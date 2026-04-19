Kazakhstan and Wallonia Strengthen Partnership in Key Economic Sectors

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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Pascale Delcomminette, CEO of the Wallonia Export and Investment Agency (AWEX) and Wallonia-Brussels International (WBI), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the two Belgian regions, with particular focus on priority areas such as critical minerals and metallurgy, petrochemicals, agriculture and agri-tech, logistics and the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), digitalization and artificial intelligence, green energy, as well as science, education and innovation.





The Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan remains a reliable partner of the European Union and Belgium, consistently implementing economic reforms aimed at diversifying the economy and attracting investment. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan plays an important role in ensuring global resource security, being the world’s largest producer and exporter of uranium and a key supplier of critical raw materials.





Special attention was given to the development of industrial cooperation and the creation of value-added chains. Kazakhstan is interested in attracting Walloon companies possessing advanced technologies and expertise in metallurgy, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals and engineering solutions. The interlocutors also discussed issues of digital transformation, development of artificial intelligence and the green transition, including projects in the field of renewable energy.





As noted by Pascale Delcomminette, trade between Kazakhstan and Wallonia is experiencing dynamic growth; however, it still holds significant potential for further expansion and qualitative development.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of strengthening direct contacts between business communities, including through the organization of business missions, sectoral forums and B2B meetings with the participation of Walloon companies, highlighting the key role of AWEX in promoting cooperation.