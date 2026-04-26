25.04.2026, 19:36 8611
An investment project for the construction of an eco-park has been launched in Astana
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The investment project for the construction and operation of the "Energy Astana" eco-park has been launched in the capital of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The contract was signed by Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Quanyuan Peng, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chinese company "EAST HOPE".
The project is expected to be launched in the second half of 2029. In the first phase, the eco-park will process approximately 1,500 tons of waste per day and generate 50 MW of electricity. Its implementation will create 250 temporary and 125 permanent jobs.
G. Ospankulov emphasized the importance of implementing projects of this scale that meet modern technological and environmental requirements.
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25.04.2026, 15:10 8916
Kazakhstan and Latvia Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Bilateral Relations
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted a next round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Latvia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh delegation was led by Arman Issetov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Latvian delegation was headed by Ivars Lasis, Deputy State Secretary - Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia.
The parties discussed prospects for the development of Kazakh-Latvian cooperation in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres. They also exchanged views on cooperation within multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the OSCE, and others.
Particular attention was paid to the expansion of transport and logistics connectivity. Arman Issetov noted that Latvia is a key transport and logistics hub in the Baltic region, and Kazakhstan intends to further develop new transport routes in cooperation with the Latvian side. In this context, the parties expressed satisfaction with the established cooperation between the transport authorities of the two countries.
Ivars Lasis emphasized the importance of the upcoming visit of the Minister of Agriculture of Latvia, Armands Krauze to Astana in May this year. According to him, Kazakhstan is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, while Latvia is ready to share its experience in areas such as veterinary services, livestock breeding, forestry, and others.
Following the consultations, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a spirit of mutual respect, openness, and pragmatism.
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25.04.2026, 11:11 9196
Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Green Strategic Partnership: Focus on Climate, Water and Sustainable Development
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the regular meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club under the theme "Jointly Achieving Sustainable Development: Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany for a Green Future." The event was held within the framework of the Regional Ecological Summit with the participation of representatives of government agencies, business circles, and international organizations of both countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his remarks, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev stressed that since 2012 the Berlin Eurasian Club has established itself as an effective platform facilitating the transition from dialogue to the implementation of concrete joint projects. He noted that Kazakh-German relations have reached the level of a mature strategic partnership based on mutual trust, pragmatism, and the alignment of long-term interests. Germany remains Kazakhstan’s key partner in the European Union, while Kazakhstan serves as an important regional hub for cooperation in Central Asia.
First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev pointed out that in the context of climate change, water is becoming a strategic resource directly affecting economic development, food security, and regional stability, particularly in Central Asia. Kazakhstan considers water security a priority of state policy and is implementing systemic measures, including the establishment of a relevant ministry, infrastructure modernization, and the introduction of digital and water-saving technologies.
Kazakhstan is currently promoting the initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations and counts on the support of international partners. In this context, the importance of strengthening regional cooperation, including within the framework of the "Central Asia - Germany" format and the "Green Central Asia" initiative, was emphasised.
Chairwoman of the Executive Board of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Katrin Klaas-Mühlhäuser highly praised the pace of reforms in Kazakhstan and outlined prospects for cooperation in the water sector. As an example, the creation of the Kazakh-German Water Hub as a platform for innovation, digitalisation, and professional training was highlighted.
During the meeting, it was noted that the sides possess considerable potential for deepening practical cooperation, including the joint implementation of infrastructure and environmental projects, the development of research initiatives, and the strengthening of the regional climate agenda.
Within the framework of two panel sessions, participants discussed food security, water resource management, climate resilience, as well as the implementation of the Green Central Asia initiative as a tool for enhancing regional security and environmental cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the exchange of advanced technologies and the development of cross-sectoral cooperation.
In conclusion, the sides reaffirmed their readiness for the active implementation of joint initiatives, including projects in water conservation, digitalization of water resource management, and the development of green energy, including hydrogen technologies. The practical substance of the partnership and the launch of concrete projects in the near future will determine its effectiveness and contribution to the sustainable development of the Central Asian region.
Following the meeting, Memoranda of Cooperation were signed between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Independent Institute for Environmental Issues of Germany; the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Independent Institute for Environmental Issues of Germany; the Information and Analytical Centre for Water Resources and the Independent Institute for Environmental Issues of Germany; as well as between Kazakhstan Centre for Modernization and Development of Housing and Communal Services JSC, "German Water Partnership" the German Water Association and the German company System S&P GmbH.
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25.04.2026, 10:11 9496
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Discusses Outcomes of UNEP Delegation’s Visit to Kazakhstan
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First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev received Director of the European Regional Office of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Arnold Kreilhuber, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Regional Ecological Summit (RES), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev congratulated the UNEP representative on the signing, on the margins of the summit, of the Framework Agreement on Strategic Partnership between the Government of Kazakhstan and UNEP that establishes an institutional foundation for the implementation of long-term joint initiatives.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that the country pursues a consistent policy on sustainable development, environmental protection, and strengthening regional cooperation, and also expressed gratitude to UNEP for its support in advancing the environmental agenda and facilitating the organization of the environmental forum.
In turn, Kreilhuber stated that UNEP views the Regional Environmental Hub, established under the agreement and on the basis of the UNEP Subregional Office for Central Asia in Almaty, as a platform for consolidating regional efforts, as well as a center of excellence and scientific expertise.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close cooperation on the practical implementation of the Summit’s agreements and outcome documents, as well as on the further expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of environmental protection and conservation of natural resources.
