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U.S. Senator Steve Daines was Honored with the Order of Dostyk
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The Ambassador of Mongolia Presents Copies of Letters of Credence
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Kazakhstan and the United Nations Discuss Global Water Agenda Issues
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Kazakh Foreign Minister Receives Iranian Ambassador
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Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses support for UAE regarding Middle East situation
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Ambassador of Monaco Presents Copies of Letters of Credence
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Tokayev confirms participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Our fraternal nations are united by deep mutual trust and respect. Following nearly 35 years of diplomatic relations, our partnership has continued to advance, reaching a new, higher level of quality. There are no contradictions or disagreements between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. We look forward to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s state visit on May 14, during which we will convene the Strategic Cooperation Council and sign several new agreements, said the Kazakhstani leader.
Following up on your agreements with our president, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and I just wrapped up the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. The meeting concluded with a joint action plan, which outlines specific measures across different areas. This document will serve as a roadmap for our trade and economic relations in the coming period, said the Turkish Vice President.
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Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus Outline Ways to Further Expand Cooperation
Belarus is an important political and economic partner of Kazakhstan, and we attach great importance to the comprehensive strengthening of strategic relations with your country. Undoubtedly, the high level of interaction between Kazakhstan and Belarus is the result of the political will and the consistent course pursued by the leaders of both states to strengthen interstate ties," said Minister Kosherbayev.
According to the results of 2025, trade turnover between our countries increased by 30% and exceeded 1.2 billion US dollars. An important task is to consolidate this indicator and ensure its further growth. The resources of our economies have the necessary potential and reserves to achieve this," the Kazakh Foreign Minister noted.
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Latvia and Kazakhstan Strengthen Bilateral Ties in the Transport And Logistics Sectors
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