Kazakh Foreign Minister Attends the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting

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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the CIS and the signing of the Almaty Declaration. Today, it can be confidently stated that thanks to the adoption of the Almaty Agreement, a fundamentally new paradigm of peace, cooperation and good-neighbourliness was formed in our region," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.





The Minister also stressed that despite the complex geopolitical environment, an atmosphere of stability and cooperation continues to prevail across the CIS area. The steady expansion of trade, development of industrial cooperation, and growing transport connectivity help mitigate external shocks and create new sources of growth.





Further strengthening coordination and cooperation within the CIS meets our fundamental interests and remains an important factor in ensuring the sustainable development of the Commonwealth states," he added.





Minister Kosherbayev presented Kazakhstan’s position on various aspects of cooperation within the CIS and put forward a number of proposals aimed at the further development of the Organization.





During the meeting, participants discussed current regional and international issues, as well as the state and prospects of cooperation among CIS member states. Particular attention was paid to trade and economic cooperation, international engagement, and intensified interaction in digital and transport-transit spheres.





Following the meeting, the foreign ministers agreed on a number of documents concerning social development and quality of life, the return of minors to their states of permanent residence, as well as cooperation in education and awareness-raising activities.





In addition, joint statements were adopted on the situation in the Middle East and on the 65th anniversary of the first human spaceflight.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to developing cooperation within the CIS and further strengthening the multifaceted potential of the Organization.





The next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Turkmenistan in October 2026.