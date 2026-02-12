Kazakhstan to hold constitutional referendum in March

Images | Akorda

Tell a friend

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Chair of the Constitutional Commission - Chair of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, Deputy Chair of the Constitutional Commission - State Counselor Erlan Karin, and member of the Constitutional Commission - Assistant to the President for Legal Issues Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.





The Head of State was informed about the results of the Commission’s work on the draft of the country’s new Constitution.





Azimova reported that, based on the results of twelve meetings, the Commission had developed the final draft of the new Constitution.





The text of the new Constitution was drafted based on initiatives and propositions of citizens and an expert community, submitted through the eGov and e-Otinish portals since October 2024. The draft also takes into account the approaches developed from October through January by the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform.





Following the discussion, the Constitutional Commission proposed to submit the draft of the new Constitution to the nationwide referendum.





According to the Head of State, the provisions of the new Constitution mark the completion of the process of transforming the institutional foundations of the country and the transition to an entirely new constitutional model.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that in the near future he will sign a decree to hold a nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution.