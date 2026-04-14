A Meeting with A Delegation of the French Senate Was Held at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of KazakhstanA Meeting with A Delegation of the French Senate Was Held at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
13.04.2026, 12:10 5971
World Bank greenlights Caspian Sea biodiversity initiative
Images | primeminister.kz
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The World Bank has approved financing for a major regional environmental project titled "Blueing the Caspian Sea: Building Capacities for Pollution Management and Biodiversity Conservation," Trend reports citing the institution.
The initiative brings together Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, aiming to strengthen regional cooperation in addressing pollution and safeguarding the biodiversity of the Caspian Sea.
The financing package was approved on April 8, 2026. The Global Environment Facility will allocate $11.74 million in grant funding to the World Bank and the United Nations Environment Programme, which will act as implementing agencies.
Of the total amount, the World Bank will seek Board approval for a project valued at $8.24 million, to be executed by the United Nations Office for Project Services as the GEF implementing partner.
Additionally, a Project Preparation Grant (PPG) of $183,489 will be provided to UNOPS to support preparatory work, including the development of environmental and social safeguards, as well as coordination among the participating countries.
While the World Bank will serve as an implementing agency responsible for submitting the consolidated project for GEF CEO endorsement, it will not assume fiduciary or supervisory oversight of the component executed by UNEP.
The project is expected to enhance national capacities in pollution control and biodiversity conservation, while supporting participating countries in meeting their obligations under the Tehran Convention and its associated protocols.
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12.04.2026, 10:00 18231
Tokayev congratulates Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on Easter
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on Easter, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
In his message, the Head of State emphasized that Easter holds a special place in the Christian calendar, symbolizing love, hope, and spiritual renewal. He noted that the holiday and the preceding fast instill values of compassion, mercy, good neighborliness, and mutual support.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the significant contribution of Orthodoxy to strengthening principles of justice, peace, tolerance, and trust in society. He stressed that Easter traditions passed down through generations help preserve family values, reinforce morality, and teach respect for elders and care for others.
The President underlined that Kazakhstan’s progress is based on national unity and interfaith harmony, combining traditional values with modernization. He also pointed to the adoption of the People’s Constitution as a reflection of the nation’s aspiration to live and work in a progressive country marked by peace, stability, rule of law, knowledge, innovation, and environmental responsibility.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that shared responsibility for the future of the country will help overcome any challenges and achieve common goals.
He wished all citizens health, happiness, and success in their endeavors.
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12.04.2026, 08:10 18651
Kazakhstan to brace for fog, rain, and strong winds
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Several regions of Kazakhstan will brace for fog, rain with thunderstorms, and strong winds, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
Fog is expected to blanket Astana in the morning and at night.
Abai region will face fog in the north and west; winds up to 15-20 m/s and high fire danger in the south.
Short rain and thunderstorms are expected in the mountain areas of Almaty region. Fire danger persists in northern and central zones.
Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Akmola with fog predicted at night and morning, winds up to 20 m/s.
Rain and thunderstorms, fog and high wind are to batter Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Mangistau regions.
East Kazakhstan is reported to brace for fog at night and morning, winds up to 20 m/s in the south.
Fog is set to blanket Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Ulytau regions today.
High fire danger persist in Turkistan region locally.
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11.04.2026, 17:37 35716
The Holy Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
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The Holy Fire descended on April 11 in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, iz.ru reports.
The Holy flame is called the holy flame, which appears annually on Holy Saturday on the eve of Easter in the Church of the Resurrection of the Lord in Jerusalem, which is considered the burial place of Jesus Christ.
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09.04.2026, 12:15 67106
Almaty Zoo welcomes three kangaroo joeys
Images | Almaty akimat
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A joyful event has taken place at Almaty Zoo, where three kangaroo joeys have been born to different pairs of animals, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Almaty akimat.
Two joeys were born to grey kangaroos - to the pairs Lord and Lara, and Tik and Linda. For Lara, this is already her sixth offspring, while Linda has become a mother for the first time. Another joey, a male, was born to red kangaroos Martin and Marta.
Continuing its tradition, Almaty Zoo is inviting the public to take part in naming the newborns. As the sex of two joeys has not yet been determined, suggestions for gender-neutral names are welcome.
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08.04.2026, 20:15 90991
The 30th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Algeria celebrated with joint concerts
Images | gov.kz
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The 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two states was celebrated in the cities of Algiers and Oran. The main highlight of the celebrations was a joint concert featuring the kazakh musical group "Forte Trio" and the National Symphony Orchestra of Algeria. The events were attended by government officials, cultural figures, representatives of the business community and the diplomatic corps, friends of Kazakhstan, and leading local media, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the opening of the event Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Anuarbek Akhmetov highlighted the significant progress made by Kazakhstan and Algeria over the past three decades, emphasizing the strengthening of friendly ties as well as the high level of trust and cooperation across all key areas. The strong political will of the leaders of both countries to enhance bilateral cooperation was noted. The opening of embassies in both capitals became an important milestone that gave new impetus to the expansion of political dialogue. It was also emphasized that an exchange of letters between the heads of the foreign affairs ministries of the two countries took place to mark the anniversary. Ministers confirmed a mutual interest to deepen partnership in all spheres.
