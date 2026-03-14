Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Discussed in New Delhi

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A roundtable titled "Constitutional Reform and Democratic Transformation in Kazakhstan: Implications for Governance and Kazakhstan-India Relations" was held at one of India’s leading universities Jawaharlal Nehru University. The event was initiated by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in India and jointly organized with university, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the event, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to India Azamat Yeskarayev delivered remarks outlining the political and institutional reforms currently underway in Kazakhstan aimed at modernizing the political system, strengthening democratic institutions and reinforcing the rule of law. He highlighted the importance of the nationwide referendum on constitutional amendments scheduled for March 15.





Ambassador A. Yeskarayev also noted the importance of cooperation in the field of education between Kazakhstan and India and the further development of academic ties.





Prof. Sharad Soni, Dean of the School of International Studies, and Prof. Preeti D. Das, Chairperson of the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies underlined the importance of academic dialogue in strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries.





Former Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Asoke Mukerji reflected on the historical evolution of Kazakhstan’s constitutional development and described the country as a proactive global player that prioritizes national identity, territorial integrity and socio-economic growth. He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s role in international initiatives such as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as its chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.





Professor Nalin Kumar Mohapatra noted that Kazakhstan pursues rational and pragmatic politics, maintaining political stability and ensuring a wise and gradual political transition, which creates a strong basis for the further development of Kazakhstan-India relations.





Professor Sanjay Kumar Pandey highlighted that Kazakhstan, as the world’s largest landlocked country, has made significant achievements in building democratic governance, advancing scientific development and successfully transitioning to a market economy while remaining an active member of numerous international organizations.





Indrani Talukdar, Fellow at Chintan Research Foundation, noted that the constitutional amendments in Kazakhstan aim to further strengthen political stability. She also pointed to promising areas for Kazakhstan-India cooperation including artificial intelligence, water security, technological collaboration and renewable energy.





Foreign Affairs Editor of the Economic Times Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury emphasized opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the digital economy, crypto technologies, critical minerals, uranium supply and defence cooperation. He also noted that more than 100 ethnic groups live peacefully in Kazakhstan and that visa-free travel is available for Indian citizens visiting the country.





The roundtable brought together representatives of academic and expert communities, research institutions, media representatives, and university students.





Participants exchanged views on Kazakhstan’s reforms and discussed prospects for further strengthening Kazakhstan-India cooperation.