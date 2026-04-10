Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Armenia Identify New Areas and Ways for Cooperation

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During his official visit to Yerevan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties thoroughly reviewed the current state and prospects for further strengthening the multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation. During the negotiations special attention was paid to trade and economic cooperation, as well as to the issues of the transit and transport potential. The important role of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Kazakh-Armenian Business Council was emphasized.





An important task for us is to promote both qualitative and quantitative growth in mutual trade turnover. This can be facilitated by the diversification of trade, the creation of opportunities for the mutual promotion of new types of goods in the markets of our countries", Minister Kosherbayev said.





The parties highlighted the existence of a solid basis for strengthening trade relations, which is formed by over 100 enterprises with Kazakh capital registered in Armenia and more than 400 Armenian companies operating in Kazakhstan.





Minister Kosherbayev informed his counterpart about the diverse package of preferences provided to investors in Kazakhstan. He expressed confidence that combining the potentials of the two countries would significantly enhance investment cooperation.





Cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and digitalization was identified as a promising and mutually beneficial area. In this regard, the successful project to establish a branch of the Armenian educational center "TUMO Astana" in Kazakhstan was noted. The Kazakh Foreign Minister also expressed interest in implementing joint initiatives aimed at developing the innovation ecosystem and promoting domestic technological solutions.





Nuclear energy, pharmaceuticals, higher education and healthcare were also considered as new and promising areas of partnership.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister drew attention to the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization with the UN system aimed at enhancing global cooperation in the sustainable management of water resources.





The parties also discussed issues related to regional transport connectivity, emphasizing that transit and logistics interconnectivity creates new opportunities for integrating the markets of Central Asia and the South Caucasus. The dynamics of resolving issues related to the resumption of direct flights between the cities of Kazakhstan and Armenia was welcomed.





The interlocutors exchanged views on current issues on the regional and international agenda, paying special attention to strengthening peace and stability in Central Asia and the South Caucasus. Constructive cooperation within the framework of international organizations was also noted.