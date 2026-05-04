Kazakh Tazy puppy births rise fourfold in two years

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The number of Kazakh Tazy puppies born has quadrupled since 2023, experts announced at the Astana Winner 2026 international dog show taking place in Astana on May 2-3, Qazinform News Agency reports.





A special feature of the exhibition was a mono-breed showcase dedicated to the Kazakh Tazy - a platform where the breed is finally getting the attention it deserves, and its cultural value is being reaffirmed. Breeders, experts, and enthusiasts gathered to discuss how to preserve and promote the Tazy beyond Kazakhstan's borders.





According to the organizers, interest in the exhibition is steadily rising: around 400 dogs daily. Of these, over 60 Tazys are featured in the mono-breed showcase, and about 40 more are taking part in the international program. Judging is conducted strictly in line with breed standards: experts examine everything - from conformation and coat condition to teeth and temperament. Based on the results, a dog either receives breeding approval or is excluded from it. The Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan monitors all matings.