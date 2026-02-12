11.02.2026, 10:04 13996
President Tokayev Congratulates Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the occasion of the victory of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party in the parliamentary elections, akorda.kz reports.
Undoubtedly, this convincing result confirms the broad support of your fellow citizens for your wise policies and the political platform of the party you lead. I am confident that your tireless work and initiatives aimed at securing a bright future for the people will open the way for even more impressive achievements for the country," - the telegram reads.
The President of Kazakhstan noted that he warmly recalls his official visit to Japan, during which agreements were reached that brought bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed his readiness to join efforts with Sanae Takaichi to maintain the strong momentum of Kazakh-Japanese relations and further deepen them.
11.02.2026, 20:11
Tokayev Receives Letters of Credence from Ambassadors of Greece and Portugal
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received letters of credence from Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic Antonia Katzourou and Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic José de Castro Ataíde Amaral at a ceremony held at the Akorda, akorda.kz reports.
In his welcoming remarks, President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan pursues an exclusively peaceful foreign policy. According to him, all issues that exist in today’s world must be resolved solely through peaceful means, using diplomatic channels and instruments.
The President conveyed his greetings to the heads of state and government of Greece and Portugal and invited them to pay a visit to Astana.
In conclusion, President Tokayev congratulated the ambassadors on the official commencement of their diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan and confirmed the readiness of the Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide them with comprehensive support.
11.02.2026, 14:25
Tokayev congratulates President of Iran on Islamic Revolution Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of congratulation to Masoud Pezeshkian on the Islamic Revolution Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of Akorda.
The Kazakh President expressed confidence that bilateral relations will continue to develop for the benefit of two nations.
The Head of State wished the President of Iran success in his responsible activities, and the Iranian people well-being.
11.02.2026, 09:27
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the King of Thailand
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand Margulan Baimukhan, presented his Letters of Credence to the King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes for good health and prosperity from Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the President of Kazakhstan, and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to further strengthening friendly and mutually beneficial relations with Thailand.
M.Baimukhan noted that Kazakhstan, as one of the leading countries in Central Asia, attaches special importance to developing partnership with Thailand as a key partner in Southeast Asia.
The Kazakh diplomat also underscored Kazakhstan’s strong investment potential, having attracted over 400 billion USD in foreign direct investment over the past three decades, and outlined promising areas for cooperation for Thai businesses in agriculture, food processing, energy, logistics, tourism and advanced technologies.
Particular attention was also drawn to Kazakhstan’s role as a key Eurasian transport and logistics hub, supported by the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the North-South corridor, and the Western Europe-Western China highway, as well as the ongoing modernization of railway infrastructure and dry ports.
Particular emphasis was placed on Kazakhstan’s contribution to global food security, its position among leading suppliers of oil to external markets, as well as the development of a rare earth elements base essential for the green and digital economy.
In accepting the Letters of Credence, King Maha Vajiralongkorn expressed sincere appreciation to the President of Kazakhstan for the kind message and conveyed, in return, his best wishes for the President’s personal well-being, as well as prosperity to Kazakhstan and its people.
The satisfaction with the close and friendly relations between Thailand and Kazakhstan, noting that bilateral ties have continued to develop and strengthen based on longstanding friendship, mutual trust and respect was stressed. Cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and multilaterally, was positively noted as progressing in the spirit of goodwill and mutual understanding.
The King expressed confidence that the continued strengthening of warm relations and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand would contribute to the progress, prosperity and well-being of both nations, as well as to peace and stability in the wider region and the world.
The King assured the Ambassador of his full support in carrying out his diplomatic mission and emphasized that Thai authorities would extend all necessary assistance and facilitation.
10.02.2026, 15:22
Kazakhstan and UN ESCAP Discussed Key Areas of Cooperation
Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP), held a meeting with Shombi Sharp, Deputy Executive Secretary of UN ESCAP for Partnerships and Coordination, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting provided an opportunity to review the state of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and UN ESCAP and to explore avenues for further strengthening partnership with one of the most influential regional organizations in the Asia-Pacific.
Particular emphasis was placed on Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the UN ESCAP Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development in Almaty. The proposed Centre is envisaged as a new regional institution that would facilitate cooperation among member States in the exchange of experience, best practices, and digital technologies in support of sustainable development.
Ambassador Baimukhan briefed Sh.Sharp on Kazakhstan’s current and planned socio-economic development initiatives. The discussion also covered ongoing constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at enhancing the efficiency of public administration, strengthening engagement with citizens, and promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth.
10.02.2026, 13:10
Kazakhstan and the Organization of American States Discussed the Development of Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov met with the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Albert Ramdin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, a copy of the note verbale from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan regarding the Ambassador’s appointment as a Permanent Observer of Kazakhstan to the OAS was handed over. The parties discussed the current state and future prospects for the cooperation with organization, as well as topical issues on the international and regional agenda.
M.Ilyassov briefed the Secretary General on Kazakhstan’s key foreign policy priorities, including within multilateral frameworks.
In his turn, A. Ramdin expressed his interest in enhancing the dialogue between Kazakhstan and the OAS with a view to joining efforts to promote peace, as well as in expanding trade and economic relations with Latin American countries.
10.02.2026, 12:47
Kazakhstan and Latvia Continue to Strengthen Cooperation in the Transit and Transport Sector
The Latvia-Kazakhstan Business Conference was held in Riga, organized by the Association of Latvian Stevedoring Companies in cooperation with Latvian Railways and with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Latvia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan's Ambassador in Latvia Dauren Karipov reported on the consistent development of the transit and transport potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a key international hub in both the East-West and North-South directions. He emphasized the timeliness of the measures being taken to commission new railways and highways in Kazakhstan, build modern transport and logistics centers, and create an effective digital ecosystem. This creates additional favorable conditions for the expansion and deepening of Kazakh-Latvian relations, the Kazakh diplomat noted.
State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport of Latvia Andulis Židkovs confirmed the interest in strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics based on the use of the country's developed port and railway infrastructure. He informed about the measures taken by the Government to increase the volume of international cargo transit. "Kazakhstani products account for a significant share of this", - added Andulis Židkovs. In this regard, he made a number of proposals for the development of multimodal logistics routes.
The participants exchanged views on the practical implementation of previously reached agreements in the field of transport and discussed the prospects for new joint projects.
The conference was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Customs Service of Latvia, as well as business and industry associations from both countries.
10.02.2026, 10:47
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of Türkiye
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kapucu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Türkiye cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment fields, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached, aimed at comprehensively strengthening the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as to the preparation of upcoming visits at high and the highest levels.
The parties also considered issues related to the organization of the 14th Meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Intergovernmental Economic Commission, noting the importance of strengthening practical cooperation and implementing joint projects in the trade and economic, investment, and transport and logistics sectors.
Reaffirming the high level of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, the parties expressed their mutual interest in continuing close cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.
09.02.2026, 22:31
Kazakhstan and India Discussed Prospects for Deepening Strategic Partnership
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Ambassador of the Republic of India Sailas Thangal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and India, as well as their readiness for close cooperation, including within multilateral frameworks such as the UN, the SCO and CICA.
The importance of further advancing the "Central Asia - India" Dialogue as a key platform for discussing priority issues of regional cooperation was underscored.
Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the particular importance of developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and India as a key partner in South Asia, highlighting the priority of trade, economic and investment interaction, the development of transport and logistics links, as well as the expansion of cultural and humanitarian cooperation and tourism.
In turn, Ambassador Thangal expressed his appreciation for the meeting and confirmed New Delhi’s interest in expanding multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to maintain contacts on current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
