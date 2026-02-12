Kazakhstan and the Netherlands Discuss New Areas of Cooperation

Tell a friend

The headquarters of the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) in The Hague hosted a meeting of the Netherlands-Kazakhstan Business Association (NKBA) entitled "Kazakhstan-Netherlands: New Investment Cycle & Strategic Opportunities". The event brought together representatives of government institutions, business communities, and expert circles from both countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The meeting served as an important platform for discussing emerging investment opportunities, Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities, and prospects for expanding bilateral economic cooperation in the context of a newly launched investment cycle.





Welcoming remarks were delivered by Henk Nieboer, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands and Chairman of NKBA, Annemieke Broesterhuizen, Director for International Trade at RVO; Akan Rakhmetullin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands; and Nico Schermers, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan.





It was specifically highlighted that the overall concept of the event, including presentations and keynote speeches, focused on explaining the key provisions of the recent interview of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the Turkistan newspaper, as well as his address at the 5th meeting of the National Kurultai. These strategic documents currently form the foundation of the country’s new stage of modernization and set long-term benchmarks for investors and international partners.





Speakers emphasized that Kazakhstan has entered a new phase of economic modernization and the formation of a favorable investment environment aimed at diversification, technological advancement, and the creation of higher value added. The new investment cycle announced by the country’s leadership envisages a transition from a resource-based model toward a knowledge-driven economy, deep processing industries, and industrial growth.





According to the results of 2025, Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 6.5%, with the overall size of the economy exceeding USD 300 billion. The share of small and medium-sized enterprises reached 40%, demonstrating steady economic diversification and the strengthening of the entrepreneurial sector.





Special attention was paid to the role of the Netherlands as a key economic partner of Kazakhstan. The Netherlands remains the largest foreign investor in the country’s economy, with investments totaling approximately USD 126 billion, and is also among Kazakhstan’s leading trading partners.





During the event, five priority areas of economic development identified by the Head of State were presented: industrial diversification and development of high value-added production, development of transport and logistics infrastructure and positioning Kazakhstan as a Eurasian value-creation platform, agriculture and food security, digitalization and the introduction of artificial intelligence, energy, water, and infrastructure sustainability.





The complementary nature of the two economies was emphasized: Kazakhstan offers market scale, resources, and growing demand, while Dutch companies bring advanced technologies, engineering solutions, and managerial expertise. This combination creates a solid foundation for long-term joint projects and industrial partnerships.





Participants noted the steadily growing interest of the business community in the NKBA platform. While the association’s initial meetings brought together around 30 participants, the current session gathered approximately 80 representatives of the business community, demonstrating increasing trust and the positive dynamics of bilateral economic cooperation.





Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen business ties, launch new investment projects, and expand cooperation across key sectors of the economy. Particular attention will be paid to implementing joint initiatives in industry, logistics, agribusiness, digital technologies, and sustainable infrastructure, areas that form the foundation of a new phase of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands.