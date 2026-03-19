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Kazakh President signs decree on family and demographic policy
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Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Austria
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Olzhas Bektenov Chairs Meeting of Baiterek Holding Board of Directors: Economic Support Volume Doubles in 2025
Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of its political, socio-economic and social development. We all face significant work in implementing the principles, norms and postulates enshrined in the Basic Law of the country," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
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President Tokayev sets implementation roadmap for new Constitution
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Tokayev signs decree giving effect to new Constitution
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President: The Constitution can rightfully be called a truly People’s Law
We have adopted the People’s Constitution, deeply realizing our imperative duty to the future generations. The Constitution is a new foundation for a strong, energetic, and competitive Kazakhstan. This document continues the tradition of the Great Steppe laws, demonstrating unbreakable historical ties and continuity of generations," said the President.
The Constitution is a steel shield guarding the interests of the state. One of its main goals is to protect territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of the country, the rights and freedoms of citizens, and to guarantee the strengthening of social justice, and the rule of law. It also creates conditions for the development of education, science, innovation, and culture, while ensuring environmental protection. The Fundamental Law of Kazakhstan is an unshakable symbol of solidarity and indestructible unity of our nation," concluded the President.
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Final results of referendum on new Constitution of Kazakhstan announced
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President Tokayev inks decree for 2026 military conscription and discharge
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Referendum on new Constitution declared valid
- Abai region - 84.02%.
- Akmola region - 85.64%.
- Aktobe refion - 93.96%.
- Almaty region - 80.41%.
- Atyrau region - 78.81%.
- West Kazakhstan region - 81.41%.
- Zhambyl region - 92.73%.
- Zhetysu region - 90.15%.
- Karaganda region - 83.82%.
- Kostanay region - 89.74%.
- Kyzylorda region - 89.97%.
- Mangystau region - 93.40%.
- Pavlodar region - 94.14%.
- North Kazakhstan region - 83.10%.
- Turkistan region - 92.21%.
- Ulytau region - 83.73%.
- East Kazakhstan region - 91.51%.
- Astana - 86.32%.
- Almaty - 71.36%.
- Shymkent - 86.88%.
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