20.04.2026, 10:30 21331
Prominent Japanese Politician Heads Parliamentary Friendship League with Kazakhstan
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A meeting of the Parliamentary Japan-Kazakhstan Friendship League, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation, was held in the Parliament of Japan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the event, a new composition of the parliamentary league, formed following the parliamentary elections held on 8 February 2026, was approved. Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the influential Election Strategy Committee of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected Chairman of the League. He previously held key positions, including Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary.
Speaking at the meeting, Nishimura noted Kazakhstan’s growing role in the regional economy as a reliable supplier of energy resources and a key link in transcontinental logistics routes. He stressed that Japan is interested in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan in the energy sector, including oil, uranium, and decarbonization technologies. In addition, Chairman Nishimura expressed his intention to visit Astana in the near future in order to strengthen high-level bilateral dialogue.
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev briefed members of the House of Councillors and the House of Representatives on current issues of bilateral relations, as well as ongoing political reforms in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the key provisions of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the role of the Kurultai.
The Kazakh diplomat also provided detailed information on Kazakhstan’s economic development and outlined promising investment opportunities for Japanese companies in transport and logistics, energy, industry, and digitalization.
In addition, during the event, Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for Central Asia Ambassador Masaki Ishikawa presented information on the priorities of Japan’s foreign policy toward Kazakhstan, while Deputy Director-General of the Trade Policy Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Takako Fujisaka spoke about the current development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
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20.04.2026, 19:00 20951
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received the Ambassador of Israel
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Ambassador of the State of Israel in Kazakhstan Yoav Bistritsky, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the multifaceted bilateral cooperation, and confirmed their mutual interest in its further deepening.
Two sides also exchanged views on current issues of the regional and international agenda.
For his part, the Minister expressed concern over the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and stated Kazakhstan’s readiness to offer the city of Turkistan as a venue for peace negotiations.
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19.04.2026, 09:12 42981
Kazakh Foreign Minister Attends the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organization of Turkic States on the Sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum
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On the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev took part in the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS CFM), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues on the international and regional agenda, including efforts to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East. The ministers exchanged views on further developments in the region and possible ways to stabilize the situation.
In his remarks, Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed the commitment of the Republic of Kazakhstan to promoting peaceful initiatives and stressed that Kazakhstan strongly advocates resolving conflicts exclusively through political and diplomatic means. In this context, Kazakhstan once again expressed its readiness to provide a platform for negotiations.
At the same time, the Minister emphasized that the upcoming informal OTS Summit to be held in Turkistan in May this year is intended to give fresh impetus to further strengthening the Organization’s role by fostering deeper cooperation and consolidating the efforts of member states.
In this regard, the interlocutors also discussed issues related to the further institutional development of the OTS.
On the sidelines of the Forum, the Kazakh Foreign Minister also held bilateral meetings with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia Fernando Aramayo Carrasco, the Republic of Lithuania Kęstutis Budrys, Guinea-Bissau João Bernardo Vieira, as well as EU Special Representative for Human Rights Kajsa Ollongren, during which current issues of both bilateral and multilateral cooperation were discussed.
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17.04.2026, 20:21 94501
Central Asian and Russian Foreign Ministers Reviewed Positions and Future Cooperation Plans
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev took part in the regular meeting of Foreign Ministers in the "Central Asia - Russia" format, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed progress in implementing the agreements reached following the Second Central Asia - Russia Summit held in October 2025 in Dushanbe. The agenda covered key areas of cooperation in trade, energy, transport and logistics. The ministers also exchanged views on pressing international issues and regional security.
The combination of the economic potential of Central Asia and Russia opens long-term prospects for strengthening a comprehensive partnership, creating a solid foundation for future achievements and new horizons of cooperation," said Minister Kosherbayev in his remarks.
According to the results of last year, the region’s total trade turnover with Russia increased by 6.5 percent and reached approximately 50 billion US dollars, with more than half of this volume accounted for by Kazakhstan. Alongside growing trade, investment cooperation and industrial collaboration have also continued to expand steadily. In Kazakhstan alone, a portfolio of 177 joint projects with Russia has been formed with a total investment volume of more than $ 55 billion, of which 122 projects have already been implemented. This clearly demonstrates the scale and substantive nature of economic cooperation within the Central Asia - Russia format.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister particularly emphasized the relevance of regional security issues, noting that contemporary challenges and threats are becoming increasingly complex and require coordinated responses.
In these circumstances, particular importance is attached to coordinating efforts to counter terrorism, extremism, transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, illicit arms trade and illegal migration," Minister Kosherbayev noted.
Special attention was also given to the humanitarian dimension, including education, culture and people-to-people ties, which remain one of the solid pillars of cooperation between Central Asia and Russia.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation within the Central Asia - Russia format, noting its key role in ensuring sustainable regional development, and expressed readiness for the consistent implementation of the agreements reached.
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17.04.2026, 18:51 94741
Kazakh Foreign Minister Attends the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the CIS and the signing of the Almaty Declaration. Today, it can be confidently stated that thanks to the adoption of the Almaty Agreement, a fundamentally new paradigm of peace, cooperation and good-neighbourliness was formed in our region," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
The Minister also stressed that despite the complex geopolitical environment, an atmosphere of stability and cooperation continues to prevail across the CIS area. The steady expansion of trade, development of industrial cooperation, and growing transport connectivity help mitigate external shocks and create new sources of growth.
Further strengthening coordination and cooperation within the CIS meets our fundamental interests and remains an important factor in ensuring the sustainable development of the Commonwealth states," he added.
