18.04.2026, 15:21 9951
Kazakhstan and Wallonia Strengthen Partnership in Key Economic Sectors
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Pascale Delcomminette, CEO of the Wallonia Export and Investment Agency (AWEX) and Wallonia-Brussels International (WBI), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the two Belgian regions, with particular focus on priority areas such as critical minerals and metallurgy, petrochemicals, agriculture and agri-tech, logistics and the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), digitalization and artificial intelligence, green energy, as well as science, education and innovation.
The Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan remains a reliable partner of the European Union and Belgium, consistently implementing economic reforms aimed at diversifying the economy and attracting investment. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan plays an important role in ensuring global resource security, being the world’s largest producer and exporter of uranium and a key supplier of critical raw materials.
Special attention was given to the development of industrial cooperation and the creation of value-added chains. Kazakhstan is interested in attracting Walloon companies possessing advanced technologies and expertise in metallurgy, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals and engineering solutions. The interlocutors also discussed issues of digital transformation, development of artificial intelligence and the green transition, including projects in the field of renewable energy.
As noted by Pascale Delcomminette, trade between Kazakhstan and Wallonia is experiencing dynamic growth; however, it still holds significant potential for further expansion and qualitative development.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of strengthening direct contacts between business communities, including through the organization of business missions, sectoral forums and B2B meetings with the participation of Walloon companies, highlighting the key role of AWEX in promoting cooperation.
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17.04.2026, 15:24 29416
Kazakhstan and the United States Discuss Prospects for Economic Cooperation
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During a working visit to the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov met with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jacob Helberg, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The two sides held a substantive discussion on the current state and prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation. They focused in particular on collaboration in the mining sector, including projects on the extraction and advanced processing of critical and rare earth minerals, as well as on the development of transport and logistics infrastructure and digital technologies.
Special attention was given to implementing the agreements reached during recent visits of the Head of State and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the United States.
As part of efforts to further deepen sectoral cooperation, the Kazakh side invited U.S. Under Secretary to participate in the Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress and the first C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue, both scheduled to take place in June this year in Astana.
The U.S. side welcomed the invitation and expressed strong interest in participating, noting plans to send a high-level delegation to Kazakhstan.
The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to advancing mutually beneficial cooperation and continuing a constructive dialogue.
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17.04.2026, 11:11 30096
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are Strengthening Cooperation in the Energy Sector
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held negotiations with Raad Al-Saady, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Acwa company, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, particular attention was given to the implementation of joint investment projects in the energy sector.
The Kazakh side emphasized its interest in attracting advanced technologies and international expertise of Acwa to support the development of sustainable energy and improve the energy efficiency of the country’s economy.
In turn, the company’s leadership noted the high potential for bilateral interaction and expressed readiness to actively contribute to Kazakhstan’s sustainable energy development.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue to explore new prospects of cooperation in the fields of energy and sustainable development.
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17.04.2026, 08:45 30536
Kazakhstan Strengthens Dialogue with U.S. Business and Expert Community
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On the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, the Kazakh delegation, led by Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for negotiations with the United States on priority issues of bilateral cooperation, Erzhan Kazykhan, held a series of meetings with representatives of the American expert and business communities, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During discussions with U.S. think tanks, the Kazakh side outlined key political and economic priorities, highlighting the adoption of the new Constitution as the foundation of the country’s political modernization.
Ambassador Kazykhan noted that the recent referendum demonstrated a high level of public engagement in the country’s development processes. The constitutional reforms establish a solid institutional framework for further strengthening Kazakhstan as a dynamic and competitive state capable of responding to contemporary challenges. The new Constitution also enshrines an updated system of governance, preserving a strong presidency while enhancing the role of Parliament and increasing government accountability.
Particular attention was also given to measures aimed at improving the investment climate, strengthening the resilience of the financial system, and advancing the digital economy.
The parties exchanged views on practical aspects of expanding bilateral economic cooperation. Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable U.S. partner in Central Asia was reaffirmed, along with priority areas for American business engagement, including energy, mining, technology, finance, and infrastructure.
