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Qatar Expresses Support for Kazakhstan’s Reform Agenda and Its Strengthening Role on the International Stage
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Central Asian and Russian Foreign Ministers Reviewed Positions and Future Cooperation Plans
The combination of the economic potential of Central Asia and Russia opens long-term prospects for strengthening a comprehensive partnership, creating a solid foundation for future achievements and new horizons of cooperation," said Minister Kosherbayev in his remarks.
In these circumstances, particular importance is attached to coordinating efforts to counter terrorism, extremism, transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, illicit arms trade and illegal migration," Minister Kosherbayev noted.
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Kazakh Foreign Minister Attends the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the CIS and the signing of the Almaty Declaration. Today, it can be confidently stated that thanks to the adoption of the Almaty Agreement, a fundamentally new paradigm of peace, cooperation and good-neighbourliness was formed in our region," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Further strengthening coordination and cooperation within the CIS meets our fundamental interests and remains an important factor in ensuring the sustainable development of the Commonwealth states," he added.
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President Tokayev attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 panel session
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Kazakhstan Attends the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of Myanmar
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Prospects for Cooperation in a Multilateral Format were Discussed in Singapore
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Astana and Ulaanbaatar Aim to Expand their Strategic Partnership
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U.S. Senator Steve Daines was Honored with the Order of Dostyk
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The Ambassador of Mongolia Presents Copies of Letters of Credence
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