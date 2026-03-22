21.03.2026, 22:33 14261
The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia, Zhanna Saginova met with the Advisor to the President of the Slovak Republic for Foreign Affairs and International Policy, Jan Kubiš, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key issues on the regional and international agenda.
During the meeting, the Ambassador briefed on the results of the referendum and emphasized that the adoption of the Basic Law will set a course for the country’s sustainable long-term development and establish a new institutional framework for Kazakhstan, capable of responding effectively to both external and internal challenges in an era of turbulence.
The transition to a unicameral Parliament (Kurultai), the introduction of the position of Vice President, the establishment of a multi-level system of public dialogue, including the Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council), as well as the strengthening of mechanisms for the protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms, all highlight the scale and significance of the constitutional reforms.
Particular attention was paid to the assessments of international observers, who gave a positive evaluation of the voting process, noting that it was conducted in accordance with international standards.
Ján Kubiš highly praised the ongoing constitutional reform. In his view, the results of the referendum clearly demonstrate broad public support in Kazakhstan for the course of large-scale political transformation and socio-economic reforms pursued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
He also highlighted the effectiveness of Kazakhstan’s proactive foreign policy, which is contributing to the country’s growing authority on the international stage.
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21.03.2026, 11:54 15181
The Results of the Referendum on the Adoption of the New Constitution of Kazakhstan were Announced at the OSCE Meeting in Vienna
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During the meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), at which the OSCE ODIHR Director Maria Telalian made an annual report, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the results of the republican referendum held on March 15 this year. The delegation of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the ODIHR Director for sending a Referendum Assessment Mission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
It was noted that, according to the Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan, more than 9 million citizens participated in the referendum, and the adoption of the new Basic Law of the country was supported by 87.15 percent of the voting participants. Thus, the referendum was recognized as having taken place, and the new Constitution was adopted as a result of the free expression of the will of the people of Kazakhstan.
It was emphasized that the results of the vote indicate broad public support for the constitutional reform and confirm the successful implementation of the democratic process in the country. The new, truly People’s Constitution will officially enter into force on July 1, 2026.
During the speech, it was also noted that the implementation of the provisions of the new Constitution will become the basis for a large-scale update of national legislation. In the coming period, five new constitutional laws are planned to be submitted to Parliament, including acts regulating the institution of the President, the Kurultai (Parliament), the People's Council, as well as the status of the capital and the administrative-territorial structure of the country. At the same time, a systematic review of eight more constitutional laws and more than 60 regulatory legal acts, including key codes, will be required.
It was emphasized that this legislative process will be synchronized with the upcoming parliamentary elections, which are scheduled to be held before September 1 of this year.
Special attention was paid to the international assessment of the referendum. International observers from the CIS, the IPA CIS, the SCO, the Organization of Turkic States, the TURKPA, the CSTO PA, the OIC and the CICA unanimously noted the open and transparent nature of voting, broad participation of citizens, respect for the rights of all participants in the process and the provision of opportunities for free, informed and independent choice.
In this regard, the referendum was recognized as complying with Kazakhstan's national legislation and international obligations in the electoral sphere.
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21.03.2026, 09:00 16701
Kazakhstan’s Initiative to Establish a Water Organization was Presented at the United Nations
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Kairat Umarov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, took part in an event dedicated to World Water Day 2026 on the theme "Water and Gender Equality", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his remarks, he underscored that water is fundamental to public health, food security, and sustainable development, and that ensuring equal access to water resources is directly linked to justice and inclusion. Particular attention was drawn to the fact that women and girls in many countries are the ones most acutely affected by water scarcity, while their participation in water resource management processes remains insufficient.
The Kazakh side also noted the growing pressure on global water resources as a result of climate change, ecosystem degradation, unsustainable consumption, and disruptions to the hydrological cycle. It was emphasized that, amid the continuing lack of access to safe drinking water and sanitation, strengthening international cooperation and improving global water governance are especially important.
In this context, participants were informed about the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish, under the auspices of the United Nations, a dedicated international water organization as part of the UN80 reform process. This initiative is aimed at increasing institutional efficiency, reducing duplication of functions, and giving the water agenda the political prominence it deserves.
The first international consultations on this issue were also announced for April of this year in Astana, on the margins of the Regional Environmental Summit. Kazakhstan called on UN Member States and partners to actively engage in the further dialogue on the water agenda.
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20.03.2026, 21:24 46996
The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia, Zhanna Saginova met with the Advisor to the President of the Slovak Republic for Foreign Affairs and International Policy, Jan Kubiš, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key issues on the regional and international agenda.
During the meeting, the Ambassador briefed on the results of the referendum and emphasized that the adoption of the Basic Law will set a course for the country’s sustainable long-term development and establish a new institutional framework for Kazakhstan, capable of responding effectively to both external and internal challenges in an era of turbulence.
The transition to a unicameral Parliament (Kurultai), the introduction of the position of Vice President, the establishment of a multi-level system of public dialogue, including the Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council), as well as the strengthening of mechanisms for the protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms, all highlight the scale and significance of the constitutional reforms.
Particular attention was paid to the assessments of international observers, who gave a positive evaluation of the voting process, noting that it was conducted in accordance with international standards.
Ján Kubiš highly praised the ongoing constitutional reform. In his view, the results of the referendum clearly demonstrate broad public support in Kazakhstan for the course of large-scale political transformation and socio-economic reforms pursued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
He also highlighted the effectiveness of Kazakhstan’s proactive foreign policy, which is contributing to the country’s growing authority on the international stage.
