01.05.2026, 10:00 9756
Businesses from the Indian State of Maharashtra have Reaffirmed their Interest in the Kazakhstani Market
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Azamat Yeskarayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India during his visit to Mumbai held a series of meetings with the leadership of Kazakhstani and Indian companies, representatives of Maharashtra’s political circles, and religious leaders, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The purpose of the visit was to strengthen trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as to promote joint projects of mutual interest.
During the talks with the management of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium-Magnesium Plant JSC., the parties discussed the implementation of the Kazakh-Indian project "IREUK Titanium Limited", which focuses on the production of titanium slag. Its strategic importance was noted, given the steady demand for titanium products and its contribution to the development of industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and India. The Ambassador reaffirmed the Embassy’s full support for the project and its readiness to provide assistance at every stage of its implementation, including liaising with Indian government agencies and facilitating the negotiation process.
The visit also included a meeting with Sucharita Choudhury, President of Business Development and Corporate Relations at Tata Sons Private Limited. The prospects for investment cooperation and priority areas of collaboration were discussed. The Indian side confirmed its interest in implementing projects in Kazakhstan, viewing the our country as a key partner in Central Asia. Kazakhstan’s significant potential, which creates favorable conditions for the implementation of long-term industrial initiatives, has been noted.
There is particular interest in projects in the energy sector, the mining and metallurgical industry, and heavy industry, including participation in the extraction and processing of raw materials, the modernization of production facilities, and the implementation of advanced technologies. In addition, the possibility of implementing infrastructure projects in the field of digital technologies was discussed, including the construction of an artificial intelligence data center in Ekibastuz using cutting-edge solutions. Particular interest was expressed in participating in airport construction, as well as in implementing major infrastructure projects aimed at developing transportation, logistics, and industrial infrastructure.
Special attention was given to cooperation in the spiritual and humanitarian spheres. During a meeting with religious leader Samir Somaiya, President of the Somaiya Vidyavihar Center for Indology, the significance of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions as an effective platform for interfaith dialogue was highlighted. Samir Somaya spoke highly of Kazakhstan’s experience in fostering interfaith harmony and reaffirmed his interest in continuing cooperation.
Overall, mentioned visit helped to strengthen Kazakh-Indian ties, gave new impetus to the development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation, and expanded contacts in the business and cultural spheres. The agreements reached and the ties established form the basis for the practical implementation of joint projects and the further deepening of the bilateral partnership.
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30.04.2026, 19:20 16811
Expansion of Trade and Economic Cooperation at the Center of the Kazakh-Finnish Dialogue
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov met with Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland Ville Tavio, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat informed the Finnish side about the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at modernizing the economy and improving the investment climate.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects of the development of Kazakh-Finnish relations, with a particular focus on expanding trade and economic cooperation and strengthening business ties between the two countries. Mutual interest was noted in further enhancing practical cooperation, including through relevant government bodies.
Special attention was paid to the preparation of the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which is expected to give additional impetus to practical engagement and the implementation of joint initiatives.
The parties confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.
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29.04.2026, 17:37 35291
Kazakhstan and Denmark Outline New Horizons for Bilateral Cooperation
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov visited the Kingdom of Denmark, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The visit was conducted at the head of a high-level interagency delegation, which included Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Amanglyi Berdalin, as well as representatives of state bodies and leading national financial and investment institutions, including Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC, Samruk-Kazyna Invest, Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund and Kazakh Invest.
As part of the official programme, bilateral consultations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.
The Deputy Minister held a meeting with State Secretary for Trade and Investment of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lina Gandløse Hansen, during which the parties discussed the current state and prospects for further development of Kazakhstan-Denmark trade, economic and investment cooperation. Particular attention was given to attracting Danish investment and expanding cooperation in priority sectors, including renewable energy, green technologies, water solutions, the agro-industrial sector, transport and logistics, digital governance and artificial intelligence. Plans to organise a trade mission of Danish companies to Kazakhstan were also discussed.
During the meeting with Deputy State Secretary - Director for Political Affairs of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eva Barløse, the parties exchanged views on key issues of the bilateral and international agenda.
The Danish side reaffirmed the growing importance of Central Asia in Denmark’s foreign policy and trade agenda and introduced Lars Thuesen as Special Representative for Central Asia, who is expected to assume his duties in August 2026.
The parties also agreed to intensify efforts to expand the legal and regulatory framework of bilateral cooperation aimed at creating more favourable conditions for trade, investment and business activity.
A separate part of the visit was dedicated to strengthening cooperation in the agro-industrial sector. Vice Minister of Agriculture A.Berdalin held meetings with the leadership of the Danish Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries, as well as the Danish Agriculture and Food Council.
