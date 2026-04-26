25.04.2026, 15:35 5876
Taza Qazaqstan evolves to moral pillar of Just Kazakhstan - Tokayev
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Delivering his speech during the nationwide environmental campaign Taza Qazaqstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated Kazakhstan's positive development is becoming internationally recognized, overcoming previous skepticism, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Our cities and villages are becoming cleaner, with reduced soil, water, and air pollution. Major enterprises are working to cut harmful emissions, adopting better environmental practices, and positive shifts in waste recycling are occurring. However, many shortcomings remain, and there is still much work to do. Not only the economy but also the way of life and behavioral attitudes of citizens are changing, said President Tokayev.
The new Constitution enshrines the principles of creative patriotism, unity, solidarity, and love for nature as fundamental pillars of our existence, which are largely inspired by the Taza Qazaqstan project, that is, by you - the youth of Kazakhstan," he added.
I take great pride in how this initiative has transformed into a national movement over the last two years. It must continue to evolve as the moral pillar of our 'Just Kazakhstan' vision. Core values like Taza Qazaqstan, Law and Order, and Adal Azamat (Honest Citizen) should be integrated into our everyday governance and social life. While we look to respected leaders to champion these ideals, the youth - you - are the primary drivers of this new national identity, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
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24.04.2026, 17:46 26891
Kazakhstan, Oman sign agreement to accelerate bilateral investment
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Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had talks with visiting Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said to discuss trade-economic and investment cooperation, Qazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.
The talks focused on advancing trade, economic, and investment cooperation, with an emphasis on strengthening ties in energy, transport, mining, metallurgy, digital sectors, agriculture, and tourism.
The joint investment portfolio between Kazakhstan and Oman comprises five major projects totaling 3 billion US dollars. While two projects worth 1.1 billion US dollars have already been realized in the energy and railway sectors, mining projects are currently being developed.
During the talks, the sides highlighted a shared commitment to strengthening trade and economic ties, focusing on joint projects designed to drive innovation and modernization in the oil, gas, and mining industries.
Building on Kazakhstan’s advancements in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), both nations have found common ground in logistics. Mutual trade is being accelerated by collaborative measures, such as developing joint industrial projects, sharing agricultural technology, and securing long-term agricultural supply contracts.
Key growth areas include implementing AI and GovTech projects, combined with a shared effort to advance ecotourism, the hospitality and service business, and the promotion of cultural and natural landmarks, and so on.
Both sides confirmed their dedication to deepening partnership between Kazakhstan and Oman across all key sectors.
In the presence of Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, a Heads of Terms agreement for investment cooperation was reached between Samruk-Kazyna and the Oman Investment Authority.
This document defines the framework for establishing a joint investment platform, creating new Kazakhstani-Omani entities, investment funds, and other co-investment mechanisms, to be managed on an equal basis.
The agreement fuels investment in priority sectors like industry, energy, logistics, and health, mining and others across Kazakhstan and Oman, to support new projects as well as expand existing ones in both countries.
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24.04.2026, 17:13 27156
Astana to host International AI Film Festival in autumn 2026
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The Head of State announced that another landmark international event, the Astana AI Film Festival, will take place in Kazakhstan this fall, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
According to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, this will be the world’s first event to reflect a fundamental shift in the development of the creative industry.
He noted that artificial intelligence is transforming the very nature of creativity, opening new forms of self-expression and removing barriers for talented creators.
Kazakhstan strives to become an active participant in these global changes. At the same time, we must also consider some pessimistic forecasts that claim that artificial intelligence will essentially destroy the creative industry, at least in its current form. Therefore, we must identify all trends and adapt to them skillfully. Holding the festival is of great importance in terms of promoting our country on the international stage as a center of innovation and creative initiatives," the President emphasized.
Tokayev highlighted that digitalization and implementation of artificial intelligence are paving the way for large-scale transformations. For this reason, Kazakhstan places special emphasis on enhancing citizens' competencies and training them in digital skills.
He said that more than 650,000 students are currently enrolled in the Al Sana program, while another 100,000 specialists in artificial intelligence and deep tech need to be trained in the near future.
The President reminded that this year, the AI Research University, will open in Kazakhstan.
Our primary task now is to train highly-qualified personnel for this industry. We must attract talented young people and create conditions for them to receive a high-quality education. It is also crucial to support promising technology projects and companies. Systematic work in this direction will give a powerful impetus to the development of the entire country," the Head of State said.
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24.04.2026, 11:30 28026
Bektenov Instructs to Accelerate Implementation of Almaty Mountain Cluster and Almaty Superski Projects
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Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster (AMC) with the participation of the Minister of Tourism and Sports, akims of Almaty Region and Almaty city, as well as the management of Kazakh Tourism Development Ltd., which is responsible for implementing the Almaty Superski project, primeminister.kz reports.
