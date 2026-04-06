Kazakhstan-Educated Graduates Hold First Meeting in Ankara

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The first meeting of graduates who completed their higher education in Kazakhstan was held under the organization of the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the Board of Trustees of Kazakh-Turkish Yassawi University, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, aimed at strengthening friendship and professional ties, participants discussed the role of graduates in advancing relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, as well as promoting Kazakhstan’s educational potential abroad and expanding cooperation among alumni community.





The graduates noted that they have not forgotten their alma maters and the Kazakh language, emphasizing that they will never sever their ties with Kazakhstan. They also expressed positive views on the reforms and innovations taking place in our country, including the adoption of the new Constitution.





Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev highlighted that graduates educated in Kazakhstan serve as a "golden bridge" between the brotherly nations, making significant contributions to the development of bilateral cooperation and strengthening mutual understanding and friendship.





Chairman of the Board of Trustees Muhittin Şimşek expressed readiness to support initiatives aimed at bringing together graduates working in various fields, implementing joint educational and social projects, and enhancing the international reputation of Kazakhstan’s universities.





Within the framework of the event, participants outlined new areas of cooperation and joint initiatives and agreed to make such meetings a tradition in order to further expand cooperation between the two countries.