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20.03.2026, 19:50 47251
Opportunities for Exporting Ethiopian Coffee to Kazakhstan were Discussed in Addis Ababa
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The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia, Zhalgas Adilbayev, held a meeting with the leadership of Hadid Trading, one of Ethiopia's leading companies exporting coffee to global markets, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for developing coffee exports to Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh diplomat drew the interlocutors' attention to the fact that the coffee business industry has been actively developing in Kazakhstan in recent years. In this regard, there is a growing need for new suppliers of high-quality coffee, including from Ethiopia.
Furthermore, the Ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan could become not only a consumer of coffee but also a hub for exporting Ethiopian coffee to neighboring Central Asian countries, as well as to Russia and Western China.
The Kazakh diplomat noted that all the prerequisites for the development of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ethiopia are in place. Foremost among these are the stable political situation in the country and peaceful, good-neighborly relations with all adjacent nations. Moreover, he noted that Kazakhstan is undergoing a new stage of internal political transformation and economic development, with a primary focus on digital transformation and the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies across all spheres of activity for the citizens of Kazakhstan.
In the course of the negotiations, the Deputy General Director of the company, A. Khalifa, briefed the Ambassador on the company's activities and expressed interest in developing coffee exports to Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan was briefed on the company's products and the infrastructure of its laboratory expertise for selecting high-quality coffee for export to international markets.
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20.03.2026, 18:20 46096
Russia’s Putin congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on new Constitution over phone
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
On the phone call, Vladimir Putin congratulated the Kazakh leader on the success of the nationwide referendum and the adoption of the new Constitution. Both presidents discussed bilateral ties as well.
In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of the upcoming state visit from the Russian president to Kazakhstan in late May for boosting the strategic partnership and strategic allied relations between the two countries.
Putin agreed more with such an outlook on the upcoming talks in Astana, while noting the steady bilateral cooperation across all strategic areas.
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20.03.2026, 16:00 46411
Parliament to hold joint session of chambers on March 27
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Speaker of the Majilis Erlan Koshanov has signed an order to convene a joint session of the Parliament chambers, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In accordance with subparagraph 2) paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall be convened on March 27, 2026, at 10:00 am in Astana," the document reads.
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20.03.2026, 14:55 47501
Kazakhstan and India Strengthen Strategic Partnership
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Azamat Yeskarayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India held a meeting with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for further development of relations between two countries.
At the beginning of the meeting, Ambassador A.Yeskarayev conveyed warm greetings to the Indian side on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and the Hindu New Year, emphasizing the symbolic significance of this period of renewal for further strengthening Kazakhstan-India cooperation.
The Kazakh diplomat noted that Kazakhstan and India have celebrated more than three decades of diplomatic relations, stressing that the ties between the peoples of the two countries go far beyond formal diplomacy and are rooted in deep historical, cultural, and civilizational foundations. He also emphasized that India is a time-tested key strategic partner for Kazakhstan in South Asia and a highly influential global actor.
During the meeting, the Ambassador expressed gratitude for the organization of the first visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan to India within the framework of the "India AI Impact Summit 2026" on February 19-20, 2026, noting the high level of Indian side’s work.
The Kazakh side congratulated the Government of India on its chairmanship of BRICS in 2026 and discussed the possibility of organizing a state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to New Delhi within the framework of the BRICS Summit in September 2026.
In turn, the Indian Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, congratulated the Kazakh side on Ait and Nauryz celebrations, expressed appreciation for the uranium agreement, and highlighted India’s interest in long-term and reliable contracts in the oil and gas sector in the context of the Middle East situation. He also confirmed that India is ready to explore the organization of a state visit of the President of Kazakhstan either before or after the BRICS Summit, and expressed willingness to intensify cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres.
The sides also discussed further strengthening cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres, including establishing contacts with leading Indian conglomerates such as Tata Group and Reliance Industries.
In conclusion, the parties emphasized their mutual commitment to further deepening the strategic partnership and expanding cooperation in areas of shared interest.
An understanding was reached to continue regular exchange of information on key areas of interaction, including the economy, investments, and new technological projects.
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20.03.2026, 09:01 39276
A meeting of the Regional Investment Headquarters was held in the Akmola Region
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov attended a meeting of the Regional Investment Headquarters of the Akmola Region. The meeting was organized by the regional Akimat with the participation of Marat Akhmetzhanov, Akim of Akmola Region, government agencies and the business community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Regional Investment Headquarters serves as a platform for effective interaction between the government and business, where investor confidence is built and projects are implemented.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov spoke at the meeting and emphasized the region's solid economic foundation, which can be used to build new investment proposals.
By the end of 2025, fixed capital investment in Akmola Oblast amounted to 926.9 billion tenge, 1.5 times higher than the same period last year. Akmola Oblast ranks first among regions in terms of investment growth, which forms the foundation for the region's further socioeconomic development," noted Alibek Kuantyrov.
Following the meeting, opportunities for implementing investment projects in the region were discussed, with a focus on agricultural processing, food production development, logistics, and the construction industry. Particular attention was paid to developing the region's tourism potential, which will create new investment magnets.
During the visit, Deputy Minister met with Marat Akhmetzhanov, Akim of Akmola Region.
During the conversation, participants discussed the region's investment potential, as well as the benefits of implementing and supporting projects to ensure economic growth and development in the region.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs also visited industrial enterprises in the Akmola region as Kazrost Engineering, Qazaq Kaolin and KirZavod.
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