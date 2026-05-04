Trump to review Iran’s 14-point plan to end war

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U.S. President Donald Trump said he will review a 14-point proposal submitted by Iran aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, while warning that Washington could resume military action if Tehran fails to meet expectations, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Al Jazeera.





Speaking to reporters before departing Florida aboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed he had been briefed on the "concept of the deal" but expressed doubts about its viability.





In a later post on Truth Social, he said it was difficult to imagine accepting the proposal, arguing that Iran had "not yet paid a big enough price" for its actions over the last 47 years.





The Iranian initiative, reported by Tasnim news agency, was drafted in response to a previous nine-point U.S. proposal. Tehran’s plan calls for a comprehensive end to the conflict within 30 days, rejecting Washington’s reported preference for a two-month ceasefire extension.





According to details cited by multiple outlets, the proposal includes demands for guarantees against future attacks, the withdrawal of U.S. forces from areas surrounding Iran, the lifting of sanctions, and the release of frozen Iranian assets. It also calls for war reparations, an end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, and the establishment of a new mechanism governing the Strait of Hormuz.





U.S.-based Axios reported that Iran set a one-month deadline for negotiations to reopen the strategic waterway and lift the U.S. naval blockade, followed by an additional month of talks focused on Tehran’s nuclear program.





The diplomatic effort comes amid a fragile ceasefire that has held since April 7, pausing months of fighting between U.S. and Israeli forces and Iran that began in late February. Despite the pause, Trump indicated that renewed strikes remain an option.





Tehran, however, has signaled deep mistrust. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it remains on "full standby" for a return to hostilities, warning that a resumption of conflict is likely due to what it described as Washington’s failure to honor past commitments.