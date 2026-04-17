U.S. Senator Steve Daines was Honored with the Order of Dostyk

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The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Washington, D.C. hosted an award ceremony honoring U.S. Senator Steve Daines with the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), I degree, on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in recognition of his significant contribution to strengthening friendship and advancing cooperation between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Presenting the award, the Representative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for negotiations with the United States on key issues of bilateral cooperation, Erzhan Kazykhan, emphasized: "Thanks to the efforts of Senator Daines, bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the United States have reached their highest point in the history of bilateral engagement".





Ambassador Kazykhan particularly highlighted the Senator’s contribution to strengthening interparliamentary ties, including his initiative to establish the Central Asia Caucus, his consistent efforts to advance legislative initiatives toward the repeal of the Jackson-Vanik Amendment, and his support for the adoption by the U.S. Senate of a resolution recognizing the strategic importance of the C5+1 platform. The Kazakh diplomat also highlighted his contribution to deepening Kazakhstan-U.S. bilateral cooperation, as well as engagement with other Central Asian countries.





Senator Daines, in turn, expressed his appreciation for the honor, noting that he highly values the award, and reaffirmed his readiness to take proactive steps toward institutionalizing and further advancing bilateral relations, including at the level of the legislative bodies of both countries.





During the meeting, the parties also discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries.