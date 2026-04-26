Kazakhstan and Latvia Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Bilateral Relations

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the regular meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club under the theme "Jointly Achieving Sustainable Development: Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany for a Green Future." The event was held within the framework of the Regional Ecological Summit with the participation of representatives of government agencies, business circles, and international organizations of both countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





In his remarks, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev stressed that since 2012 the Berlin Eurasian Club has established itself as an effective platform facilitating the transition from dialogue to the implementation of concrete joint projects. He noted that Kazakh-German relations have reached the level of a mature strategic partnership based on mutual trust, pragmatism, and the alignment of long-term interests. Germany remains Kazakhstan’s key partner in the European Union, while Kazakhstan serves as an important regional hub for cooperation in Central Asia.





First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev pointed out that in the context of climate change, water is becoming a strategic resource directly affecting economic development, food security, and regional stability, particularly in Central Asia. Kazakhstan considers water security a priority of state policy and is implementing systemic measures, including the establishment of a relevant ministry, infrastructure modernization, and the introduction of digital and water-saving technologies.





Kazakhstan is currently promoting the initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations and counts on the support of international partners. In this context, the importance of strengthening regional cooperation, including within the framework of the "Central Asia - Germany" format and the "Green Central Asia" initiative, was emphasised.





Chairwoman of the Executive Board of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Katrin Klaas-Mühlhäuser highly praised the pace of reforms in Kazakhstan and outlined prospects for cooperation in the water sector. As an example, the creation of the Kazakh-German Water Hub as a platform for innovation, digitalisation, and professional training was highlighted.





During the meeting, it was noted that the sides possess considerable potential for deepening practical cooperation, including the joint implementation of infrastructure and environmental projects, the development of research initiatives, and the strengthening of the regional climate agenda.





Within the framework of two panel sessions, participants discussed food security, water resource management, climate resilience, as well as the implementation of the Green Central Asia initiative as a tool for enhancing regional security and environmental cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the exchange of advanced technologies and the development of cross-sectoral cooperation.





In conclusion, the sides reaffirmed their readiness for the active implementation of joint initiatives, including projects in water conservation, digitalization of water resource management, and the development of green energy, including hydrogen technologies. The practical substance of the partnership and the launch of concrete projects in the near future will determine its effectiveness and contribution to the sustainable development of the Central Asian region.





Following the meeting, Memoranda of Cooperation were signed between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Independent Institute for Environmental Issues of Germany; the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Independent Institute for Environmental Issues of Germany; the Information and Analytical Centre for Water Resources and the Independent Institute for Environmental Issues of Germany; as well as between Kazakhstan Centre for Modernization and Development of Housing and Communal Services JSC, "German Water Partnership" the German Water Association and the German company System S&P GmbH.