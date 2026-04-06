Esil River sees rising water levels in N Kazakhstan

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Due to increased water inflow from the Akmola region, there is a flood risk in the districts of Gabit Musirepov and Shal Akyn in the North Kazakhstan region, Qazinform News Agency reports.





According to the regional branch of Kazhydromet, over the past 24 hours the water level in the Esil River rose by 160 cm near the village of Shoptikol, while it decreased by 12 cm near Druzhba and by 89 cm near the settlement of Toksan bi, a fluctuation considered temporary.





Water levels are expected to rise again in the coming days as inflow from the upper reaches in the Akmola region continues. Specialists warn that between April 3 and 5, levels in some areas may exceed dangerous thresholds, potentially leading to river overflows.





According to hydrological monitoring data, ice has currently accumulated along riverbanks in the region, while on smaller rivers such as Babyk-Burlyk, Sharyk, and Imanburlyk, the ice has already melted.