04.04.2026, 14:55 38731
Kazakhstan-Educated Graduates Hold First Meeting in Ankara
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The first meeting of graduates who completed their higher education in Kazakhstan was held under the organization of the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the Board of Trustees of Kazakh-Turkish Yassawi University, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, aimed at strengthening friendship and professional ties, participants discussed the role of graduates in advancing relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, as well as promoting Kazakhstan’s educational potential abroad and expanding cooperation among alumni community.
The graduates noted that they have not forgotten their alma maters and the Kazakh language, emphasizing that they will never sever their ties with Kazakhstan. They also expressed positive views on the reforms and innovations taking place in our country, including the adoption of the new Constitution.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev highlighted that graduates educated in Kazakhstan serve as a "golden bridge" between the brotherly nations, making significant contributions to the development of bilateral cooperation and strengthening mutual understanding and friendship.
Chairman of the Board of Trustees Muhittin Şimşek expressed readiness to support initiatives aimed at bringing together graduates working in various fields, implementing joint educational and social projects, and enhancing the international reputation of Kazakhstan’s universities.
Within the framework of the event, participants outlined new areas of cooperation and joint initiatives and agreed to make such meetings a tradition in order to further expand cooperation between the two countries.
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04.04.2026, 16:48 37746
Kazakhstan ranks among countries with zero terrorism impact
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Kazakhstan has been ranked among countries with zero terrorist activity according to the Global Terrorism Index 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the report, Kazakhstan received a score of zero and is among the countries where no terrorist incidents have been recorded since 2007.
Overall, the report notes that global terrorism declined in 2025, with the number of deaths falling by 28% to 5,582, while the number of attacks dropped by nearly 22%.
Despite the overall improvement, the threat remains high and unevenly distributed. Nearly 70% of all terrorism-related deaths were concentrated in just five countries - Pakistan, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Experts emphasize that the main epicenter of terrorist activity remains the Sahel region in sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for more than half of all terrorism-related deaths worldwide.
It is also highlighted: "Border proximity is a defining feature of modern terrorism. Over 41 percent of terrorist attacks occurred within 50km of an international border, and 64 per cent occurred within 100km." This indicates a concentration of terrorist activity in border and weakly governed areas.
Against this backdrop, Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, demonstrate strong stability and security.
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04.04.2026, 07:12 38166
Kazhydromet issues weather forecast for April 4-6
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As cyclones and anticyclones shift over Kazakhstan, the recent clear weather will give way to rain across most regions over the coming days, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kazhydromet Weather Service warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms in much of Kazakhstan: in the northwest on April 4, the west on April 5 and 6, and the south on April 5.
Throughout the period, winds will strengthen across the country. Forecasters also predict patchy fog at night and in the morning hours. In addition, some regions may experience hail and squalls in the daytime.
Besides, the daytime temperatures are expected to slightly change nationwide. The west will see a drop from +15...+25°C (59...77°F) to +10...+20°C (50...68°F), while the north warms from +11...+20°C (52...68°F) to +15...+20°C (59-68°F). In the east, temperatures will fluctuate between +15...+23°C (59...73°F) and +20...+28°C (68...82°F). In the other parts of Kazakhstan, no sharp changes are expected.
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03.04.2026, 21:10 54891
Esil River sees rising water levels in N Kazakhstan
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Due to increased water inflow from the Akmola region, there is a flood risk in the districts of Gabit Musirepov and Shal Akyn in the North Kazakhstan region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the regional branch of Kazhydromet, over the past 24 hours the water level in the Esil River rose by 160 cm near the village of Shoptikol, while it decreased by 12 cm near Druzhba and by 89 cm near the settlement of Toksan bi, a fluctuation considered temporary.
Water levels are expected to rise again in the coming days as inflow from the upper reaches in the Akmola region continues. Specialists warn that between April 3 and 5, levels in some areas may exceed dangerous thresholds, potentially leading to river overflows.
According to hydrological monitoring data, ice has currently accumulated along riverbanks in the region, while on smaller rivers such as Babyk-Burlyk, Sharyk, and Imanburlyk, the ice has already melted.
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03.04.2026, 09:33 56161
In Türkiye Kazakh Students United for the Intellectual Tournament
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Kazakh students studying in Türkiye came together for a large-scale student debate tournament held at a high level, titled the "Birlik Cup". The intellectual competition was organized under the coordination of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Türkiye, as well as the Consulates General in Istanbul, Antalya, and Izmir, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The tournament served as an important platform for shaping a generation of competitive young people capable of thinking in line with the demands of the modern era.