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24.04.2026, 22:00 27541
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Discusses Prospects for Regional Cooperation with UNFPA Representatives
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First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev held a meeting with Regional Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Florence Bauer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat thanked UNFPA Regional Director Bauer for her participation in the Regional Ecological Summit and expressed appreciation for the active support of the Organization’s Regional Office in holding panel sessions and events the Summit involving relevant Kazakh government agencies.
He emphasized that environmental issues are directly linked to the health and well-being of children and youth, who are among the most vulnerable in the face of natural disasters and man-made emergencies caused by global climate change.
UNFPA Regional Director Bauer noted that the Summit served as a platform for discussing pressing regional issues such as demographic resilience, child and maternal mortality, the impact of climate change on mortality rates in the region, as well as strengthening the capacities of youth organizations actively engaged in the environmental agenda.
The UNFPA representative also noted that Kazakhstan’s experience in strengthening Family Support Centers in the Turkistan region is being replicated across other regions, while Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan have already expressed readiness to exchange experience in preventing gender-based violence based on Kazakhstan’s centers.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue a constructive dialogue on youth reproductive health and well-being and to expand UNFPA’s presence at the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
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24.04.2026, 19:25 28331
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Discusses Child Rights Protection with UNICEF Deputy Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia
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First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev held a meeting with Deputy Regional Director of UNICEF for Europe and Central Asia Octavian Bivol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat thanked UNICEF Regional Director for his participation in the Regional Ecological Summit and expressed appreciation for the active support of UNICEF’s Regional Office in organizing panel sessions and events of the Summit involving relevant Kazakh government agencies.
He emphasized that environmental issues are directly linked to children’s well-being, as they are among the most vulnerable groups in the face of natural disasters and man-made emergencies caused by global climate change.
Bivol noted that the Summit platform provided an opportunity to view the regional ecological agenda from a new perspective and helped align approaches on the most pressing issues of regional environmental cooperation.
The UNICEF representative underscored that the Summit marked the launch of a unique regional project titled "Green Schools," the concept of which is based on integrating environmental education principles into school curricula, fostering responsible and conscious attitudes toward the environment, and developing skills among younger generations for the sustainable and rational use of natural resources.
He also noted that the new country programme of cooperation between the Government of Kazakhstan and UNICEF for 2026-2030 reflects Kazakhstan’s key national priorities related to children’s well-being and the protection of their rights.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue a constructive dialogue on child rights issues and expand UNICEF’s presence at the United Nations Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
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24.04.2026, 18:37 28901
Cooperation Prospects with UN Food and Agriculture Organization Discussed at Foreign Ministry
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Within the framework of the Regional Ecological Summit, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh Foreign Minister noted FAO’s significant contribution to promoting sustainable environmental practices, ensuring food security, and rational use of natural resources in the Europe and Central Asia region.
Yermek Kosherbayev emphasized that joint projects are being successfully implemented under the Partnership Programme between Kazakhstan and FAO. He expressed readiness to further expand cooperation, with a particular focus on the climate resilience of agriculture, ecosystem protection, and the development of regional initiatives.
The Kazakh side noted the importance of developing national certification standards based on the FAO recommendations. In his turn, Viorel Gutu expressed readiness to provide comprehensive methodological support, including on issues related to the development and standardization of lecithin production.
Special attention was paid to the active participation of the FAO as a key partner of the Regional Ecological Summit and as organizer of a number of high-level events on the margins of the forum.
The parties discussed prospects for deepening their interaction, including issues of efficient water resource management and sustainable land use.
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24.04.2026, 18:20 28646
Kazakhstan elected to the Governing Council of the UN ESCAP Asian and Pacific Centre for Transfer of Technology
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Following elections among the 52 member States of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the Republic of Kazakhstan has been elected to the Governing Council of the Asian and Pacific Centre for Transfer of Technology (APCTT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
As noted by Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UN ESCAP, this decision reaffirms Kazakhstan’s strengthening role as an active participant in the regional scientific and technological agenda, as well as the international recognition of its contribution to advancing sustainable and inclusive development.
Membership in the Governing Council enables Kazakhstan to participate directly in shaping regional approaches to technology transfer, including the development of mechanisms to ensure more open and equitable access to critical technologies, as well as to help bridge technological gaps across the Asia-Pacific region.
Participation in the Council’s work also creates additional opportunities to attract advanced technologies, investment and highly qualified professionals to the country, while further expanding international cooperation with leading research institutions.
At the same time, it provides a platform for promoting Kazakhstan’s domestic innovations at the regional level, thereby reinforcing the country’s role as a reliable partner and provider of modern technological solutions.
Kazakhstan’s election to the Governing Council is fully aligned with its strategic policy priorities aimed at fostering an innovation-driven economy and deeper integration into global technological processes.
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24.04.2026, 17:19 25391
Consultations on SCO Activities in the Context of the Current International Situation Held in Moscow
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Consultations on the international activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and regional security were held at the level of Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the SCO member states, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev headed the Kazakh delegation.
During the event, participants exchanged views on strengthening regional security in the context of the current international situation, as well as on expanding multifaceted cooperation within the SCO.
Particular attention was paid to the further implementation of agreements aimed at improving the SCO’s activities, as well as to the substantive preparation of upcoming high and highest level meetings in 2026, including preparations for the Summit of Heads of State in Bishkek.
Deputy Minister Bakayev expressed Kazakhstan’s support for global efforts to stabilize the situation in the region based on the principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter, and also emphasized the growing role of the SCO in ensuring peace, security, and sustainable development in Eurasia.
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