President received Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship LeaguePresident received Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League
Kazakhstan and China Strengthen Investment and Financial Cooperation
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With the support of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Shanghai, the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), in cooperation with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, held the business event "AIFC Connect: Shanghai 2026", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The main objective of the event was to strengthen investment and financial cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, develop direct contacts with Chinese investors, and promote projects through the AIFC infrastructure.
The Consul General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai, Nurlan Akkoshkarov, emphasized the strategic nature of Kazakh-Chinese relations, as well as the priorities of deepening investment cooperation, integrating capital markets, and expanding bilateral business ties. To date, trade turnover between the two countries has reached USD 48.7 billion, reflecting steady growth in bilateral trade.
The event featured presentations of AIFC projects, the Green Finance Centre, and business representatives, including KAZ Minerals Management, Solidcore Eurasia, and ITS CSD. Participants were introduced to a wide range of investment opportunities-from mining and metallurgical industries and infrastructure projects to digital solutions and green finance instruments.
Special attention was given to capital market integration. The discussion included representatives of Samruk-Kazyna, China International Capital Corporation (CICC), Freedom Broker, and Jiaxin International Resources Investment Ltd.
During the forum, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the AIFC Green Finance Centre and the International Green Economy Association (IGEA), aimed at developing joint environmental initiatives. The AIFC Insights analytical center also presented an overview of capital markets in Central Asia and the Caucasus, noting that Kazakhstan remains the region’s largest financial market, with a bond market volume of approximately USD 81 billion.
A key practical outcome was the announcement of expanded opportunities for listing yuan-denominated bonds (panda bonds) on the Astana International Exchange (AIX), in which the Shanghai Stock Exchange is a shareholder. In April 2026, AIX carried out the first placement of panda bonds in Kazakhstan and Central Asia by Samruk-Kazyna totaling 3 billion yuan, creating an additional channel for attracting Chinese capital.
In response to the global demand for decarbonization, the regional AIFC Carbon Platform was presented, enabling operations with international instruments, including I-REC certificates and carbon credits. In addition, the capabilities of the AIFC aviation hub were showcased, designed for structuring aircraft leasing and financing transactions.
The event concluded with a series of bilateral meetings, during which specific projects and cooperation formats between business representatives and financial institutions of Kazakhstan and China were discussed.
The AIFC operates as a jurisdiction based on English common law and serves as a regional platform for attracting investment, developing capital markets, and introducing financial instruments. The AIFC Connect format is aimed at direct engagement with investors and has previously been implemented in key financial centers, including Singapore, London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Beijing.
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