The main goal of the debate tournament was to develop students' critical thinking, enhance their oratory skills, cultivate a culture of discussion, and strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation among young people. Participants demonstrated a high level of debating culture while discussing current social and international topics.
A total of 12 fractions took part in the intellectual competition, with Kazakh students studying in Istanbul, Ankara, Karabük, and Eskişehir ranking among the best.
The "Birlik Cup" tournament has established itself as a significant platform, making a substantial contribution to increasing the social activity of Kazakh students in Türkiye, developing their leadership and intellectual qualities, and strengthening unity and cooperation among compatriots abroad.
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02.04.2026, 16:14 75121
Nauryz Celebrated in Serbia
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A cultural and educational event dedicated to the celebration of Nauryz was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Serbia in Belgrade, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the event, the diplomatic club was introduced to the concept of celebrating Nauryz - "Nauryznama," symbolizing renewal, unity, and the continuity of cultural traditions. The festive program allowed participants to gain a deeper understanding of the rich cultural heritage of the Kazakh people.
Guests were particularly impressed by the authentic traditional atmosphere: traditional Kazakh costumes, household items, including national tableware and the decoration of a yurt, were presented, reflecting the unique lifestyle and philosophy of nomadic culture.
During the event, guests also had the opportunity to taste traditional Kazakh cuisine.
The celebration of Nauryz in Belgrade has become an annual tradition since the opening of the diplomatic mission in 2019 and aims to further develop cultural ties and strengthen friendly relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Serbia.
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02.04.2026, 13:15 75361
Kazakh Culture Enchants Public in Singapore
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A cultural event dedicated to Nauryz, a symbol of renewal, spring, and unity, was held as part of the Asia-Europe Foundation Open Day, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Singapore presented a national cultural programme that attracted significant interest from guests. In particular, members of the local Kazakh diaspora performed a traditional Kazakh dance showcasing the elegance of national choreography, and the renowned kui "Adai" by Kurmangazy was performed.
Among the guests were the leadership and staff of the Asia-Europe Foundation, representatives of the diplomatic corps in Singapore, international organisations, and members of the public.
Special attention was given to highlighting the significance of Nauryz as an ancient folk holiday symbolising renewal, harmony between humans and nature, mutual respect, and the strengthening of friendship among peoples.
Kazakhstan’s participation in the event contributed to further strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between Asia and Europe, as well as promoting national traditions on the international stage.
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02.04.2026, 09:28 75806
Nauryz Celebration Held in Rotterdam
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A large-scale celebration of the spring festival Nauryz took place in Rotterdam, bringing together compatriots living in various cities across the Netherlands, as well as local guests interested in the culture and traditions of Kazakhstan. The event was organized by the Netherlands branch of the World Association of Kazakhs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Nauryz traditionally symbolizes renewal, harmony, and spiritual purification. In Kazakhstan, it is celebrated in an expanded format within the framework of the "Nauryznama" decade, reflecting the values of unity, social solidarity, and respect for the environment. In this context, particular attention is given to the nationwide "Taza Kazakhstan" (Clean Kazakhstan) initiative, aimed at fostering a culture of responsibility, cleanliness, and a constructive attitude towards the environment.
The festive programme featured performances by artists, national music and dances, as well as elements of traditional culture reflecting the rich historical and spiritual heritage of the Kazakh people. Guests had the opportunity to become acquainted with Kazakh customs and traditions of hospitality, and to enjoy traditional dishes, including Nauryz kozhe, kazy, baursaks, and other national delicacies.
Held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, the celebration provided a platform for communication, strengthening cultural ties, and bringing together people of different generations and nationalities.
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02.04.2026, 08:14 56491
NASA successfully launches historic Artemis II moon mission
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The Artemis II space mission has blasted off from the US state of Florida, sending four astronauts on a historic journey around the moon and marking the first time humans have travelled beyond low-Earth orbit in more than 50 years, aljazeera.com reports.
The mission, which launched on Wednesday, is a major step in the United States space agency NASA’s plan to return humans to the moon and eventually send astronauts to Mars.
The 32-storey rocket rose from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, where tens of thousands gathered to witness the liftoff.
The Artemis II crew - NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen - are set for a nearly 10-day journey around the moon and back, taking them farther into space than humans have travelled in decades.
On this historic mission, you take with you the heart of this Artemis team, the daring spirit of the American people and our partners across the globe, and the hopes and dreams of a new generation," said Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, the launch director. "Good luck, Godspeed Artemis II. Let’s go."
Five minutes into the flight, Wiseman, the commander, saw the team’s target: "We have a beautiful moonrise, we’re headed right at it," he said from the capsule.
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