During the discussions, the parties explored prospects for the introduction of advanced Danish technologies in dairy farming, including plans to import high-yield dairy breeding cattle of Danish origin. Particular attention was given to veterinary safety, deep processing of agricultural products, expansion of bilateral trade in agri-food products, and the attraction of Danish investment into Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex.
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28.04.2026, 20:51 53656
Kazakhstan Supports the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
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On April 27, 2026, at the Headquarters of the United Nations, the Review Conference of the States Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) commenced its work. The NPT is the cornerstone treaty in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, and its Review Conference is taking place in an exceptionally complex international environment characterized by rising tensions, regional conflicts, and the weakening of the arms control architecture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Speaking in his national capacity during the General Debate, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently advocates for strengthening the NPT regime and advancing practical and realistic measures to reduce nuclear risks. Kazakhstan’s approach is grounded in its historical experience, including the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and the voluntary renunciation of its nuclear arsenal - steps that remain a significant contribution to strengthening international security and trust. In this context, the Head of the Kazakh delegation highlighted the relevance of the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to resume dialogue among nuclear-weapon States.
In a separate statement delivered by Kazakhstan in its capacity as Chair of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia (Semipalatinsk Treaty), the contribution of the States Parties to the Zone to strengthening the global nuclear disarmament regime was underscored. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty in Semipalatinsk, the States Parties called for enhanced inter-zonal cooperation and the establishment of new nuclear-weapon-free zones.
On the margins of the Conference, the Head of the Kazakh delegation also held a meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, as well as with a number of heads of foreign delegations, to discuss current issues on the international security agenda.
In parallel, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Kairat Umarov, is serving as Chair of the Second Main Committee of the Conference, whose mandate covers non-proliferation, regional issues, and safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The NPT Review Conference is a key event in the field of international security, during which States Parties will review the implementation of their obligations under the Treaty and continue discussions on ways to strengthen the regime in current conditions.
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28.04.2026, 19:57 53906
Kazakhstan and OSCE ODIHR Confirm Readiness to Continue Dialogue on Democratic Reforms
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with the Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Maria Telalian, who arrived in Astana on a visit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the discussion, the prospects for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and OSCE ODIHR were discussed in the areas of strengthening democratic institutions, improving electoral processes, ensuring the rule of law, and protecting human rights. Particular attention was paid to the results of the republican referendum held on March 15, as well as the adoption of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which became an important step in the further democratization and modernization of the country’s political system.
Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the readiness of the Kazakh side to continue constructive dialogue with OSCE ODIHR on issues of improving electoral legislation, developing civil society institutions, and strengthening human rights protection mechanisms.
Telalian expressed her gratitude to the Kazakh side for the warm reception. She reaffirmed the Bureau’s readiness to continue providing expert, legal and technical support, including the exchange of best practices in the field of democratic reforms and election monitoring.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in continuing the dialogue.
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28.04.2026, 18:56 55651
Kazakhstan and Singapore Outline New Areas of Cooperation
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore Kevin Cheok, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviews the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Singapore cooperation. They noted the high level of political dialogue and mutual interest in expanding partnership in trade, economic, and investment spheres.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the significant potential for cooperation in digitalization, innovation, and sustainable development, expressing readiness to intensify bilateral contacts.
For his part, Deputy Secretary Cheok confirmed Singapore’s interest in further deepening cooperation, including the through the implementation of joint projects in the green economy, logistics, and human capital development.
Particular attention was also given to strengthening business ties and enhancing interaction between the business communities of the two countries.
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28.04.2026, 14:33 55881
Kazakhstan and Greece Strengthen Cooperation in Healthcare
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece Timur Sultangozhin, together with a delegation of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan headed by Vice Minister Timur Muratov, held a meeting with Minister of Health of Greece Adonis Georgiadis, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed a broad range of issues on the bilateral agenda, with particular attention given to the practical implementation of agreements in the field of healthcare.
The visit of the Kazakh delegation to Greece took place with the support of the World Health Organization under the programme "Strengthening the Quality of Healthcare Services and Patient Safety in the Republic of Kazakhstan." The main purpose of the visit was to familiarize with best practices of the Greek healthcare system, mechanisms for improving the quality of medical services, as well as modern approaches to ensuring patient safety.
Minister of Health of Greece Adonis Georgiadis noted Kazakhstan’s contribution to the development of the international healthcare system, particularly emphasizing the historic significance of the Alma-Ata Declaration as one of the key documents in the field of primary healthcare. He also highly praised Kazakhstan’s dynamic development and ongoing reforms, expressing interest in further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, including expert exchanges, development of institutional ties, implementation of joint initiatives, as well as studying Kazakhstan’s experience in healthcare digitalization.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan emphasized that public health protection is among the priorities of the state policy of the Head of State and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, while international partnership plays an important role in the modernization of the national healthcare system. He expressed appreciation to the Greek side for its openness to cooperation and readiness to share its accumulated experience.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual commitment to further developing Kazakh-Greek cooperation in the medical sphere, including expanding contacts between institutions, expert communities, and sectoral organizations of the two countries.
