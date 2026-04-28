Kazakhstan’s initiative received support from UNESCO

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The 224th session of the UNESCO Executive Board was held in Paris, with the active participation from the Kazakh delegation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Speaking at the plenary session, the Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, Askar Abdrakhmanov, welcomed the UNESCO 80 reform process initiated by the Organization’s new Director-General, Professor Khaled El-Enany, as well as his active engagement with Member States, their National Commissions, and other entities within the UNESCO system, which form the backbone of the Organization’s outreach and ensure its impact locally. The diplomat also expressed gratitude to UNESCO for its support of the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana and for its patronage of the upcoming international symposium "The Golden Horde as a Model of Steppe Civilization: History, Archaeology, Culture, Identity."





On the margins of the session, a traditional meeting of National Commissions for UNESCO took place. In her remarks, the Secretary-General of the National Commission of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO, Zhanar Shaimenova, expressed support for the Organization’s renewed momentum and highlighted the importance of the efficient cooperation between the UNESCO Secretariat, National Commissions, and other affiliated institutions in advancing international cooperation in education, science, culture, communication, and information.





In this context, one of the key outcomes of the session was the adoption of a decision initiated by Kazakhstan entitled "Strengthening contribution of the Associations and Clubs for UNESCO to UNESCO’s programmes and global priorities". The decision was co-sponsored by 41 UNESCO Member States from all continents.





The adopted document aims to strengthen coordination efforts to systematically engage the global movement of Associations and Clubs for UNESCO in advancing the Organization’s strategic priorities. It also underlines the particular relevance of such efforts in light of the United Nations’ proclamation of 2026 as the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.





The Executive Board decision also welcomed the outcomes of the Global Youth Forum of Associations and Clubs for UNESCO in Almaty, as well as the Movement’s Roadmap for actions until 2030. It should be noted that Kazakhstan holds the presidency of the World Federation of UNESCO Clubs for the period 2023-2027.