The Head of Government heard reports on the progress of planned activities, the current status of the projects, and further steps for the development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster. The comprehensive development plan for the cluster includes 73 measures, 49 of which are scheduled for implementation this year. The first stage envisages the modernization of Shymbulak and the development of the Butakovka and Kimasar gorges. The second stage will begin in 2027 and includes the development of the Pioneer and Oi-Qaragai resorts, with their subsequent connection via a cable car system.
Executive Director of Kazakh Tourism Development Ltd. Yerzhan Yerkinbayev reported that the Almaty Superski concept places special emphasis on creating a systematic hiking infrastructure, modern visitor centers, and a unified safety contour - from trail marking and routing to emergency communication in the highlands, digital navigation, and route catalogs of varying difficulty levels. A key element of the project will be a single terminal station, which will serve as the main transport hub for cable cars to Shymbulak, Almaty Superski, and other promising destinations.
Almaty Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy reported on the current works being carried out by the city administration. As part of the Shymbulak modernization, construction of the first of seven cable car lines will begin in May this year. Two new lines are planned to be completed by the end of the year, adding more than 5 km of trails (current total length is 18 km). Two existing cable cars at Shymbulak will also be modernized.
Regarding the Almaty Superski project, engineering infrastructure preparation is underway and equipment procurement is being carried out. This year, the construction of 8 bridges and culverts is planned. In June this year, construction of a 6 km access road will begin. Gas supply and sewerage networks will be laid simultaneously with the road in 2027. Overall, according to the city administration, engineering infrastructure and the access road should be completed by September 2027.
Akim of Almaty Region Marat Sultangaziyev reported that the comprehensive plan for 2025-2029 includes 15 measures worth 92.8 billion tenge in the region, of which 83.8 billion tenge are private investments. At the Oi-Qaragai resort, a number of works have already been completed, including the commissioning of a 10-person gondola lift and a 6-person chairlift, the first stage of ski slopes, a paragliding site, and other facilities. The additional power supply project for the resort is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027. A major repair of the Tau-Turan-Baibulak road is also planned.
The Prime Minister pointed out the slow pace of work by responsible state bodies and involved organizations. He stressed that the development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster and the Almaty Superski resort is under special control.
The development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster and the Almaty Superski resort are important projects for the economy that directly affect the increase in tourist flow and attraction of investors. The implementation of these projects is unreasonably delayed. State bodies have not fully engaged in this work. Resolve all issues promptly and jointly," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Head of Government issued several instructions: to ensure timely issuance of state expert review conclusions for AMC and Almaty Superski projects and their scientific support; to take measures to allocate additional plots for the passage of special and fire vehicles; to ensure the provision of temporary infrastructure (roads, utilities, etc.) and issuance of necessary approvals for the start of construction of Almaty Superski resort facilities.
Overall, the development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster and the Almaty Superski project is aimed at scaling up modern and accessible mountain infrastructure, promoting mass and professional sports, and stimulating year-round recreation. The Almaty Superski project has the potential to become a new growth point for the regional economy, create thousands of jobs, increase tourist flow, strengthen Kazakhstan’s position on the international mountain tourism map, and give a new impetus to the development of Almaty as a modern tourist center in Central Asia.
An important part of the concept will be the launch of school and educational programs to introduce children and teenagers to winter sports, an active lifestyle, and a culture of safe mountain activities. To train personnel, it is planned to allocate about 350 grants in ski-related specialties. Colleges will train cable car engineers, lift mechanics, trail and snowmaking engineers, snow cannon specialists, avalanche specialists, and others.
A separate area of work is cooperation with specialized scientific institutes and expert organizations. As part of the project, interaction is underway with specialists in ecology, zoology, soil science, geology, and hydrology. This approach will ensure the project is implemented based on modern scientific data, international safety standards, and principles of careful treatment of the natural environment.
According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the implementation of the projects will increase the year-round tourist flow from 2 million to 5 million people. This will provide a significant socio-economic effect for the region and the country as a whole.
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23.04.2026, 21:20 55331
Kazakhstan to Build 5,000 km of New Railways in the Next Four Years - Olzhas Bektenov at OSJD Conference
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In Astana, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov participated in the 40th Meeting of the Conference of General Directors of Railways of the Organization for Co-operation between Railways (OSJD), dedicated to the organization’s 70th anniversary. The forum brought together more than 300 heads and representatives of railways and railway transport companies from over 30 countries. The OSJD unites a network of more than 320,000 km of railways, which annually transport about 5.5 billion passengers and approximately 5 billion tons of cargo, primeminister.kz reports.
The anniversary meeting served as a platform for finding coordinated approaches to the development of international railway transportation, discussing the achievements of member countries, and exploring prospects for further cooperation. Attention was focused on increasing freight volumes, modernizing infrastructure, transitioning to paperless technologies, introducing intelligent management systems, and training personnel.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the role of railways in ensuring sustainable economic growth and noted that holding the Conference creates opportunities for constructive dialogue and strengthening partnership between countries.
The Head of the Kazakh Government informed the participants that under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan has entered a new stage of development. In March this year, a new Constitution was adopted, which will also give additional impetus to economic development.
