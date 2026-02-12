Kazakhstan, Peru agree on mutual legal assistance and transfer of convicted persons

Tell a friend

Majilis deputies have ratified several international treaties between Kazakhstan and Peru on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases, transfer of convicted persons, and extradition, Qazinform News Agency reports.





The documents were signed on October 23, 2024, in Astana.





The main goal of the treaty on mutual legal assistance is to boost effectiveness in preventing, investigating, prosecuting, and combating crime through cooperation between the parties.





The document contains a number of measures, such as information sharing, identification of individuals, searches, interrogations, expert examinations, provision of evidence, and other forms of assistance as provided under the parties’ national laws.





The treaty on the transfer of convicted persons allows individuals sentenced in the territory of one party to serve their sentence in the territory of the other.





The extradition agreement is aimed at establishing cooperation between the parties in handing over individuals located on their territory and who are wanted for criminal prosecution or to enforce a final court judgment for extraditable offenses.