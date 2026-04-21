Prominent Japanese Politician Heads Parliamentary Friendship League with Kazakhstan

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A meeting of the Parliamentary Japan-Kazakhstan Friendship League, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation, was held in the Parliament of Japan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





During the event, a new composition of the parliamentary league, formed following the parliamentary elections held on 8 February 2026, was approved. Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the influential Election Strategy Committee of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected Chairman of the League. He previously held key positions, including Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary.





Speaking at the meeting, Nishimura noted Kazakhstan’s growing role in the regional economy as a reliable supplier of energy resources and a key link in transcontinental logistics routes. He stressed that Japan is interested in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan in the energy sector, including oil, uranium, and decarbonization technologies. In addition, Chairman Nishimura expressed his intention to visit Astana in the near future in order to strengthen high-level bilateral dialogue.





Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev briefed members of the House of Councillors and the House of Representatives on current issues of bilateral relations, as well as ongoing political reforms in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the key provisions of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the role of the Kurultai.





The Kazakh diplomat also provided detailed information on Kazakhstan’s economic development and outlined promising investment opportunities for Japanese companies in transport and logistics, energy, industry, and digitalization.





In addition, during the event, Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for Central Asia Ambassador Masaki Ishikawa presented information on the priorities of Japan’s foreign policy toward Kazakhstan, while Deputy Director-General of the Trade Policy Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Takako Fujisaka spoke about the current development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.