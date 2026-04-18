Qatar Expresses Support for Kazakhstan’s Reform Agenda and Its Strengthening Role on the International Stage

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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Arman Issagaliyev met with Member of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar and Chairman of the Qatari-Asian Parliamentary Friendship Group Ahmad Al-Hitmi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties discussed the development of interparliamentary cooperation in the context of implementing the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Qatar in 2024.





The parties noted that Kazakh-Qatari relations have reached the level of a strategic partnership, supported by a trusting dialogue at the highest level and an active exchange of visits.





During the meeting, the Ambassador provided an overview of political reforms in Kazakhstan, including the results of the referendum on a new Constitution and the transition to a unicameral Parliament.





The Qatari side highly commended the reforms underway in Kazakhstan, noting progress in socioeconomic development and the country’s growing role on the international stage under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining regular exchanges at the level of parliamentary speakers and expanding interparliamentary contacts.





Following the meeting, the parties agreed to hold the second meeting of the interparliamentary friendship group this year and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation in support of the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.