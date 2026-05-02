Soyuz-5/Sunkar rocket completes maiden flight from modernized Baiterek launch site  

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In anticipation of the celebration in Kazakhstan of the National Book Day, Kazakh books were donated to Algerian libraries for the first time. The event was aimed to strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Algeria, promoting reading, and supporting literature, publishing, and librarianship, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Kazakhstan Ambassador Anuarbek Akhmetov donated to the National Library of Algeria and to the Library of the Great Mosque’s Cultural Center of the Presidential Administration the masterpieces of the great Kazakh philosopher, poet, and humanist Abay Kunanbayev, and the books about Kazakhstan translated into Arabic and English.





In addition, a photo of the Mausoleum of the eminent Kazakh philosopher and the founder of Turkic Sufism, Khoja Akhmed Yasawi, was donated for display in the main reading hall of the Library of the Cultural Center, which specializes in Islamic studies, as a symbol of the deep spiritual connection between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Algeria.





During the ceremony, the Ambassador spoke about the crucial historical role of books as an intellectual and spiritual bridge between peoples, and expressed hope that Kazakh literature and culture will spark interest among Algerian readers and researchers. Emphasized that, thanks to the initiative of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan celebrates on April 23 the National Book Day designed to promote reading and support literature. Particularly noted that many of Abai's universal ideas about justice, the rule of law, and national unity have been incorporated into the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, initiated by the Head of State.





Fatiha Tedjini, Director General of the Library of the Great Mosque’s Cultural Center, expressed gratitude for the donated publications. Emphasized an interest in developing cooperation with Kazakh partners and congratulated our country on the National Book Day.





Vice-Rector of the Great Mosque’s Cultural Center, Ghania Guemraoui, praised the initiative of Kazakh leader to celebrate the National Book Day and his efforts to promote reading as a crucial element of the nation's intellectual development.





Deputy Director General of the National Library of Algeria, Hayat Gounni, noted that the donated books will find a prominent place in the library and spark interest in Kazakh culture. Proposed establishing cooperation with the libraries of Kazakhstan and invited Kazakh scholars to conduct research at one of the world's largest centers of Arabic literature.





In conclusion, the Ambassador congratulated the Algerian directors on their professional holiday - International Librarian Day, and the UNESCO World Book and Copyright Day.