03.05.2026, 08:01 7551
Kazakhstan braces for rain and hail on Sunday
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Passing atmospheric fronts will cause rain and thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in much of Kazakhstan on May 3, Qazinform News Agency has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.
However, the northern and eastern regions will see dry weather.
The winds will strengthen nationwide, with dust storms expected in the south.
Overnight, ground frosts down to -1...-2 degrees Celsius are forecast in the west of the Akmola region, as well as the North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.
A high risk of fire is predicted in the following areas: the west, north, and east of the Pavlodar region; the west, east, and center of the Zhambyl region; the west, north, and south of the Karaganda region; the south of the Aktobe region; the west of the East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions; the east, south, and center of the Kyzylorda region; the south, east, and center of the Abai region; the west and north of the Zhetysu region (extremely high in the southeast and south); and the east and center of the Ulytau region.
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03.05.2026, 13:25 7211
Kazakh Tazy puppy births rise fourfold in two years
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The number of Kazakh Tazy puppies born has quadrupled since 2023, experts announced at the Astana Winner 2026 international dog show taking place in Astana on May 2-3, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A special feature of the exhibition was a mono-breed showcase dedicated to the Kazakh Tazy - a platform where the breed is finally getting the attention it deserves, and its cultural value is being reaffirmed. Breeders, experts, and enthusiasts gathered to discuss how to preserve and promote the Tazy beyond Kazakhstan's borders.
According to the organizers, interest in the exhibition is steadily rising: around 400 dogs daily. Of these, over 60 Tazys are featured in the mono-breed showcase, and about 40 more are taking part in the international program. Judging is conducted strictly in line with breed standards: experts examine everything - from conformation and coat condition to teeth and temperament. Based on the results, a dog either receives breeding approval or is excluded from it. The Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan monitors all matings.
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02.05.2026, 08:00 20231
Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 2
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Fronts will sweep across the nation on Saturday and cause rains and thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in most parts, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.
The country will also expect strong winds, kicking up a dust storm in the southwest.
Temperatures near or below zero degrees Celsius are set to grip the north, east of West Kazakhstan, northeast of Aktobe, west, north of Kostanay, Akmola, west of North Kazakhstan regions at night.
Forecasters predict high fire danger in the west, north, east of Pavlodar, center, west, east of Zhambyl, west, north, south of Karaganda, south of Aktobe, west of East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, east, south, center of Kyzylorda, south, east, center of Abai, west, north of Zhetysu, east of Ulytau regions.
The south and east of Zhetysu region are to brace for extreme fire danger.
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01.05.2026, 16:10 33751
Soyuz-5/Sunkar rocket completes maiden flight from modernized Baiterek launch site
Images | gov.kz
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The Soyuz-5 (Sunkar) completed its inaugural launch late Thursday night, marking the operational debut of the modernized Baiterek launch infrastructure, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Soyuz-5 rocket, carrying a mock payload, had been transported on March 31 via the Baikonur Cosmodrome’s railway from the assembly and testing facility at Site 42 and installed vertically on the launch pad at Site 45. For nearly a month, comprehensive tests of the ground complex and the new rocket were conducted at the Baiterek launch site.
The first test launch was carried out along a suborbital trajectory, without placing the mock payload into Earth orbit. The main objective was to test the performance of the launch complex equipment, rocket engines, onboard systems, and software.
The Baiterek space rocket complex is a joint project between Kazakhstan and Russia to develop ground-based space infrastructure at the Baikonur Cosmodrome for launches using rockets powered by environmentally friendly fuel components.
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01.05.2026, 08:00 34041
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most of Kazakhstan Friday
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Forecasters say a northwestern cyclone and associated fronts are likely to lash most parts of Kazakhstan with rains and thunderstorms, hail, and squalls, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.
According to Kazhydromet, northern and eastern parts are to expect dry weather. Strong winds are set to sweep over Kazakhstan, stirring dust across northern, southern, and eastern parts.
Forecasters warned that -1C frost could grip the north and east of West Kazakhstan at night, with the east of East Kazakhstan region expected see a touch of ground frost.
A high fire danger is set in place in the west, north of Pavlodar, center of Zhambyl, south of Karaganda, Aktobe, west of East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, east, south, center of Kyzylorda, south, east, center of Abai regions.
A severe fire threat is expected to unfold in the south, east of Zhetysu region.
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30.04.2026, 21:10 40831
Astana Hosts Traditional "Friendly Breakfast" with Diplomatic Corps
Images | gov.kz
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev took part in the annual "Friendly Breakfast" meeting attended by heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations accredited in the country, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his remarks, he outlined Kazakhstan’s key foreign policy priorities and ongoing domestic reforms. It was noted that Kazakhstan remains committed to developing cooperation with all partners and advocates for resolving conflicts exclusively through peaceful means - via dialogue and in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. Kazakhstan also reaffirmed its readiness to provide a platform for peace negotiations in the city of Turkestan.
The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador of Palestine Montaser Abu Zeid, highlighted the importance of such meetings for an open exchange of views on pressing international issues and informal communication.
The event brought together more than 60 representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, including the UN, CICA, and the World Bank.
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30.04.2026, 09:10 40516
Kazakhstan to see weather with no precipitation in most parts on Thursday
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An anticyclone spur is to cause the weather without precipitation in most parts of Kazakhstan on April 30, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.
The Mets said rains and thunderstorms are set to persist in the west, northwest, south, and mountain areas of the southern region, with the southwest and northwest to expect hail, and northwest and south - squalls. Strong wind and fog are also predicted across the country.
The north and east of West Kazakhstan region is to brace for lingering frost risk with temperatures to fall as low as -2C.
Fire danger is set to be high in the center, south of Abai, east, south, center of Kyzylorda regions.
Kazhydromet also warns of an extremely high fire risk in the southeast of Atyrau, west of North Kazakhstan, north of Pavlodar, south, east of Zhetysu regions.
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28.04.2026, 16:10 59721
Tengizchevroil fined KZT 53.7M over excess emissions
Images | kmg.kz
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Tengizchevroil LLP exceeded pollutant emission standards, authorities said, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In light of this finding, the Atyrau Regional Environmental Department initiated administrative proceedings against Tengizchevroil under the Administrative Offenses Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The department referred the cases to the Zhylyoi District Court.
Following the court proceedings, a ruling on April 20, 2026, found Tengizchevroil guilty and imposed an administrative fine of 53.7 million tenge.
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27.04.2026, 13:08 68071
Kazakh universities to close nearly 700 educational programs
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Kazakhstan plans to close nearly 700 academic programs at the universities due to their outdated content, Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek told the Government Hour at the Majilis, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The ministry surveyed over 73,000 enterprises through the enbek.kz platform to assess workforce needs.
Data collected included information on specialists nearing retirement and younger professionals entering the labor market.
Analysis covered 8,500 programs, revealing that many are outdated and misaligned with current economic demands.
Students already enrolled will be allowed to complete their studies, but new admissions will cease.
Saysat Nurbek acknowledged that closing long-standing programs may be challenging for universities but emphasized that quality and relevance must take priority.
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