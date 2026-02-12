This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Peru agree on mutual legal assistance and transfer of convicted persons
relevant news
Kazakhstan to hold constitutional referendum in March
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev to issue decree on republican referendum for new Constitution
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev calls for tougher safeguards against cybercrime
Massive leaks of personal data, online fraud, and the use of artificial intelligence in criminal schemes - these are new realities both abroad and in our country," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
I instruct the Government, together with relevant agencies, to thoroughly study approaches to ensuring cybersecurity and protecting citizens’ data on a comprehensive basis," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President’s special assistant for investments named
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President orders total digitalization of tax system
The plans are certainly encouraging, but I emphasize: the intended targets must not be achieved through unjustified tax pressure or unreasonable burdens on business. I believe that significant potential for budget replenishment lies in effective tax administration. Therefore, it is imperative to urgently ensure the full digitalization of the tax system," instructed the Head of State.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Mongolia on pension cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev Receives Chairman of Sunwah Group
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President orders improvements in employment quality and pension system
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
06.02.2026, 21:02Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Cooperation 06.02.2026, 22:30127331Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in the Hellenic Parliament 06.02.2026, 20:20119131Key Development Priorities of Kazakhstan Presented in Madrid 06.02.2026, 19:32112071Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in Slovenia 06.02.2026, 13:10108891Spanish Experts were Briefed on Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms 13.01.2026, 08:20185396Thailand boat collision: Eight Kazakh nationals reported aboard 13.01.2026, 19:58185041KazMunayGas comments on drone attack on tanker near CPC 20.01.2026, 12:45174496Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 14.01.2026, 16:22172851Incidents Involving Tankers in the Black Sea: Kazakhstan’s MFA Issues Statement 20.01.2026, 12:35161756Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev