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A fire on the roof of a six-story administrative building on Abulkhair Khan Avenue in Aktobe was fully put out, the agency’s correspondent reports.





According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the first units arrived at the scene within five minutes. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three separate sources of open fire. The firefighting efforts were complicated by heavy smoke, high temperatures, the presence of combustible materials, and the structural features of the building.





More than 140 personnel and around 40 units of equipment were involved in the operation. The fire was completely extinguished over an area of 300 square meters. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.





During the firefighting operation, rescuers climbed onto the roof and carefully removed the national flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan, preserving it without damage.



