Kazakhstan and Armenia held Consular Consultations and Expressed Interest in Expanding Cooperation in the Consular SphereKazakhstan and Armenia held Consular Consultations and Expressed Interest in Expanding Cooperation in the Consular Sphere
10.04.2026, 09:00 22831
Kazakhstan and Armenia held Consular Consultations and Expressed Interest in Expanding Cooperation in the Consular Sphere
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As part of the implementation of the Action Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia for 2026-2027, scheduled consular consultations were held in Yerevan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Azamat Aubekov, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, headed the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Artur Petrosyan, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, represented the Armenian side. Representatives of relevant agencies of both countries also took part in the consultations.
The meeting was held in a constructive and business-like atmosphere, with participants conducting a comprehensive review of the current consular agenda. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements on travel and stay procedures for citizens, as well as cooperation in the field of migration, signed on April 15, 2024. The parties noted that these arrangements not only strengthened the legal framework of bilateral relations but also created favorable conditions for expanding direct contacts between citizens and business communities of the two countries.
At the conclusion of the negotiations, the heads of the delegations signed the final Protocol of Consultations, formalizing the agreements reached and outlining priority areas for further interagency cooperation. The Kazakh and Armenian sides reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen their partnership in the interests of their citizens.
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10.04.2026, 23:52 16111
Prospects for Cooperation Considered at the Kazakhstan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission
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The 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation (IGC) was held in Astana, aimed at further strengthening trade, economic, and investment ties between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Co-Chairs of the IGC - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov and Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland Michal Baranowski - together with representatives of relevant government agencies, discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as measures to ensure sustainable economic growth.
The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in advancing the partnership and reviewed prospects for cooperation in key sectors, including agro-industry, energy, mining, transport, pharmaceuticals, and digital technologies.
Poland is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Central and Eastern Europe and the European Union. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Astana and Warsaw have been strengthening constructive political dialogue and expanding trade, economic, and investment ties," said Deputy Minister Issetov, highlighting the successful activities of Polish companies in Kazakhstan.
The Polish side, in turn, expressed interest in Kazakhstan’s policies aimed at economic diversification and enhancing investment attractiveness, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s importance as a key partner in Central Asia.
The parties also noted the important role of the Kazakhstan-Poland Business Forum held earlier as an effective platform for establishing direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries.
Following the meeting, the Protocol of the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Commission was signed.
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10.04.2026, 16:20 21801
Kazakh and Uzbek presidents to hold informal talks in Bukhara
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On April 11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan will hold an informal meeting in Bukhara, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The heads of state plan to discuss prospects for strengthening the two countries' strategic partnership and allied relations, as well as pressing issues on the regional agenda.
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09.04.2026, 20:39 56906
Kazakhstan and Armenia Aim to Expand Interstate Cooperation
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During an official visit to the Republic of Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Foreign Minister conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Pashinyan on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Thanks to joint efforts of the leaders, the bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia have reached a qualitatively new level. A stable political dialogue has been established, regular contacts at the highest and high levels are maintained, trade and economic cooperation is coordinated through the Intergovernmental Commission, and cultural, humanitarian as well as scientific and educational ties are actively developing", Minister Kosherbayev said.
The Kazakh Minister noted with satisfaction that the new geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus region has opened up new opportunities for the economies of the two countries. In particular, last year the export of Kazakh grain to Armenia was resumed via the railway route through the territories of Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. In this regard, the Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in long-term supplies of agricultural products, in particular grain and meat to Armenia.
The parties discussed issues related to the further development of relations in the transport, transit and trade spheres within the framework of the effective implementation of the Roadmap for Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Armenia for 2026-2030.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also informed about the measures being taken to establish regular direct air connections between the two countries.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on current issues on the international and regional agenda, noting that Kazakhstan and Armenia have gained positive experience in working together on this track of cooperation and today the positions of the parties coincide on many issues.
In conclusion of the meeting, reaffirmed their intention to jointly promote the expansion of interstate cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
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09.04.2026, 19:50 58036
Kazakhstan and Armenia Strengthen Political Dialogue and Mutually Beneficial Cooperation
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During an official visit to Yerevan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev was received by President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Foreign Minister conveyed the warmest greetings and best wishes from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Vahagn Khachaturyan.
Minister Kosherbayev noted that Kazakhstan appreciates the personal attention and contribution of the Armenian President to the development of Kazakh-Armenian relations. He expressed gratitude for decision to participate in the Regional Ecological Summit, which will be held on April 22-23, 2026 in Astana.
Armenia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, with which we have close and comprehensive ties. Today, Kazakh-Armenian relations are developing steadily, with a constructive approach and mutual willingness to take into account each other’s interests. This is facilitated by a trust-based political dialogue at the highest level, as well as actively advancing interparliamentary and intergovernmental cooperation", - the Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized.
In turn, President Khachaturyan noted the relevance of holding the Regional Ecological Summit organized in Astana under the auspices of the United Nations. The Armenian President said that he fully shares Kazakhstan’s position on the need to unite the efforts of the international community in seeking joint responses to environmental challenges.
In conclusion of the meeting, the President stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to the further development and consolidation of Armenian-Kazakh relations based on friendship and mutual respect.
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09.04.2026, 19:18 67261
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Armenia Identify New Areas and Ways for Cooperation
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During his official visit to Yerevan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties thoroughly reviewed the current state and prospects for further strengthening the multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation. During the negotiations special attention was paid to trade and economic cooperation, as well as to the issues of the transit and transport potential. The important role of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Kazakh-Armenian Business Council was emphasized.
