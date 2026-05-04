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Trump to review Iran’s 14-point plan to end war
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Kazakhstan Strengthens Dialogue with the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships
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Role of Youth in Advancing Public Diplomacy and Interethnic Harmony Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The adoption of the new Constitution has become a major milestone in the modern history of the country. This step laid a solid foundation for a Just Kazakhstan, becoming a symbol of profound democratization and a reboot of the political system. This opens up unique historical opportunities and access to real social elevators for young people," Arman Issetov noted.
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Kazakhstan and Denmark Open New Opportunities for Business and Investment
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Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Russia’s FM Sergey Lavrov
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Three Kazakh schools to open in Russia - Lavrov
The construction of six joint schools, three in Russia and three in Kazakhstan, is on the agenda of our dialogue," Lavrov said.
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Kazakhstan and Russia Foreign Ministries sign cooperation plan for 2027-2028
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President received Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League
We attach particular importance to deepening the expanded strategic partnership with Tokyo. Last year, I paid an official visit to Japan, the results of which enabled to elevate Kazakh-Japanese relations to a new level. During the visit, Ms. Sanae Takaichi and I signed a Joint Statement covering all areas of bilateral relations. Seventeen important documents regarding trade, science and education, digitalization, ecology, and agriculture were approved. Representatives of the business communities of the two countries signed more than 60 agreements totaling 3.7 billion dollars. In Tokyo, we successfully held the first Central Asia-Japan Dialogue. This large-scale meeting certainly contributed to the strengthening of inter-regional ties," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.
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Russian FM Lavrov arrives in Astana
We confidently move towards the goal set by the two countries’ presidents to raise this indicator to $30 billion," he noted.
Russian investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have reached $29 billion, while Kazakhstan’s investments in Russia amount to approximately $9 billion," Kosherbayev said.
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