying the Agreement between the Kazakh and Mongolian Governments to cooperate in the pension sector, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The text of the law is set to be published in the press soon.
By ratifying the agreement, the governments of Kazakhstan and Mongolia are set to cooperation in the pension sector, as well as safeguard the rights of both states’ citizens in pension provision.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.02.2026, 16:48 44161
President Tokayev Receives Chairman of Sunwah Group
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of Sunwah Group, Member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong, Jonathan Choi, akorda.kz reports.
President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to the active development of an everlasting comprehensive strategic partnership with the People’s Republic of China. In this context, he pointed to the successful implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, which was first presented in Astana in 2013 by President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.
Commending the dynamic development of trade and economic ties between the two countries, the President noted that China is currently Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade volumes setting new records year after year.
Special attention during the meeting was given to investment cooperation. President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan consistently creates favorable conditions for attracting foreign investment and provides comprehensive support for joint strategic projects.
According to the President, the world has entered an era of rapid development of artificial intelligence, in which China holds one of the leading positions. In this regard, he expressed interest in strengthening practical cooperation with the Chinese side in this area.
For his part, Jonathan Choi expressed gratitude to the President for the warm reception. He highly praised Kazakhstan’s standing as an attractive and reliable investment jurisdiction, particularly in the financial sector. According to him, this is largely facilitated by consistent support from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Xi Jinping.
The meeting also addressed prospective areas of cooperation in the fields of finance, energy, digitalization, healthcare, agriculture, and construction.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.02.2026, 12:44 40291
President orders improvements in employment quality and pension system
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Labor and Social Protection Askarbek Yertayev, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported about the priority areas of the ministry’s activities in 2026 and employment promotion.
According to Yertayev, the ministry plans to switch from temporary employment to the creation of stable and quality jobs, along with increased labor mobility and a closer alignment of the education system with labor market needs. Special attention will be given to engaging young people, including those in the NEET category.
The minister also presented plans aimed at improvement of the targeted social assistance system. In his words, the ministry plans to improve the targeting of social support through the digital assessment tools, as well as to expand the practice of social contract with mandatory engagement of working-age recipients in employment measures.
The minister also reported about the measures to ensure the long-term sustainability of the pension system and to maintain a decent level of pension payments.
Special attention in the report was devoted to the issues of social protection for persons with disabilities. The ministry plans to further develop per capita financing of specialized social services, raise quality standards, expand access to rehabilitation services and technical aids, and ensure inclusive employment
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
06.02.2026, 21:02Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Cooperation 06.02.2026, 22:30127331Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in the Hellenic Parliament 06.02.2026, 20:20119131Key Development Priorities of Kazakhstan Presented in Madrid 06.02.2026, 19:32112071Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in Slovenia 06.02.2026, 13:10108891Spanish Experts were Briefed on Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms 13.01.2026, 08:20185396Thailand boat collision: Eight Kazakh nationals reported aboard 13.01.2026, 19:58185041KazMunayGas comments on drone attack on tanker near CPC 20.01.2026, 12:45174496Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 14.01.2026, 16:22172851Incidents Involving Tankers in the Black Sea: Kazakhstan’s MFA Issues Statement 20.01.2026, 12:35161756Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev