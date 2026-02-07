Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in Slovenia

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev held meetings with the Minister of Justice of Slovenia Andreja Kokalj and the Chair of the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly of Slovenia Predrag Baković, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Ambassador elaborated on the key points of the statements made by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 5th meeting of the National Qurultai in Kyzylorda, highlighting the logic and objectives of the ongoing political and institutional transformations, as well as the country’s strategic course toward building a just and effective state. Special attention was given to the current work of the Constitutional Commission, the forthcoming transformation of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, the proposed amendments to the text of the Constitution, and the measures being undertaken to comprehensively reform the political system of the country.





The Slovenian Minister of Justice emphasized the uniqueness of the President’s political initiatives and expressed particular interest in the development of Kazakhstan’s judicial system, the reform of judicial proceedings, ensuring the independence of the judiciary, and strengthening public trust in the institutions of justice. Both sides underscored their mutual interest in expanding cooperation between the supreme courts of the two countries, including through exchanges of experience and expert practices, as well as in establishing interagency cooperation in combating corruption. The Slovenian Ministry of Justice expressed interest in signing agreements with Kazakhstan on readmission and on mutual legal assistance in criminal and civil matters.





Chair of the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly of Slovenia Predrag Baković reaffirmed Slovenia’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral partnership, noting Kazakhstan’s status as a Middle Power and a guarantor of stability. He emphasized that Kazakhstan is Slovenia’s most important political and trade‑economic partner in Central Asia. The Slovenian parliamentarian showed particular interest in the constitutional reform, including the transition to a unicameral parliamentary model, interethnic harmony, the functions and tasks of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, and the new institution of the Halyq Kenesi, being formed as a platform for nationwide dialogue and an important instrument of public diplomacy. The fundamental importance of such mechanisms for ensuring internal harmony in any country and interest in expert coverage of these processes in the Slovenian information space was stressed.





The Slovenian interlocutors supported the need to further strengthen cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals, to establish practical transport and logistics interaction within the framework of the Middle Corridor, to ensure the protection of personal data in the process of implementing AI and digital technologies, and to liberalize the visa regime to expand cooperation in the tourism sector.