The discussions brought together representatives of U.S. political circles, leading think tank experts, and members of the business community. The session was moderated by Ambassador John Herbst, Senior Director of the Eurasia Center at the Atlantic Council.
A separate meeting of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council was held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, bringing together senior executives from leading American companies, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, PepsiCo, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Nasdaq, and Meta.
The parties identified key areas of cooperation, including the development of collaboration in critical minerals, the expansion of transport and logistics routes, digitalization and the deployment of artificial intelligence technologies, as well as human capital development.
Special Envoy briefed participants on ongoing socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, underscoring the steady growth of the national economy and the country’s strong investment appeal. He noted that Kazakhstan’s GDP reached $300 billion last year, placing it among the world’s 50 largest economies.
Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, separately highlighted the country’s achievements in ensuring macroeconomic stability, maintaining resilient public finances, and advancing reforms in the tax and banking sectors. These efforts position Kazakhstan as a key investment destination in Central Asia and a major transit hub across Eurasia.
The Kazakh side reaffirmed its commitment to further expanding cooperation with U.S. businesses and emphasized the consistent support of the country’s leadership for initiatives aimed at protecting investors’ rights and fostering a favorable business environment.
Following the meetings, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in deepening economic partnership and agreed to continue an active dialogue across all areas of bilateral cooperation.
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16.04.2026, 19:11 49101
4,500 farmers in Kazakhstan receive preferential loans
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In 2026, around 750 billion tenge is planned to be allocated for spring fieldwork and harvesting campaigns, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.
The Ken Dala 2 program, launched following instructions from the Head of State, has been underway since applications opened on October 1, 2025. This year, around 750 billion tenge is expected to be allocated for spring sowing and harvesting operations, with a final interest rate of 5% per annum for agricultural producers.
To date, 4,500 agricultural producers have received preferential loans totaling 612 billion tenge, covering 7.2 million hectares. Meanwhile, a guarantee mechanism through the Damu Fund allows up to 85% of each loan to be covered, with 1,125 guarantees issued for loans totaling 191 billion tenge during the reporting period.
An increase in activity in the renewal of agricultural machinery has been noted. A total of 1,800 preferential leasing agreements have been concluded for the supply of 2,900 units of equipment worth 114 billion tenge. For comparison, as of the same date in 2025, the volume of leasing agreements stood at 30.4 billion tenge, indicating a significant acceleration in the sector’s modernization," the ministry said.
The early launch of financing allows farmers to prepare in advance for the 2026 sowing campaign. The funds are used to purchase fuel and lubricants at more favorable prices, acquire mineral fertilizers, repair agricultural machinery, and build up necessary seed reserves.
Preferential financing is available both for the preparation and implementation of spring fieldwork and for the harvesting campaign, as well as for covering seasonal expenses. Funds are provided through the branch network of Agrarian Credit Corporation JSC, as well as through banks, social-entrepreneurial corporations (SPCs), and regional investment centers.
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15.04.2026, 17:47 66431
AIFC attracts over $21 billion in investment
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Renat Bekturov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The Head of State was presented with the AIFC's key performance results for 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, along with plans for the center's further development.
As of today, the volume of investment attracted through the center's platform over its entire period of operation has reached $21.5 billion (including $7.2 billion since January 2025). The assets under management within the AIFC totaled $5.4 billion.
As Renat Bekturov stated, AIFC participants have contributed 284.3 billion tenge (as of January 1, 2026) to the national budget in taxes since its founding. Of this, 135.9 billion tenge was transferred in 2025 alone. The primary factors driving the growth in tax revenue are the increasing number of participants and their heightened activity. More than 1,800 new companies were registered in 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. The total number of center participants has now exceeded 5,400.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the performance of AIFC bodies and organizations. Notably, debt and equity capital raised via the AIX Exchange have reached $12.4 billion since its founding. The aggregate trading volume for 2023-2025 reached $4 billion.
Since the beginning of 2025, the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre have enforced over 1,600 cases, bringing the total number of cases resolved to over 4,900.
