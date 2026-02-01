This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Eurasian Economic Commission Council convenes for its first meeting in 2026
relevant news
Education, science, culture, and innovation defined as key idea of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Final decision on new Constitution to be made by citizens at referendum - President
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate
The new Constitution is based on a human-centered model of the state, in which the individual, their rights, freedoms, and dignity are recognized as the highest value and the main guideline of state policy. It also reflects principles deeply rooted in the people’s traditional values, historical experience, and notions of justice, responsibility, and social solidarity. The development of effective social and political institutions, accountability of government, and the strengthening of mechanisms to protect the rights and freedoms of every citizen are envisaged, she noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court to have final say on international rulings
The Constitutional Court is being granted specific powers. At the beginning of my speech, I mentioned the Court's function of issuing judicial opinions. In addition thereto, the Court will be empowered to verify whether the execution of rulings by international organizations and their bodies aligns with the Constitution. On such matters, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Chair of the Qurultay, at least one-fifth of the total number of Qurultay deputies, the Prime Minister, and the Prosecutor General may petition the Constitutional Court," Nurmukhanov stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Assumes Chairmanship in the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bektenov Inspects the Implementation of President’s Instructions to Strengthen Energy Security and Develop Coal-fired Generation in Pavlodar Region
At the National Kurultai, the Head of State emphasized that issues of energy self-sufficiency must be considered an important part of state policy. The launch of additional power units at GRES-2 and the start of construction of GRES-3 are a signal for the entire economy. We are gradually moving toward eliminating the energy deficit and providing the necessary power capacities for both our businesses and investors," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
- the freight flow optimization module will contribute to prompt coal shipment and reduce idle time of railcars and equipment;
- the locomotive driver vigilance monitoring system is aimed at increasing safety and reducing the risk of incidents caused by the human factor;
- the "Autonomous Loading" solution will ensure remote control of the blending and loading machine;
- the MES system for auxiliary equipment will make it possible to see equipment operation and plan fulfillment in real time, simplifying production control and management.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Cooperation with the United States in Nuclear Energy Discussed in Washington, D.C.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to create digital volunteer passport
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
01.02.2026, 12:12Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan explore new horizons for trade and economic co-op 01.02.2026, 16:002316Three strong solar flares occurred 01.02.2026, 19:251961Kazakh Emergencies Ministry warns of avalanche risk in mountainous areas 01.02.2026, 09:121186Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Short Track Junior World Championships 01.02.2026, 18:22886China to launch first-ever solar probe at Sun-Earth L5 point 29.01.2026, 20:4690936Kazakhstan and Poland Aim to Expand Bilateral Cooperation 29.01.2026, 21:06Kazakhstan and Poland Align Positions on a Broad Range of Issues Related to Further Development of Bilateral Cooperation90226Kazakhstan and Poland Align Positions on a Broad Range of Issues Related to Further Development of Bilateral Cooperation 25.01.2026, 09:2582071Snowfall predicted across Kazakhstan Jan 25 25.01.2026, 20:2581776FlyArystan flight delayed after bird strike in Uralsk 25.01.2026, 17:0081476Kazakhstan connects 504 rural settlements to satellite internet 08.01.2026, 19:121707864 dead in truck-and-car collision on North Kazakhstan highway 06.01.2026, 20:54167581Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services 09.01.2026, 20:55161676Tragic Almaty accident: Third Indian student passes away 02.01.2026, 15:45161326The scientist warned about a set of magnetic storms in 2026 02.01.2026, 17:26160471Almaty region to build pet food plant