Minister Kosherbayev presented Kazakhstan’s position on various aspects of cooperation within the CIS and put forward a number of proposals aimed at the further development of the Organization.
During the meeting, participants discussed current regional and international issues, as well as the state and prospects of cooperation among CIS member states. Particular attention was paid to trade and economic cooperation, international engagement, and intensified interaction in digital and transport-transit spheres.
Following the meeting, the foreign ministers agreed on a number of documents concerning social development and quality of life, the return of minors to their states of permanent residence, as well as cooperation in education and awareness-raising activities.
In addition, joint statements were adopted on the situation in the Middle East and on the 65th anniversary of the first human spaceflight.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to developing cooperation within the CIS and further strengthening the multifaceted potential of the Organization.
The next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Turkmenistan in October 2026.
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17.04.2026, 14:58 94091
President Tokayev attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 panel session
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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the NEST Convention Center to participate in the panel session of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Those participating in the panel session titled as Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties are President of Northern Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.
The moderator of the session is Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, member of the Great National Assembly of Türkiye, former minister of foreign affairs.
As it was reported, ADF2026 is expected to bring together participants from 155 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and government, 61 ministers, 52 foreign ministers, and 15 members of parliament. Overall participation will include leaders, diplomats, policymakers, academics, business representatives, media, and civil society actors.
The forum will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and bilateral meetings. According to the program, more than 40 sessions will address global trends, regional developments, and major challenges across political, economic, environmental, and technological fields. Discussions will also focus on strengthening international cooperation, dialogue, and solidarity to support a more inclusive and effective global system.
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17.04.2026, 14:25 95166
Kazakhstan Attends the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of Myanmar
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand Margulan Baimukhan attended the official inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, U Min Aung Hlaing. During the ceremony, the Vice-Presidents and the newly appointed members of the Government also took the oath of office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This event marked the beginning of a new stage in Myanmar’s history. In his address, Min Aung Hlaing noted that, having been elected by Members of Parliament representing the entire nation, he is committed to respecting the will of the people and to fulfilling his state duties conscientiously and responsibly, with a deep sense of pride and honor. The new Government will continue its efforts to preserve national unity, strengthen the multiparty democratic and federal system, and enhance the economic and social well-being of the population. The President identified as key priorities the improvement of the education and healthcare systems, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, the development of agriculture, and the expansion of electricity generation from renewable energy sources.
In the field of international relations, the President reaffirmed that the Government will pursue a balanced foreign policy and continue to strengthen friendly ties with neighboring countries and regional partners.
During meetings with officials, the current state and prospects for further expanding bilateral relations were discussed, including the development of the legal and contractual framework between the two countries. The sides noted progress achieved through bilateral consultations in transport, logistics, and digitalization, and also reviewed preparations for a Kazakh business mission to Yangon, scheduled for May-June 2026.
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17.04.2026, 11:55 95951
Qatar Expresses Support for Kazakhstan’s Reform Agenda and Its Strengthening Role on the International Stage
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Arman Issagaliyev met with Member of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar and Chairman of the Qatari-Asian Parliamentary Friendship Group Ahmad Al-Hitmi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the development of interparliamentary cooperation in the context of implementing the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Qatar in 2024.
The parties noted that Kazakh-Qatari relations have reached the level of a strategic partnership, supported by a trusting dialogue at the highest level and an active exchange of visits.
During the meeting, the Ambassador provided an overview of political reforms in Kazakhstan, including the results of the referendum on a new Constitution and the transition to a unicameral Parliament.
The Qatari side highly commended the reforms underway in Kazakhstan, noting progress in socioeconomic development and the country’s growing role on the international stage under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining regular exchanges at the level of parliamentary speakers and expanding interparliamentary contacts.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to hold the second meeting of the interparliamentary friendship group this year and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation in support of the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.
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17.04.2026, 09:00 85111
Prospects for Cooperation in a Multilateral Format were Discussed in Singapore
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore Askar Kuttykadam, held a working meeting with the Director-General of the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs for International Organization Ng Boon Yian, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that, in accordance with the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted at the National Referendum on 15 March 2026, the country respects the principles and norms of international law, pursues a foreign policy of peace and cooperation with interested states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes.
In this regard, the sides expressed satisfaction with the strong commitment of both Kazakhstan and Singapore to the ideals of multilateralism and international law, as well as the need to consolidate the efforts of middle and small states in the face of global challenges.
The Kazakh diplomat outlined Astana’s key approaches to the issue of United Nations reform, including the modernization of the Security Council with due regard to the interests of countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, as stated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2025.
It was emphasized that the Kazakh side seeks to make a practical contribution to the transformation and strengthening of the UN system by advancing various international initiatives. Among them are the establishment in 2025 in Almaty of a UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, proposals to create an Asia-Pacific Centre for Digital Solutions for Sustainable Development within the framework of the UN ESCAP, and the International Agency for Biological Safety.
Particular attention during the talks was given to the initiative of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the establishment of an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations. The Singaporean side was once again invited to participate in the discussion of this important idea within the upcoming consultations scheduled for April 23, 2026 in Astana on the margins of the Regional Ecological Summit.
During the meeting, the sides positively assessed the state of Kazakh-Singaporean cooperation on the international arena, including mutual support for each other’s initiatives and candidacies. In light of the upcoming fifth round of inter-ministerial political consultations in Astana at the end of April 2026 and other high-level planned events, the sides aligned their positions on current priorities and the candidacies of the two countries in the governing bodies of a number of UN system institutions.
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