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27.04.2026, 21:20 74691
Prospects for Deepening Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and the EU Presented in Europe
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the European Union Roman Vassilenko participated as an invited speaker in the 18th annual World Policy Conference, organized by the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) under the theme "Between Fragmentation and Interdependence: Rethinking the Global Governance", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Speaking at the session "The European Union as a Strategic Partner: Perspectives from Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia", the Kazakh diplomat highlighted the EU’s attractiveness as Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner, noting the EU’s growing commitment to expanding engagement with Central Asia as a whole. In this context, he recalled the successful holding of the first-ever Central Asia - EU Summit in Samarkand (3-4 April 2025), which resulted in an agreement to elevate cooperation between the two regions to the level of a strategic partnership.
Noting the complementarity, from Kazakhstan’s perspective, between the EU’s Global Gateway initiative and China’s Belt and Road project, the Ambassador pointed to the dynamic development and significant prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in the areas of transport and logistics (primarily, the expansion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the Middle Corridor), critical raw materials, conventional and green energy, as well as research and innovation.
It was emphasized that Kazakhstan, while pursuing a balanced and pragmatic foreign policy that takes into account its national interests, intends to continue developing its strategic partnership with the EU as one of its priority partners.
We have already come a long way in developing our relations, as evidenced by the conclusion of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU, the activities of more than 4,000 European companies in our country, over 200 bln US dollars in EU investment into our economy, and the maintenance of an open and constructive dialogue between our leaders. The key to the further success of our cooperation lies in the effective and swift practical implementation of agreements to deepen cooperation in the priority areas on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit", the Ambassador noted.
In this context, Vassilenko stressed that the adoption of a new Constitution by the people of Kazakhstan sends a clear message to the international community, including the EU, of the country’s commitment to constructive engagement as a stable, self-confident, and predictable partner in responding to the regional and global challenges and in shaping the agenda of the future.
The session also featured Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Georgia Lasha Darsalia, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan, and Senior Fellow at Harvard University’s Belfer Center Dmytro Kuleba (former Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine).
The participants in the discussion examined the current transformation of the European Union amid geopolitical upheavals, the evolution of transatlantic relations, and Europe’s changing role in the world. The importance of maintaining the EU’s commitment to the principles of international law and the UN Charter was emphasized.
Overall, alongside heads of leading think tanks and private companies from Europe, Asia, and North America, the Conference was attended by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher, as well as representatives of the governments of Romania, Poland, the UAE, Côte d’Ivoire, and other countries.
During the Conference, considerable emphasis was placed on the role of middle powers across different continents in reforming and strengthening the UN system and in creating a new architecture of international relations. It was noted that the active engagement and interaction of such states, including Kazakhstan, could make a substantial contribution to resolving global contradictions and achieving global progress.
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27.04.2026, 20:08 72911
Kazakhstan’s initiative received support from UNESCO
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The 224th session of the UNESCO Executive Board was held in Paris, with the active participation from the Kazakh delegation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Speaking at the plenary session, the Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, Askar Abdrakhmanov, welcomed the UNESCO 80 reform process initiated by the Organization’s new Director-General, Professor Khaled El-Enany, as well as his active engagement with Member States, their National Commissions, and other entities within the UNESCO system, which form the backbone of the Organization’s outreach and ensure its impact locally. The diplomat also expressed gratitude to UNESCO for its support of the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana and for its patronage of the upcoming international symposium "The Golden Horde as a Model of Steppe Civilization: History, Archaeology, Culture, Identity."
On the margins of the session, a traditional meeting of National Commissions for UNESCO took place. In her remarks, the Secretary-General of the National Commission of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO, Zhanar Shaimenova, expressed support for the Organization’s renewed momentum and highlighted the importance of the efficient cooperation between the UNESCO Secretariat, National Commissions, and other affiliated institutions in advancing international cooperation in education, science, culture, communication, and information.
In this context, one of the key outcomes of the session was the adoption of a decision initiated by Kazakhstan entitled "Strengthening contribution of the Associations and Clubs for UNESCO to UNESCO’s programmes and global priorities". The decision was co-sponsored by 41 UNESCO Member States from all continents.
The adopted document aims to strengthen coordination efforts to systematically engage the global movement of Associations and Clubs for UNESCO in advancing the Organization’s strategic priorities. It also underlines the particular relevance of such efforts in light of the United Nations’ proclamation of 2026 as the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.
The Executive Board decision also welcomed the outcomes of the Global Youth Forum of Associations and Clubs for UNESCO in Almaty, as well as the Movement’s Roadmap for actions until 2030. It should be noted that Kazakhstan holds the presidency of the World Federation of UNESCO Clubs for the period 2023-2027.
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