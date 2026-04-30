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The Development of Trade, Economic, and Investment Cooperation with the Republic of Korea was Discussed in Astana
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Kazakhstan and China Strengthen Investment and Financial Cooperation
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Kazakhstan not to change format of its participation in OPEC+
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Kazakhstan and Slovakia Discuss Priority Areas for Transport and Logistics Cooperation
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Kazakhstan plans to export AI heat network diagnostics project to Uzbekistan
Following the pilot project in Shymkent, significant results were achieved, including a reduction in repair budgets of up to 75% and an economic effect of up to 887 million tenge per year," Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.
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10 AI-based projects underway in Kazakhstan’s railway sector
AI automatically checks documents, builds routes, tracks cargo movement, and determines the required permits. As a result, border crossing time has been reduced from four hours to 30 minutes," Nurlan Sauranbayev said.
Previously, diagnostics were carried out manually, took up to two hours, and depended on the human factor. Now the system automatically uses video analytics to detect wagon defects, predict faults, and monitor nine key parameters in real time. As a result, the diagnostic process has been reduced to eight minutes," the minister said.
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National Strategy "Digital Qazaqstan": Government Reviews AI Implementation Across Economic Sectors
On the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a draft of the National Strategy for Large-Scale Digitalization and Total Implementation of Artificial Intelligence Technologies ‘Digital Qazaqstan’ has been prepared. This document will define the conceptual vision for the development of the sector in the long term and will allow for coordinated implementation of the tasks set in this area. In the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence declared by the Head of State, we must give a significant impetus to the digital transformation of the economy," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
The new Constitution for the first time enshrines the rights of citizens to the protection of personal data. This gives impetus to the further development of the industry and reflects the strategic priorities of the state. Current legislation provides for the need to protect personal data when operating artificial intelligence systems," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
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Kazakhstan to redirect 260,000 tons of oil amid Druzhba route adjustment
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Kazakhstan Presented Its Foreign Economic Priorities at the Delphi Economic Forum
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