The Head of State was also informed about the launch of the Aviation Finance Hub, designed to develop the aviation finance ecosystem, including aircraft financing, leasing, and the growth of industry expertise. Besides, the AIFC has launched a specialized platform to attract investment into early-stage mineral exploration projects. A dedicated ecosystem is also being developed to support the regional creative industry: opening venture capital funds, studios, and crowdfunding platforms.
Concluding the meeting, the Head of State set a series of tasks for the further development of the AIFC. In particular, he emphasized the need to reinforce the center's international presence, improve its regulatory environment, ensure the most favorable conditions for capital inflow into the country, and scale the AIFC's experience to develop Kazakhstan's financial market as a whole.
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15.04.2026, 13:10 66791
Kazakhstan and Türkiye need unified rail freight tariffs - Bektenov
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Kazakhstan and Türkiye need to continue efforts to establish unified tariffs in order to enhance the competitiveness of railway freight. This is what Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at the 14th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Economic Commission in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of the Government emphasized dynamic development and strategic character of the two countries’ cooperation in the field of transport and logistics.
He said that in 2025, the volume of rail freight transportation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye amounted to 6.4 million tons, increasing by 35%.
This is a tangible result of the trade and economic ties between the two countries. The volume of transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route exceeded 4 million tons," said Bektenov.
In his words, in recent years, the role of the Middle Corridor has significantly increased, with the volume of transportation rising by more than fivefold. Today, this route is emerging as a reliable and competitive transport corridor between Europe and Asia. The delivery time for cargo has been reduced to 13 days.
The development of the Middle Corridor is our shared priority. In this regard, systematic work is being carried out to modernize infrastructure, eliminate bottlenecks, and expand port and terminal capacities. To enhance the competitiveness of transportation, it is necessary to continue joint efforts on establishing unified tariffs, coordinating tariff policies, and introducing digital solutions," the Kazakh Prime Minister noted.
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15.04.2026, 12:11 67096
Kazakhstan-Türkiye trade grows by 9%
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Trade-economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye continues to strengthen, Kazakh PM Olzhas Bektenov told the 14th session of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He said Türkiye remains one of the key trading partners of Kazakhstan.
Last year, the commodity turnover between the two countries grew by 9 %, exports soared by more than 17%, hitting 3.9 billion US dollars. He said the two nations plan to diversify the domestic exports, shifting Kazakhstan’s export profile away from raw materials toward products with higher added value.
He emphasized the Heads of State set a task to increase trade.
The Prime Minister also highlighted that investment cooperation is one of the key drivers of bilateral relations.
Türkiye has channeled over 6 billion US dollars in investments in Kazakhstan since 2025. Currently, over 5,000 enterprises with Turkish capital operate in Kazakhstan.
The countries developed 98 joint investment projects worth 4 billion US dollars, and 50 more projects worth 3.9 billion US dollars are underway. He noted Kazakhstan is ready to offer industrial platforms and instruments for state support of joint projects.
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15.04.2026, 10:00 63051
Kazakhstan-Canada Business Dialogue: New Horizons for Cooperation
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov paid a working visit to Toronto, during which he took part in a roundtable discussion and held a number of meetings with the leadership of the ministry and representatives of the business community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
A roundtable on "Kazakhstan-Canada Dialogue: Unlocking Cross-Sectoral Opportunities" was held under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov and Assistant Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of the Province of Ontario Suzanne Skinner. The event brought together more than 25 Canadian companies interested in developing business partnerships with Kazakhstan.
In his remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Kuantyrov presented key macroeconomic indicators of Kazakhstan and highlighted the country’s investment opportunities, including its potential as a regional transport and logistics hub. Canadian participants expressed strong interest in the Kazakh market, particularly noting the country’s steady economic growth and technological development.
During the visit, Kuantyrov also held a meeting with Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of the Province of Ontario Victor Fedeli. The parties noted the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation, including engagement with the Province of Ontario. In turn, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan highly appreciated the outcomes of Ontario’s business mission to Astana in 2025 and invited Minister Fedeli to visit Kazakhstan.
In addition, Deputy Foreign Minister Kuantyrov held a number of meetings with Canadian companies.
The visit confirmed the mutual interest of the parties in deepening trade and economic cooperation and implementing joint investment projects in priority sectors of the economy.
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