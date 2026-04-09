The 30th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Algeria celebrated with joint concerts

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The 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two states was celebrated in the cities of Algiers and Oran. The main highlight of the celebrations was a joint concert featuring the kazakh musical group "Forte Trio" and the National Symphony Orchestra of Algeria. The events were attended by government officials, cultural figures, representatives of the business community and the diplomatic corps, friends of Kazakhstan, and leading local media, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





At the opening of the event Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Anuarbek Akhmetov highlighted the significant progress made by Kazakhstan and Algeria over the past three decades, emphasizing the strengthening of friendly ties as well as the high level of trust and cooperation across all key areas. The strong political will of the leaders of both countries to enhance bilateral cooperation was noted. The opening of embassies in both capitals became an important milestone that gave new impetus to the expansion of political dialogue. It was also emphasized that an exchange of letters between the heads of the foreign affairs ministries of the two countries took place to mark the anniversary. Ministers confirmed a mutual interest to deepen partnership in all spheres.





State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Algeria Sofiane Chaib noted a steady development of Kazakhstan-Algeria relations and reaffirmed a political will to expand cooperation in priority areas.





Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Culture and Arts of Algeria Nacera Ayaichia highlighted a special role of cultural exchanges in bringing peoples closer, emphasizing that such events contribute to deepening mutual respect and understanding.





Director of both operas of Algiers and Oran Mourad Senouci, noted that music and art serve as a reliable bridge of friendship between peoples and play an important role in strengthening cultural ties.





As part of the celebratory program, the gallery of the Algerian Opera hosted an exhibition featuring paintings, photographs, handicrafts, and national costumes showcasing the artistic and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan. Videos highlighting contemporary life, achievements, culture, and traditions of the country were also presented. The exhibition attracted great interest from visitors and became an additional element of cultural dialogue. The display will remain open for one month, continuing to present Kazakhstan at the main theater in Algiers.





The concerts in Algeria’s two largest cities generated widespread public resonance and received coverage in Algerian leading media outlets as well as among popular bloggers.





Overall, the events showcased the broad potential of cultural diplomacy and highlighted the significant opportunities for Kazakh-Algerian partnership.