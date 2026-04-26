25.04.2026, 10:13 1906
Almaty is a city of kind people
Images | Depositphotos
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This evening on Al-Farabi Avenue, passersby helped a family of ducks safely cross the road.
Cars slowed down, people guided them to the sidewalk - all calmly, just human kindness at its best.
Moments like this remind us: kindness is all around.
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15.04.2026, 11:24 22966
Red Book bear cubs born at Almaty Zoo
Images | gov.kz
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At the Almaty Zoo, two Tien Shan brown bear cubs have been born.
The cubs were born in January to the pair Kurmanbek and Gerda. For the female, this is her fourth litter.
According to specialists, bear cubs are born blind and spend several months in shelter, feeding on their mother’s milk. They have now grown, and the mother has begun bringing them out into the large enclosure.
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14.04.2026, 18:16 23236
Fire broke out early in the morning in the Pingshan district of Shenzhen at a parking facility for electric vehicles
Images | news.tek.fm
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The blaze started in a multi-level garage used to store test and decommissioned cars. According to the fire department, emergency units arrived at 02:48 Beijing time and quickly contained the fire. The company reported that the fire was fully extinguished and there were no casualties.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The incident comes amid a challenging period for the market: although sales increased in March compared to February, year-on-year figures remain lower than last year. Intensifying price competition is also putting pressure on manufacturers. At the same time, overseas sales of BYD continue to grow.
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08.04.2026, 11:08 34856
Fire at the akimat building in Aktobe has been extinguished
Images | gov.kz
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A fire on the roof of a six-story administrative building on Abulkhair Khan Avenue in Aktobe was fully put out, the agency’s correspondent reports.
According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the first units arrived at the scene within five minutes. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three separate sources of open fire. The firefighting efforts were complicated by heavy smoke, high temperatures, the presence of combustible materials, and the structural features of the building.
More than 140 personnel and around 40 units of equipment were involved in the operation. The fire was completely extinguished over an area of 300 square meters. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
During the firefighting operation, rescuers climbed onto the roof and carefully removed the national flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan, preserving it without damage.
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02.04.2026, 10:08 51721
"The world is alive": cranes flying over Almaty stir nostalgia
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Almaty-based photographer Dmitry Dotsenko has published a video capturing a flock of demoiselle cranes flying over the city, drawing strong reactions from social media users.
The footage shows a moment of spring migration, accompanied by the birds’ distinctive calls echoing across the sky. According to the author, this sound is closely associated with the arrival of spring and the awakening of nature.
Hearing cranes in the sky is a special feeling. In such moments, you truly sense the смену сезонов and the cyclical nature of life," the photographer noted.
Demoiselle cranes are known to form lifelong pairs and can travel up to 500 kilometers a day during migration. Their calls can be heard over long distances due to the unique structure of their respiratory system.
The post resonated widely with users, many of whom shared childhood memories and noted that the sound of cranes remains one of the most recognizable symbols of spring.
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31.03.2026, 10:21 61061
Early awakening of bears recorded in the Almaty nature reserve
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Brown bears in the Almaty State Nature Reserve have begun emerging from hibernation earlier than usual.
According to camera trap data, the first post-hibernation appearance in 2026 was recorded on March 13. Typically, bears in the region wake up between late February and mid-March.
It is noted that brown bears inhabit almost all major gorges of the reserve at altitudes ranging from 1,200 to 3,500 meters above sea level. They can be found in mixed deciduous and coniferous forests, as well as in subalpine and alpine zones.
Experts explain that in spring, due to deep snow cover, bears tend to move more often along southern slopes, where snow melts faster, making it easier to find food.
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30.03.2026, 20:24 61486
Embankment cleaning in Almaty turns into a dust storm
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Residents of Almaty reported that during embankment cleaning, special equipment was raising dust toward nearby residential buildings. A video from the scene was posted on social media.
In response to a request from Sputnik.kz, the city administration stated that contractors had violated regulations at the site, including generating excessive dust and failing to use dust suppression measures.
Administrative protocols have been drawn up against the contractors and the project manager.
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30.03.2026, 11:36 63371
Three amur tiger cubs born at Almaty Zoo
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Almaty Zoo has welcomed new additions - a pair of Amur tigers, Bentley and Yarga, have had three cubs.
According to the zoo, the cubs were born on January 11. They spent their first months with their mother in a closed enclosure.
The tiger cubs are now about 2.5 months old. They are in good health, still feeding on their mother’s milk, but have already started trying meat.
It is noted that the cubs have recently made their first appearance in a large enclosure, where they have begun actively exploring their surroundings.
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15.03.2026, 17:18 87691
How the Referendum Is Taking Place in Kazakhstan: The Atmosphere of Voting Day
Images | primeminister.kz
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A nationwide referendum on the draft of the new Constitution is being held in Kazakhstan. Thousands of polling stations have opened across the country, where citizens have been arriving since early morning to cast their votes.
In many regions, the voting process is taking place in a calm and festive atmosphere. At polling stations, one can see families with children, young people, and elderly voters, as well as unusual costumes and creative initiatives.
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