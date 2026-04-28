27.04.2026, 20:08 5841
Kazakhstan’s initiative received support from UNESCO
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The 224th session of the UNESCO Executive Board was held in Paris, with the active participation from the Kazakh delegation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Speaking at the plenary session, the Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, Askar Abdrakhmanov, welcomed the UNESCO 80 reform process initiated by the Organization’s new Director-General, Professor Khaled El-Enany, as well as his active engagement with Member States, their National Commissions, and other entities within the UNESCO system, which form the backbone of the Organization’s outreach and ensure its impact locally. The diplomat also expressed gratitude to UNESCO for its support of the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana and for its patronage of the upcoming international symposium "The Golden Horde as a Model of Steppe Civilization: History, Archaeology, Culture, Identity."
On the margins of the session, a traditional meeting of National Commissions for UNESCO took place. In her remarks, the Secretary-General of the National Commission of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO, Zhanar Shaimenova, expressed support for the Organization’s renewed momentum and highlighted the importance of the efficient cooperation between the UNESCO Secretariat, National Commissions, and other affiliated institutions in advancing international cooperation in education, science, culture, communication, and information.
In this context, one of the key outcomes of the session was the adoption of a decision initiated by Kazakhstan entitled "Strengthening contribution of the Associations and Clubs for UNESCO to UNESCO’s programmes and global priorities". The decision was co-sponsored by 41 UNESCO Member States from all continents.
The adopted document aims to strengthen coordination efforts to systematically engage the global movement of Associations and Clubs for UNESCO in advancing the Organization’s strategic priorities. It also underlines the particular relevance of such efforts in light of the United Nations’ proclamation of 2026 as the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.
The Executive Board decision also welcomed the outcomes of the Global Youth Forum of Associations and Clubs for UNESCO in Almaty, as well as the Movement’s Roadmap for actions until 2030. It should be noted that Kazakhstan holds the presidency of the World Federation of UNESCO Clubs for the period 2023-2027.
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27.04.2026, 21:20 5561
Prospects for Deepening Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and the EU Presented in Europe
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the European Union Roman Vassilenko participated as an invited speaker in the 18th annual World Policy Conference, organized by the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) under the theme "Between Fragmentation and Interdependence: Rethinking the Global Governance", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Speaking at the session "The European Union as a Strategic Partner: Perspectives from Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia", the Kazakh diplomat highlighted the EU’s attractiveness as Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner, noting the EU’s growing commitment to expanding engagement with Central Asia as a whole. In this context, he recalled the successful holding of the first-ever Central Asia - EU Summit in Samarkand (3-4 April 2025), which resulted in an agreement to elevate cooperation between the two regions to the level of a strategic partnership.
Noting the complementarity, from Kazakhstan’s perspective, between the EU’s Global Gateway initiative and China’s Belt and Road project, the Ambassador pointed to the dynamic development and significant prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in the areas of transport and logistics (primarily, the expansion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the Middle Corridor), critical raw materials, conventional and green energy, as well as research and innovation.
It was emphasized that Kazakhstan, while pursuing a balanced and pragmatic foreign policy that takes into account its national interests, intends to continue developing its strategic partnership with the EU as one of its priority partners.
We have already come a long way in developing our relations, as evidenced by the conclusion of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU, the activities of more than 4,000 European companies in our country, over 200 bln US dollars in EU investment into our economy, and the maintenance of an open and constructive dialogue between our leaders. The key to the further success of our cooperation lies in the effective and swift practical implementation of agreements to deepen cooperation in the priority areas on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit", the Ambassador noted.
In this context, Vassilenko stressed that the adoption of a new Constitution by the people of Kazakhstan sends a clear message to the international community, including the EU, of the country’s commitment to constructive engagement as a stable, self-confident, and predictable partner in responding to the regional and global challenges and in shaping the agenda of the future.
The session also featured Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Georgia Lasha Darsalia, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan, and Senior Fellow at Harvard University’s Belfer Center Dmytro Kuleba (former Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine).
The participants in the discussion examined the current transformation of the European Union amid geopolitical upheavals, the evolution of transatlantic relations, and Europe’s changing role in the world. The importance of maintaining the EU’s commitment to the principles of international law and the UN Charter was emphasized.
Overall, alongside heads of leading think tanks and private companies from Europe, Asia, and North America, the Conference was attended by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher, as well as representatives of the governments of Romania, Poland, the UAE, Côte d’Ivoire, and other countries.