State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Algeria Sofiane Chaib noted a steady development of Kazakhstan-Algeria relations and reaffirmed a political will to expand cooperation in priority areas.
Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Culture and Arts of Algeria Nacera Ayaichia highlighted a special role of cultural exchanges in bringing peoples closer, emphasizing that such events contribute to deepening mutual respect and understanding.
Director of both operas of Algiers and Oran Mourad Senouci, noted that music and art serve as a reliable bridge of friendship between peoples and play an important role in strengthening cultural ties.
As part of the celebratory program, the gallery of the Algerian Opera hosted an exhibition featuring paintings, photographs, handicrafts, and national costumes showcasing the artistic and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan. Videos highlighting contemporary life, achievements, culture, and traditions of the country were also presented. The exhibition attracted great interest from visitors and became an additional element of cultural dialogue. The display will remain open for one month, continuing to present Kazakhstan at the main theater in Algiers.
The concerts in Algeria’s two largest cities generated widespread public resonance and received coverage in Algerian leading media outlets as well as among popular bloggers.
Overall, the events showcased the broad potential of cultural diplomacy and highlighted the significant opportunities for Kazakh-Algerian partnership.
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08.04.2026, 14:58 90526
Kazakhstan to upgrade nearly 400 km of heating networks
Images | Depositphotos
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As the heating season in Kazakhstan comes to an end, preparations for large-scale repairs are getting underway, with energy specialists beginning the modernization of worn-out infrastructure, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.
A key priority for the Ministry of Energy will be the large-scale reconstruction of heating networks to reduce wear and improve the reliability of heat supply.
Currently, the total length of heating networks across the country stands at 13,400 km.
Last year, 323 km of heating networks underwent reconstruction and major repairs, helping to reduce the average wear level from 52% to 50% and significantly improve the reliability of heat supply.
This year, 377 km of heating networks are set to undergo major repairs and reconstruction, with particular focus on regions with high levels of wear, including East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.
As part of the national project to modernize the energy sector, 130 km of heating networks are set to be reconstructed in 2026, with overall efforts expected to reduce the average wear level to 48%.
Overall, by 2029, the national project envisages the modernization of 1,600 km of heating networks across the country, which is expected to reduce the wear level to 42%.
The Committee of Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control of the Ministry of Energy continuously monitors the condition and modernization of heating infrastructure. In the first quarter of this year, it worked with local authorities to review the 2026 repair programs of heat-producing and heat-supplying organizations.
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07.04.2026, 20:25 110361
Almaty prepares for first LRT line and subway link to airport
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Almaty’s transport system expansion is gaining momentum, with the city's first light rail transit (LRT) line and second metro line connecting downtown to the airport currently in works, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to plans, the second metro line will run from Jibek Joly station at the intersection of Gogol and Panfilov streets to the Almaty International Airport. The plan includes the construction of six stations, with the line running underground through the Central Park of Culture and Leisure, the Eastern Bypass Road, Halyk Arena, and the Kuldja Tract. The final station at the airport will be located right at the parking area in front of the terminal.
In response to Qazinform's official request regarding the current status of the airport metro project, Almaty’s Road Infrastructure Development Department said that a feasibility study has been developed for the project "Construction of the second line of the Almaty metro: Section from Jibek Joly station to the Airport." As part of the project, 93 land plots are slated for acquisition (buyout). However, the exact start date for construction remains unknown.
Currently, the feasibility study for the project is undergoing state expertise for final approval. The construction timeline for the second Almaty metro line will be determined once a positive expert approval is received," the Road Infrastructure Development Department assured.
Regarding the construction of the first LRT line, the project’s feasibility study has also been submitted for state expertise.
The construction timeline for the first phase of the first LRT line, as well as the actual cost of the project, will be determined following a positive expert approval," the department noted.
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06.04.2026, 14:30 126401
Almaty region's Kaskelen town set for filming of Armour of God 4, featuring Jackie Chan
Images | Facebook/Jackie Chan
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The fourth installment of the legendary Armour of God action franchise, titled Armour of God: Ultimatum and starring Jackie Chan, will be filmed in Kaskelen town, Almaty region, Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A Kazakh media company announced on its Instagram account that filming will occur at new, yet-to-be-built film pavilions.
A time capsule, signed by Jackie Chan in Hong Kong and delivered to Kazakhstan, was formally laid in Kaskelen on April 4.
Privately funded 2,000 and 1,000 square meter pavilions are set for construction, designed to international standards and the technical specifications of premier global studios to facilitate major film productions.
The first project set to be shot on the territory of the new pavilions will be Armour of God 4: Ultimatum, starring celebrated actor, director, and producer Jackie Chan, said the company.
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