An important task for us is to promote both qualitative and quantitative growth in mutual trade turnover. This can be facilitated by the diversification of trade, the creation of opportunities for the mutual promotion of new types of goods in the markets of our countries", Minister Kosherbayev said.
The parties highlighted the existence of a solid basis for strengthening trade relations, which is formed by over 100 enterprises with Kazakh capital registered in Armenia and more than 400 Armenian companies operating in Kazakhstan.
Minister Kosherbayev informed his counterpart about the diverse package of preferences provided to investors in Kazakhstan. He expressed confidence that combining the potentials of the two countries would significantly enhance investment cooperation.
Cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and digitalization was identified as a promising and mutually beneficial area. In this regard, the successful project to establish a branch of the Armenian educational center "TUMO Astana" in Kazakhstan was noted. The Kazakh Foreign Minister also expressed interest in implementing joint initiatives aimed at developing the innovation ecosystem and promoting domestic technological solutions.
Nuclear energy, pharmaceuticals, higher education and healthcare were also considered as new and promising areas of partnership.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister drew attention to the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization with the UN system aimed at enhancing global cooperation in the sustainable management of water resources.
The parties also discussed issues related to regional transport connectivity, emphasizing that transit and logistics interconnectivity creates new opportunities for integrating the markets of Central Asia and the South Caucasus. The dynamics of resolving issues related to the resumption of direct flights between the cities of Kazakhstan and Armenia was welcomed.
The interlocutors exchanged views on current issues on the regional and international agenda, paying special attention to strengthening peace and stability in Central Asia and the South Caucasus. Constructive cooperation within the framework of international organizations was also noted.
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08.04.2026, 21:33 99156
Kazakhstan and Pakistan are Expanding Their Partnership in Education
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin, visited one of Pakistan’s leading higher education institutions, the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), where he held a meeting with NUML Rector Shahid Mahmood Kayani, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the outcomes of the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan on February 3-4 this year, as well as the agreements reached in the field of education.
The head of NUML noted with satisfaction that the university has established ties with a number of leading higher education institutions of Kazakhstan and is actively working to strengthen academic links and develop multifaceted cooperation.
In addition, the parties discussed promising areas and projects aimed at further strengthening cooperation between higher education institutions of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to organize a visit of the NUML delegation to Kazakhstan.
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08.04.2026, 17:06 99511
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Advance to a New Level of Strategic Partnership
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As part of an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Thanks to the political will of our heads of state over the past three years Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations have been elevated to a qualitatively new level of engagement", Minister Kosherbayev emphasized.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation with particular focus on priority areas, such as political, trade, economic, energy, transit, transport as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction between the two countries.
Special attention in bilateral relations is given to the development of trade and economic cooperation. The economies of both countries possess significant potential to increase mutual trade, including through reciprocal investments and industrial cooperation.
The Foreign Ministers reviewed in detail the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level. It was noted that following the measures undertaken the volume of mutual trade has increased fivefold over the past five years, amounting to $ 470.7 million in 2025. At the same time, the ministers agreed to facilitate further growth of this figure to $ 1 billion.
The parties also discussed the implementation of flagship infrastructure projects, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as well as the laying of a fiber-optic communication line and a deep-sea power cable along the bed of the Caspian Sea.
Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the transit of Kazakhstan’s energy resources to world markets through the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as to collaboration in agriculture, industrial cooperation and telecommunications. In this regard, the increasing role of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Direct Investment Fund was emphasized.
The interlocutors also expressed satisfaction with the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, noting the successful holding of the Culture Days of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan. High appreciation was given to the intensification of cooperation in education, particularly the ongoing reciprocal Days of Higher Education of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan. A positive trend is also observed in the tourism sector: around 30 flights are operated weekly between the cities of the two countries.
During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on current issues of the regional and global agendas, and reaffirmed their commitment to continued close cooperation within multilateral structures, including the UN, the Organization of Turkic States, the CICA, the CIS, the OIC, and the Caspian Summit.
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08.04.2026, 14:35 86551
Tokayev receives Special Envoy of the Korean President and Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik
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President Tokayev emphasized that the Republic of Korea is one of Kazakhstan’s key strategic partners and praised the positive momentum in bilateral relations, akorda.kz reports.
The President, noting the warm attitude toward the Korean people in Kazakhstan and the dynamic development of the Republic of Korea, reaffirmed Astana’s commitment to strengthening the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries.
The Head of State conveyed warm greetings to President Lee Jae Myung, stressing the importance of Kang Hoon-sik’s visit to Kazakhstan as his Special Envoy.
Your visit is of great significance for further strengthening Kazakh-Korean cooperation. I am confident that, through joint efforts, cooperation between our countries will continue to develop steadily," - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
In turn, Kang Hoon-sik expressed gratitude for the warm reception and conveyed congratulations from President Lee Jae-myung on the successful holding of the referendum on the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution.
The Special Envoy underlined that the Republic of Korea attaches great importance to elevating bilateral relations to a new level by strengthening trade, economic, and investment ties, as well as implementing joint projects across various sectors.
During the meeting, a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda was discussed, including prospects for expanding cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, taking into account current challenges in the global market.
In conclusion, Kang Hoon-sik conveyed an invitation from President Lee Jae Myung for President Tokayev to visit Seoul, including participation in the first "Central Asia - Republic of Korea" summit to be held in September this year.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gratefully accepted the invitation from the South Korean leader and expressed confidence that the upcoming high-level talks would significantly boost cooperation between the two countries, as well as strengthen interaction within the "Central Asia - Republic of Korea" format.
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