During the Conference, considerable emphasis was placed on the role of middle powers across different continents in reforming and strengthening the UN system and in creating a new architecture of international relations. It was noted that the active engagement and interaction of such states, including Kazakhstan, could make a substantial contribution to resolving global contradictions and achieving global progress.
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25.04.2026, 19:36 46926
An investment project for the construction of an eco-park has been launched in Astana
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The investment project for the construction and operation of the "Energy Astana" eco-park has been launched in the capital of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The contract was signed by Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Quanyuan Peng, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chinese company "EAST HOPE".
The project is expected to be launched in the second half of 2029. In the first phase, the eco-park will process approximately 1,500 tons of waste per day and generate 50 MW of electricity. Its implementation will create 250 temporary and 125 permanent jobs.
G. Ospankulov emphasized the importance of implementing projects of this scale that meet modern technological and environmental requirements.
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25.04.2026, 15:10 47231
Kazakhstan and Latvia Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Bilateral Relations
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted a next round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Latvia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh delegation was led by Arman Issetov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Latvian delegation was headed by Ivars Lasis, Deputy State Secretary - Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia.
The parties discussed prospects for the development of Kazakh-Latvian cooperation in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres. They also exchanged views on cooperation within multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the OSCE, and others.
Particular attention was paid to the expansion of transport and logistics connectivity. Arman Issetov noted that Latvia is a key transport and logistics hub in the Baltic region, and Kazakhstan intends to further develop new transport routes in cooperation with the Latvian side. In this context, the parties expressed satisfaction with the established cooperation between the transport authorities of the two countries.
Ivars Lasis emphasized the importance of the upcoming visit of the Minister of Agriculture of Latvia, Armands Krauze to Astana in May this year. According to him, Kazakhstan is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, while Latvia is ready to share its experience in areas such as veterinary services, livestock breeding, forestry, and others.
Following the consultations, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a spirit of mutual respect, openness, and pragmatism.
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25.04.2026, 11:11 47511
Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Green Strategic Partnership: Focus on Climate, Water and Sustainable Development
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the regular meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club under the theme "Jointly Achieving Sustainable Development: Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany for a Green Future." The event was held within the framework of the Regional Ecological Summit with the participation of representatives of government agencies, business circles, and international organizations of both countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his remarks, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev stressed that since 2012 the Berlin Eurasian Club has established itself as an effective platform facilitating the transition from dialogue to the implementation of concrete joint projects. He noted that Kazakh-German relations have reached the level of a mature strategic partnership based on mutual trust, pragmatism, and the alignment of long-term interests. Germany remains Kazakhstan’s key partner in the European Union, while Kazakhstan serves as an important regional hub for cooperation in Central Asia.
First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev pointed out that in the context of climate change, water is becoming a strategic resource directly affecting economic development, food security, and regional stability, particularly in Central Asia. Kazakhstan considers water security a priority of state policy and is implementing systemic measures, including the establishment of a relevant ministry, infrastructure modernization, and the introduction of digital and water-saving technologies.
Kazakhstan is currently promoting the initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations and counts on the support of international partners. In this context, the importance of strengthening regional cooperation, including within the framework of the "Central Asia - Germany" format and the "Green Central Asia" initiative, was emphasised.
Chairwoman of the Executive Board of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Katrin Klaas-Mühlhäuser highly praised the pace of reforms in Kazakhstan and outlined prospects for cooperation in the water sector. As an example, the creation of the Kazakh-German Water Hub as a platform for innovation, digitalisation, and professional training was highlighted.
During the meeting, it was noted that the sides possess considerable potential for deepening practical cooperation, including the joint implementation of infrastructure and environmental projects, the development of research initiatives, and the strengthening of the regional climate agenda.
Within the framework of two panel sessions, participants discussed food security, water resource management, climate resilience, as well as the implementation of the Green Central Asia initiative as a tool for enhancing regional security and environmental cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the exchange of advanced technologies and the development of cross-sectoral cooperation.
In conclusion, the sides reaffirmed their readiness for the active implementation of joint initiatives, including projects in water conservation, digitalization of water resource management, and the development of green energy, including hydrogen technologies. The practical substance of the partnership and the launch of concrete projects in the near future will determine its effectiveness and contribution to the sustainable development of the Central Asian region.
Following the meeting, Memoranda of Cooperation were signed between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Independent Institute for Environmental Issues of Germany; the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Independent Institute for Environmental Issues of Germany; the Information and Analytical Centre for Water Resources and the Independent Institute for Environmental Issues of Germany; as well as between Kazakhstan Centre for Modernization and Development of Housing and Communal Services JSC, "German Water Partnership" the German Water Association and the German company System S&P GmbH.