The railway sector of Kazakhstan, which plays a crucial role in economic development, is aimed at improving the quality of life of the population and achieving sustainable growth. It is symbolic that the meeting dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Organization is taking place here - at the crossroads of great routes, in the very heart of Eurasia. A modern and efficient transport system allows us to integrate into the global economy and fit into international supply chains," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Emphasis was placed on further increasing Kazakhstan’s transit potential.
Our common goal is to turn Eurasia into a single, seamlessly functioning transport mechanism. Kazakhstan is the world’s largest landlocked country. However, we are working to turn this geographical challenge into our strategic advantage. Over the past 15 years, we have invested about $35 billion in the transport sector and built more than 2,500 km of new mainline railways. Today, about 85% of all overland transit traffic along the Western Europe-Western China route passes through Kazakhstan. We are not stopping there. In the next four years, we plan to build another 5,000 km of new railways. Our goal is to increase transit volume to 100 million tons per year by 2035," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Among the key directions is the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), within which the modernization of railway and port infrastructure is underway. In particular, container capacities at the ports of Aktau and Kuryk are being expanded with the involvement of international partners. By 2029, it is planned to increase cargo volumes from 80,000 to 300,000 TEU per year. Cargo delivery times have already been reduced to 18 days, and in the future they will be shortened to 10 days.
The international North-South transport corridor is also being developed, providing the shortest access to the markets of the Persian Gulf and India.
A priority for the state remains the introduction of digital technologies in the sector.
Attaching great importance to the development of digital technologies, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. We are implementing the TezCustoms platform, which has already reduced border clearance time with China from 8 hours to 30 minutes. This work continues with other countries," the Prime Minister emphasized, calling on participants of the Organization for Co-operation between Railways to actively use advanced digital solutions to increase the capacity of railway networks.
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23.04.2026, 17:09 56171
Kazakhstan, EDF discuss cooperation expansion issues
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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Electricité de France Bernard Fontan, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and EDF – one of the global leaders in low-carbon and nuclear energy.
The President noted broader opportunities for joint work and emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to strengthening cooperation with the French company.
For his part, Bernard Fontana expressed his intention to further strengthen relations in the field of sustainable energy and modern energy infrastructure.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness for open and mutually beneficial cooperation with international partners, including EDF, based on the principles of transparency and parity.
The parties also discussed uranium supply issues.
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23.04.2026, 15:40 55871
President Tokayev outlines Kazakhstan's political reforms to OSCE PA chief
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Thursday with Pere Joan Pons, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, it was emphasized that Kazakhstan is firmly committed to developing the partnership with the OSCE and its Parliamentary Assembly.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's consistent support for the environmental agenda and Astana's efforts to advance sustainable development.
The Head of State noted that he attaches particular importance to parliamentary diplomacy as an effective tool for strengthening dialogue, trust, and mutual understanding between nations.
The President briefed his interlocutor on the large-scale political reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan.
According to him, the updated Constitution aims to ensure the state's institutional stability, improve the effectiveness of the governance system, and strengthen mechanisms for protecting human rights.
In turn, Pere Joan Pons highlighted the relevance of the issues raised at the Regional Ecological Summit.
He emphasized that he witnessed firsthand the cohesion among Central Asian countries in advancing the regional agenda and the common initiatives.
Concluding the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to further deepen cooperation with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and expressed confidence in continued productive interaction.
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23.04.2026, 15:25 56681
International experts express support for Kazakhstan’s environmental initiatives
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Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with heads of international conventions on Thursday, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
During a meeting with leaders of international environmental and climate organizations, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed strategies for implementing vital environmental initiatives across Central Asia. After thanking them for their support of the Regional Ecological Summit, the Kazakh leader expressed confidence that their expertise would be instrumental in developing practical solutions for shared challenges.
President Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan prioritizes international cooperation for sustainable development and biodiversity protection. While noting the country's push for global environmental responsibility, the Kazakh president stressed that the new Constitution makes ecological protection a core principle of state policy.
In turn, representatives of international conventions praised Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the high-level organization of the Regional Ecological Summit.
Furthermore, they expressed their backing for the Taza Qazaqstan initiative, which aims to foster environmental consciousness, and lauded Kazakhstan’s global efforts in addressing water and climate challenges.
The meeting featured high-level participation from Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme Inger Andersen, Secretary-General of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Ivonne Higuero, Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) Astrid Schomaker, as well as United Nations Executive Secretary for the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Convention Rolph Payet.
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23.04.2026, 14:07 54276
Kazakh President, OSCE Secretary General discuss sustainable development, climate resilience cooperation
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Secretary General of the OSCE Feridun Sinirlioğlu and thanked him for his active participation in the Regional Ecological Summit, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the summit serves as a platform to seek joint solutions to common environmental challenges in Central Asia and neighboring regions.
During the meeting, both sides expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in areas such as sustainable development, climate resilience, rational use of water resources, and expanding economic interconnectedness.
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