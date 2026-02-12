President Tokayev Congratulates Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand Margulan Baimukhan, presented his Letters of Credence to the King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes for good health and prosperity from Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the President of Kazakhstan, and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to further strengthening friendly and mutually beneficial relations with Thailand.





M.Baimukhan noted that Kazakhstan, as one of the leading countries in Central Asia, attaches special importance to developing partnership with Thailand as a key partner in Southeast Asia.





The Kazakh diplomat also underscored Kazakhstan’s strong investment potential, having attracted over 400 billion USD in foreign direct investment over the past three decades, and outlined promising areas for cooperation for Thai businesses in agriculture, food processing, energy, logistics, tourism and advanced technologies.





Particular attention was also drawn to Kazakhstan’s role as a key Eurasian transport and logistics hub, supported by the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the North-South corridor, and the Western Europe-Western China highway, as well as the ongoing modernization of railway infrastructure and dry ports.





Particular emphasis was placed on Kazakhstan’s contribution to global food security, its position among leading suppliers of oil to external markets, as well as the development of a rare earth elements base essential for the green and digital economy.





In accepting the Letters of Credence, King Maha Vajiralongkorn expressed sincere appreciation to the President of Kazakhstan for the kind message and conveyed, in return, his best wishes for the President’s personal well-being, as well as prosperity to Kazakhstan and its people.





The satisfaction with the close and friendly relations between Thailand and Kazakhstan, noting that bilateral ties have continued to develop and strengthen based on longstanding friendship, mutual trust and respect was stressed. Cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and multilaterally, was positively noted as progressing in the spirit of goodwill and mutual understanding.





The King expressed confidence that the continued strengthening of warm relations and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand would contribute to the progress, prosperity and well-being of both nations, as well as to peace and stability in the wider region and the world.





The King assured the Ambassador of his full support in carrying out his diplomatic mission and emphasized that Thai authorities would extend all necessary assistance and facilitation.