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25.04.2026, 10:11 47811
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Discusses Outcomes of UNEP Delegation’s Visit to Kazakhstan
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First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev received Director of the European Regional Office of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Arnold Kreilhuber, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Regional Ecological Summit (RES), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev congratulated the UNEP representative on the signing, on the margins of the summit, of the Framework Agreement on Strategic Partnership between the Government of Kazakhstan and UNEP that establishes an institutional foundation for the implementation of long-term joint initiatives.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that the country pursues a consistent policy on sustainable development, environmental protection, and strengthening regional cooperation, and also expressed gratitude to UNEP for its support in advancing the environmental agenda and facilitating the organization of the environmental forum.
In turn, Kreilhuber stated that UNEP views the Regional Environmental Hub, established under the agreement and on the basis of the UNEP Subregional Office for Central Asia in Almaty, as a platform for consolidating regional efforts, as well as a center of excellence and scientific expertise.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close cooperation on the practical implementation of the Summit’s agreements and outcome documents, as well as on the further expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of environmental protection and conservation of natural resources.
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24.04.2026, 22:00 65856
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Discusses Prospects for Regional Cooperation with UNFPA Representatives
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First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev held a meeting with Regional Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Florence Bauer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat thanked UNFPA Regional Director Bauer for her participation in the Regional Ecological Summit and expressed appreciation for the active support of the Organization’s Regional Office in holding panel sessions and events the Summit involving relevant Kazakh government agencies.
He emphasized that environmental issues are directly linked to the health and well-being of children and youth, who are among the most vulnerable in the face of natural disasters and man-made emergencies caused by global climate change.
UNFPA Regional Director Bauer noted that the Summit served as a platform for discussing pressing regional issues such as demographic resilience, child and maternal mortality, the impact of climate change on mortality rates in the region, as well as strengthening the capacities of youth organizations actively engaged in the environmental agenda.
The UNFPA representative also noted that Kazakhstan’s experience in strengthening Family Support Centers in the Turkistan region is being replicated across other regions, while Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan have already expressed readiness to exchange experience in preventing gender-based violence based on Kazakhstan’s centers.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue a constructive dialogue on youth reproductive health and well-being and to expand UNFPA’s presence at the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
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24.04.2026, 19:25 66646
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Discusses Child Rights Protection with UNICEF Deputy Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia
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First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev held a meeting with Deputy Regional Director of UNICEF for Europe and Central Asia Octavian Bivol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat thanked UNICEF Regional Director for his participation in the Regional Ecological Summit and expressed appreciation for the active support of UNICEF’s Regional Office in organizing panel sessions and events of the Summit involving relevant Kazakh government agencies.
He emphasized that environmental issues are directly linked to children’s well-being, as they are among the most vulnerable groups in the face of natural disasters and man-made emergencies caused by global climate change.
Bivol noted that the Summit platform provided an opportunity to view the regional ecological agenda from a new perspective and helped align approaches on the most pressing issues of regional environmental cooperation.
The UNICEF representative underscored that the Summit marked the launch of a unique regional project titled "Green Schools," the concept of which is based on integrating environmental education principles into school curricula, fostering responsible and conscious attitudes toward the environment, and developing skills among younger generations for the sustainable and rational use of natural resources.
He also noted that the new country programme of cooperation between the Government of Kazakhstan and UNICEF for 2026-2030 reflects Kazakhstan’s key national priorities related to children’s well-being and the protection of their rights.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue a constructive dialogue on child rights issues and expand UNICEF’s presence at the United Nations Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
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24.04.2026, 18:37 64736
Cooperation Prospects with UN Food and Agriculture Organization Discussed at Foreign Ministry
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Within the framework of the Regional Ecological Summit, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh Foreign Minister noted FAO’s significant contribution to promoting sustainable environmental practices, ensuring food security, and rational use of natural resources in the Europe and Central Asia region.
Yermek Kosherbayev emphasized that joint projects are being successfully implemented under the Partnership Programme between Kazakhstan and FAO. He expressed readiness to further expand cooperation, with a particular focus on the climate resilience of agriculture, ecosystem protection, and the development of regional initiatives.
The Kazakh side noted the importance of developing national certification standards based on the FAO recommendations. In his turn, Viorel Gutu expressed readiness to provide comprehensive methodological support, including on issues related to the development and standardization of lecithin production.
Special attention was paid to the active participation of the FAO as a key partner of the Regional Ecological Summit and as organizer of a number of high-level events on the margins of the forum.
The parties discussed prospects for deepening their interaction, including issues of efficient water resource management and sustainable land use.
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