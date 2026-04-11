Kazakhstan and Armenia held Consular Consultations and Expressed Interest in Expanding Cooperation in the Consular Sphere

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As part of the implementation of the Action Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia for 2026-2027, scheduled consular consultations were held in Yerevan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Azamat Aubekov, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, headed the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Artur Petrosyan, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, represented the Armenian side. Representatives of relevant agencies of both countries also took part in the consultations.





The meeting was held in a constructive and business-like atmosphere, with participants conducting a comprehensive review of the current consular agenda. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements on travel and stay procedures for citizens, as well as cooperation in the field of migration, signed on April 15, 2024. The parties noted that these arrangements not only strengthened the legal framework of bilateral relations but also created favorable conditions for expanding direct contacts between citizens and business communities of the two countries.





At the conclusion of the negotiations, the heads of the delegations signed the final Protocol of Consultations, formalizing the agreements reached and outlining priority areas for further interagency cooperation. The Kazakh and Armenian sides reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen their partnership in the interests of their citizens.